Snow totals in the Twin Tiers ranged from 1 to 8 inches after last week’s storm. Visibilities were reduced when the snow came down, but was it enough to cause a blizzard?. According to the National Weather Service, one requirement for a blizzard is sustained winds or gusts of at least 35 mph. The snow blowing around the area due to the high winds should result in visibilities less than a quarter of a mile for at least 3 hours.

ELMIRA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO