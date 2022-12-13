ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WHAS11

Yarmuth donating congressional papers to hometown university

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Retiring U.S. Rep. John Yarmuth says he is donating his congressional papers to University Archives and Special Collections at the University of Louisville. The Kentucky Democrat is completing his eighth term representing the Louisville-area 3rd District. As chairman of the House Budget Committee, Yarmuth played a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Kohl's to donate $50K to Southern Indiana youth shelter

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A well-known retail giant donated tens of thousands of dollars to a youth shelter in Southern Indiana. Clark County Youth Shelter received a $50,000 grant from Kohl's to allow the nonprofit to continue supporting children, families and the community, according to a CCYSFS press release. Ashley...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

'He would want us to go on': Family, LMPD honors Officer Zachary Cottongim one year after his death

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The quiet over Cave Hill Cemetery was symbolic. The somber minds and heavy hearts that came together Sunday remembered a life taken too soon. One year ago, Louisville Metro Police Officer Zachary Cottongim went to check on a car, abandoned on the side of Interstate 64, when a driver hit the 29-year-old. His fellow first responders rushed him to UofL Hospital, but it was too late.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Louisville police make arrest in September homicide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department has arrested a man in connection to a woman's murder in late September. Jeremy Thompson, 28, was arrested on Thursday and charged with murder - domestic violence and wanton endangerment for the death of Kierra Stone-Gonzalez. According to police, Sixth Division...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

LMPD: Woman shot, killed in Algonquin neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police is investigating after a woman was shot and killed Friday evening. Officers responded to a shooting in the 2300 block of West Lee Street around 8 p.m. police said. West Lee Street is in the Algonquin neighborhood near Algonquin Park. When officers arrived,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Catholic Charities of Louisville announces new headquarters

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Archdiocese of Louisville announced on Wednesday that they purchased a new headquarters for Catholic Charities of Louisville. Catholic Charities is the social services outreach of the Archdiocese of Louisville that serves anyone in need. A spokesperson with the Archdiocese of Louisville says Catholic Charities purchased...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Bardstown Police, ATF investigate after 'suspicious device' found

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Local and federal agencies are investigating after a 'suspicious device' was found near downtown Bardstown Friday morning. The Bardstown Police Department (BPD) and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) received a call about the device around 8:30 a.m. It was found in the...
BARDSTOWN, KY
WHAS11

Jefferson Mall resumes regular operations after shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson Mall is open and resuming operations with heightened security after a shooting on Monday. The Okolona mall issued a statement Tuesday morning, stating, "Jefferson Mall is operating with normal business hours today following an isolated incident yesterday evening." The statement goes on to say that...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

