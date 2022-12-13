Read full article on original website
Yarmuth donating congressional papers to hometown university
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Retiring U.S. Rep. John Yarmuth says he is donating his congressional papers to University Archives and Special Collections at the University of Louisville. The Kentucky Democrat is completing his eighth term representing the Louisville-area 3rd District. As chairman of the House Budget Committee, Yarmuth played a...
Houseless community advocates call on Louisville mayor to veto amendment to encampment ordinance
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As bitter cold temperatures are in the forecast, dozens of houseless community advocates are calling for Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer to veto a controversial ordinance passed by Metro Council Thursday night. It amends Louisville's houseless encampment law, making it illegal to camp or store personal property...
Fischer, Greenberg light menorah on first night of Hanukkah
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It is the first night of Hanukkah and to celebrate the largest menorah in Kentucky, it was lit by Mayor-elect Craig Greenberg and outgoing Mayor Greg Fischer. The lighting also acted as a symbolic torch passing from one mayor to the next. Both mayors said it...
Kohl's to donate $50K to Southern Indiana youth shelter
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A well-known retail giant donated tens of thousands of dollars to a youth shelter in Southern Indiana. Clark County Youth Shelter received a $50,000 grant from Kohl's to allow the nonprofit to continue supporting children, families and the community, according to a CCYSFS press release. Ashley...
Louisville police investigate 'very bizarre' shooting in St. Dennis, 2 killed
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are investigating after an early morning shooting on Sunday left two men dead. According to police, around 9 a.m., Second Division officers responded to assist EMS in the 4500 block of Broadleaf Drive. That in the St. Dennis neighborhood. When officers arrived, they...
'They're not calling in and reporting this': Metro Council passes ordinance creating rental registry
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — During Metro Council's last meeting of the year, they passed an ordinance creating a rental registry. The registry will have information on Louisville rental properties and their owners. Under the ordinance, landlords would have to submit an affidavit saying their property is up to code. Councilwoman...
'He would want us to go on': Family, LMPD honors Officer Zachary Cottongim one year after his death
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The quiet over Cave Hill Cemetery was symbolic. The somber minds and heavy hearts that came together Sunday remembered a life taken too soon. One year ago, Louisville Metro Police Officer Zachary Cottongim went to check on a car, abandoned on the side of Interstate 64, when a driver hit the 29-year-old. His fellow first responders rushed him to UofL Hospital, but it was too late.
'Our flagship library'; Downtown Louisville Public Library to get $8M renovation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer joined members of the public to officially break ground on a major $8 million renovation of the downtown public library. The money for the project will be funded by American Rescue Plan and will update the building into a state-of-the-art facility and adds more public space.
Police investigating homicide after man found shot in Chickasaw Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are conducting a homicide investigation after a man’s body was found in Chickasaw Park. According to Metro Police, Second Division officers responded to the park just off Southwestern Parkway around 4 p.m. Sunday. There, they said officers found an adult male “obviously deceased.” In...
Louisville police make arrest in September homicide
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department has arrested a man in connection to a woman's murder in late September. Jeremy Thompson, 28, was arrested on Thursday and charged with murder - domestic violence and wanton endangerment for the death of Kierra Stone-Gonzalez. According to police, Sixth Division...
LMPD: Woman shot, killed in Algonquin neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police is investigating after a woman was shot and killed Friday evening. Officers responded to a shooting in the 2300 block of West Lee Street around 8 p.m. police said. West Lee Street is in the Algonquin neighborhood near Algonquin Park. When officers arrived,...
'Our numbers are still unacceptable': LMPD, community leaders address weekend violence in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Nine people were shot in Louisville over the weekend, two men died and several other people injured and in the hospital. Roderick Moss Jr., 32, died from a gunshot wound inside a vehicle in the Russell neighborhood Saturday. The second man died after being shot near...
LMPD releases image of 'person of interest' in Jefferson Mall shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police have released an image of a man who they say is a 'person of interest' in a recent shooting at the Jefferson Mall. Police ask that anyone with any information regarding this individual call the anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Reports can also be made online as well.
Bike giveaway brings southern Indiana friends together in time of grief
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Christmas is a week away and some children got some of their wishes fulfilled during a giveaway. Savannah Smiles Foundation and Bobby’s Bikes hosted the event on Saturday. Debra McCoskey-Reisert and Jennifer Brazell are two friends who started separate nonprofits after losing someone close to...
Catholic Charities of Louisville announces new headquarters
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Archdiocese of Louisville announced on Wednesday that they purchased a new headquarters for Catholic Charities of Louisville. Catholic Charities is the social services outreach of the Archdiocese of Louisville that serves anyone in need. A spokesperson with the Archdiocese of Louisville says Catholic Charities purchased...
Kentucky Congressman John Yarmuth delivers last address in D.C.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky Representative John Yarmuth gave his final address before Congress on Wednesday. In his speech, Yarmuth said one of the things he will miss most is the opportunity to speak on the floor of the House of Representatives in Washington D.C. The Democrat from Louisville is...
Bardstown Police, ATF investigate after 'suspicious device' found
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Local and federal agencies are investigating after a 'suspicious device' was found near downtown Bardstown Friday morning. The Bardstown Police Department (BPD) and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) received a call about the device around 8:30 a.m. It was found in the...
6 evacuated as vacant structure goes up in flames near downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Six people have been evacuated after a fire at a vacant warehouse just east of downtown Louisville. According to the Louisville Fire Department, the two-alarm blaze broke out in the 700 block of East Main Street just before 8 p.m. Saturday. Witnesses who were near the...
Jefferson Mall resumes regular operations after shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson Mall is open and resuming operations with heightened security after a shooting on Monday. The Okolona mall issued a statement Tuesday morning, stating, "Jefferson Mall is operating with normal business hours today following an isolated incident yesterday evening." The statement goes on to say that...
'Still no mail': Some Louisvillians say they haven't received their mail in weeks
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's happening across Louisville; people have complained they haven't seen their postal worker consistently, or at times, not enough. Chad Ballard said it's been over two weeks since he last got his mail in Jeffersontown. So he went to the post office and was told it was en route.
