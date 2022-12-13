ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Alabama Wide Receiver Announces Transfer Destination

Alabama wide receiver JoJo Earle has wasted no time choosing his next team. On Saturday, Earle announced on Instagram that he's taking his talents to TCU. He posted a photo of himself in a TCU uniform with the caption: "Click ya heels three times." Earle entered the NCAA transfer portal...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Kansas moves up to No. 4 in latest AP poll

(KMAland) -- Kansas is up to No. 4 and Iowa State, Iowa and Kansas State are all receiving votes in the latest Associated Press Men’s Basketball Top 25. Check out the regional conference teams ranked below or click here for the full top 25. 1. Purdue. 2. UConn. 4....
MANHATTAN, KS
Discover the Deepest Lake in Kansas

Most of the lakes in Kansas are man-made lakes created to manage flood control, water supplies and to help irrigate the miles and miles of crops grown in Kansas. There are 24 public reservoirs that have been built over the years. Smaller lakes and ponds dot the landscape of the state as well providing pockets of habitats for fish, turtles, birds and migrating waterfowl. Many of the bigger reservoirs are around the same size with Milford Lake being the biggest lake in Kansas. The bigger reservoirs in the state are also the deepest lakes although that is not always the case. If you are looking for some of the deeper pools for fishing there are a few lakes that have prime fishing holes. Let’s take a look at the deepest lake in Kansas.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas High School Investigates White Students For Threatening Black Basketball Players With Lynching, Racist Slurs, And Locker Room Raid

While Karens across the country whine that their white children are too fragile to learn real history, Black students face lynch mobs at school. A high school basketball game erupted in violent racism when white Valley Center students used Jim Crow tactics against Black Topeka High School players. The Kansas City Defender reports that the two schools are investigating reports of racist slurs, lynching threats, and an attempted locker room attack.
TOPEKA, KS
Kan. woman accused of shooting that sent woman to the hospital

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting and have made an arrest. Just before 8:30p.m. Wednesday, police responded to the 4300 block of SW 15th Street in Topeka after reports of gunshots, according to Lt. Donna Eubanks. Moments later, police received the report of a shooting in the...
TOPEKA, KS
21-year-old seriously injured in Hwy 75 crash Tues. night

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 21-year-old was seriously injured Tuesday night trying to cross Highway 75 on N.W. 62nd Street, according to the Kansas Highway Highway Patrol. According to the crash log, the 21-year-old was driving a 2013 Chevy Camaro westbound on N.W. 62nd Street when he pulled out in front of a 2007 Chevy Cobalt […]
TOPEKA, KS

