Read full article on original website
Related
WETM
Temperatures holding steady in the mid-30’s for upcoming days
Elmira, N.Y (WETM) – Temperatures holding steady in the low to mid-30’s. We will have the chance of lake effect flurries ending Monday, full details below:. Overnight, Sunday into Monday we will see isolated snow flurries early with partly to mostly cloudy conditions. Temperatures will be in the mid to low 20’s. Winds will be light and from the west.
WETM
Weather Matters With Matthews: Did we see a blizzard?
Snow totals in the Twin Tiers ranged from 1 to 8 inches after last week’s storm. Visibilities were reduced when the snow came down, but was it enough to cause a blizzard?. According to the National Weather Service, one requirement for a blizzard is sustained winds or gusts of at least 35 mph. The snow blowing around the area due to the high winds should result in visibilities less than a quarter of a mile for at least 3 hours.
WETM
First Winter Storm of the season arrives Thursday
Elmira, N.Y (WETM) – It’s the calm before the storm. First winter storm system of the season arrives Thursday morning with winter weather alerts going into effect. Details below:. TONIGHT:. It’s the calm before the storm. Staying dry through the overnight, but with increasing clouds. Lows near 20...
wellsvillesun.com
UPDATING ALL DAY: Closings as freezing rain turns to ice on the roads, up to two inches of snow expected today
UPDATE: WELLSVILLE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL CANCELLED TODAY. School busses were delayed this morning because of the freezing rain and quick build up of ice that started on the roads around 7:30 a.m. Local Closures. Bolivar-Richburg Central School closed and Wellsville Elementary School closed. Students ARE in class in the Wellsville Middle...
Broome County Parks, Festival of Lights to remain closed
All Broome County parks will remain closed today for snow removal.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Road Closures and Restrictions in Place for Southern Tier
As the winter weather approaches the Southern Tier, there are some travel restrictions to be aware of if you must travel on local roads and highways. According to 511NY.org, there are truck restrictions on Interstate 81 in both directions south of the New York-Pennsylvania borderline. All lanes are open, but...
GoFundMe organized for family of Church Street fire
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — On Tuesday, Dec. 13, a fire burned one of Elmira’s historic homes on Church Street, resulting in heavy damage to the roof and third floor. On Wednesday, a GoFundMe was set up and organized for the Matthews family to help in a time of need. The GoFundMe says that the mansion […]
Structure fire in the town of Hopewell
When deputies arrived on the scene, flames were seen on the first floor of the house.
13 WHAM
House engulfed in flames in Ontario County
Hopewell, N.Y — No one was hurt Thursday night as fire engulfed a home in Ontario County. Crews responded around 5 p.m. Thursday to a house on Algerine Street in Hopewell. They said the fire appeared to have started on the first floor of the building before engulfing the home.
2 dead from head-on crash in Bath
In addition to state troopers, the Bath Fire Department and Bath Ambulance responded to the incident.
Schools on lockout for second time this week
Several local schools are on lockout today for the second time this week.
Are Ames Department Stores Being Resurrected in New York?
Ames department store opened its doors in 1958 and closed them for good on October 19, 2002. Or did they?. Ames began as a discount department store popular in towns in the Northeast where there wasn’t much competition from other discount stores. At its peak, Ames operated 700 stores in 20 states however, slow sales were the cause of two two bankruptcy filings which led to the end of the much-loved store.
Steuben County Sheriff reminds cyclists to follow traffic laws after serious crash
HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – After a crash between a bicyclist and a pickup truck in Hornell that left the cyclist with serious injuries, officials are reminding people on bikes to follow all traffic laws and wear proper clothing. The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office responded to a serious vehicle-bicycle crash near the intersection of SR36 and […]
14850.com
Dryden schools taking precautions as Cincinnatus and other districts are in lockout due to a threat
“There is no specific threat to Dryden,” but Dryden Central School District superintendent Joshua Bacigalupi says Dryden schools will take “a few precautions” due to a threat reported today in Cincinnatus that led to Cincinnatus Schools going into lockout and alerting adjacent districts. According to an alert...
WETM
Ithaca Police investigate armed home invasion
ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Ithaca Police Department is investigating a report of an armed home invasion that occurred last night. On 12/16/2022 at about 23:19 hours, Ithaca Police Department Officers responded to the 400 block of. Spencer Road, for a home invasion that had just occurred. The caller...
WETM
Where to Watch: SU vs. Cornell
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse University men’s basketball team will take on the Cornell Big Red Saturday afternoon inside the JMA Wireless Dome. Tip time Saturday afternoon is 3 p.m. The game can be seen on the ACC Network. That station can be found in the following...
WETM
Child Victims Act helps Broome County man get closure 45 years later
BROOME COUNTY, NY (WETM) — At the age of 5, Jeffrey Moat was sexually abused by his uncle. The abuse ruined his childhood, leading him down a path of substance abuse. At 15 years old, Jeffrey began drinking and using marijuana, a few years later he turned to more dangerous substances. He began isolating himself, unable to form trusting relationships fearing that he would be revictimized. “It had a profound effect on me. I mean for a child to be introduced to sexuality at five years old it was pretty damaging,” said Jeffrey.
cortlandvoice.com
Individuals arrested following disturbance in Cortland
Two individuals were arrested following a disturbance at a residence on Homer Avenue in Cortland, according to a city police report. The report noted that Christopher J. Gleason, 32, was inside the residence and refused to “allow a female and a child to leave the residence,” while a disturbance was taking place inside.
orangeandbluepress.com
Old-Aged Woman Arrested for Illegal Use of Food Stamps in Steuben County
55 Year Old Woman Arrested for Illegal Use of Food Stamps in Steuben County. A 55 year old woman in the name of Lori Fazzary of Montour Falls is accused of using another individual’s benefit card issued by DSS. According to a published post by Fingerlakes, the unauthorized transaction took place in July 2022 in accordance to the statements of the investigators.
Comments / 0