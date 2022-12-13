Read full article on original website
Alabama Wide Receiver Announces Transfer Destination
Alabama wide receiver JoJo Earle has wasted no time choosing his next team. On Saturday, Earle announced on Instagram that he's taking his talents to TCU. He posted a photo of himself in a TCU uniform with the caption: "Click ya heels three times." Earle entered the NCAA transfer portal...
Kansas moves up to No. 4 in latest AP poll
(KMAland) -- Kansas is up to No. 4 and Iowa State, Iowa and Kansas State are all receiving votes in the latest Associated Press Men’s Basketball Top 25. Check out the regional conference teams ranked below or click here for the full top 25. 1. Purdue. 2. UConn. 4....
College Football Coach's Comment About His Wife Going Viral
On Saturday night, interim head coach Phil Bennett will lead the North Texas Mean Green into a Frisco Bowl matchup against Boise State. During his press conference on Friday, Bennett was asked if this will be his last game as head coach for the Mean Green. His response is going...
Kansas school district shuts down for rest of 2022 due to rampant illnesses
Osage City Schools will be shutting down for the remainder of 2022 due to reports of widespread illnesses throughout the district.
Discover the Deepest Lake in Kansas
Most of the lakes in Kansas are man-made lakes created to manage flood control, water supplies and to help irrigate the miles and miles of crops grown in Kansas. There are 24 public reservoirs that have been built over the years. Smaller lakes and ponds dot the landscape of the state as well providing pockets of habitats for fish, turtles, birds and migrating waterfowl. Many of the bigger reservoirs are around the same size with Milford Lake being the biggest lake in Kansas. The bigger reservoirs in the state are also the deepest lakes although that is not always the case. If you are looking for some of the deeper pools for fishing there are a few lakes that have prime fishing holes. Let’s take a look at the deepest lake in Kansas.
Kansas High School Investigates White Students For Threatening Black Basketball Players With Lynching, Racist Slurs, And Locker Room Raid
While Karens across the country whine that their white children are too fragile to learn real history, Black students face lynch mobs at school. A high school basketball game erupted in violent racism when white Valley Center students used Jim Crow tactics against Black Topeka High School players. The Kansas City Defender reports that the two schools are investigating reports of racist slurs, lynching threats, and an attempted locker room attack.
Valley Center students disciplined, some reports ‘exaggerated, inaccurate,’ principals say
The principals said some “exaggerated and/or inaccurate’” reports of actions by Valley Center students at a basketball game against Topeka High School led to “responses from both communities that have become inflamed and disappointing.”
Kan. woman accused of shooting that sent woman to the hospital
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting and have made an arrest. Just before 8:30p.m. Wednesday, police responded to the 4300 block of SW 15th Street in Topeka after reports of gunshots, according to Lt. Donna Eubanks. Moments later, police received the report of a shooting in the...
Topeka business soon-to-be demolished to make space for Polk-Quincy Viaduct project
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local business is in the demolition zone of the Polk-Quincy Viaduct project. Jim Kuhm has been at Shawnee Woodwork for over 50 years, and he’s been the owner for 27 years. When he found out his business was coming to the ground, he wasn’t all that surprised. “I knew it was […]
21-year-old seriously injured in Hwy 75 crash Tues. night
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 21-year-old was seriously injured Tuesday night trying to cross Highway 75 on N.W. 62nd Street, according to the Kansas Highway Highway Patrol. According to the crash log, the 21-year-old was driving a 2013 Chevy Camaro westbound on N.W. 62nd Street when he pulled out in front of a 2007 Chevy Cobalt […]
‘Topeka don’t seem safe anymore’: Woman fends off man armed with pool stick during attempted carjacking
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department is reporting that one suspect is in custody following a report of an assault at a local business and an attempted carjacking. TPD’s Watch Commander told 27 News that an incident was reported on Tuesday at a business located in the 1100 block of Southwest Wanamaker Road around […]
