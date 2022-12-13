ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmira, NY

WETM

Temperatures holding steady in the mid-30’s for upcoming days

Elmira, N.Y (WETM) – Temperatures holding steady in the low to mid-30’s. We will have the chance of lake effect flurries ending Monday, full details below:. Overnight, Sunday into Monday we will see isolated snow flurries early with partly to mostly cloudy conditions. Temperatures will be in the mid to low 20’s. Winds will be light and from the west.
ELMIRA, NY
WETM

Weather Matters With Matthews: Did we see a blizzard?

Snow totals in the Twin Tiers ranged from 1 to 8 inches after last week’s storm. Visibilities were reduced when the snow came down, but was it enough to cause a blizzard?. According to the National Weather Service, one requirement for a blizzard is sustained winds or gusts of at least 35 mph. The snow blowing around the area due to the high winds should result in visibilities less than a quarter of a mile for at least 3 hours.
ELMIRA, NY
WETM

First Winter Storm of the season arrives Thursday

Elmira, N.Y (WETM) – It’s the calm before the storm. First winter storm system of the season arrives Thursday morning with winter weather alerts going into effect. Details below:. TONIGHT:. It’s the calm before the storm. Staying dry through the overnight, but with increasing clouds. Lows near 20...
ELMIRA, NY
wellsvillesun.com

UPDATING ALL DAY: Closings as freezing rain turns to ice on the roads, up to two inches of snow expected today

UPDATE: WELLSVILLE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL CANCELLED TODAY. School busses were delayed this morning because of the freezing rain and quick build up of ice that started on the roads around 7:30 a.m. Local Closures. Bolivar-Richburg Central School closed and Wellsville Elementary School closed. Students ARE in class in the Wellsville Middle...
WELLSVILLE, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Road Closures and Restrictions in Place for Southern Tier

As the winter weather approaches the Southern Tier, there are some travel restrictions to be aware of if you must travel on local roads and highways. According to 511NY.org, there are truck restrictions on Interstate 81 in both directions south of the New York-Pennsylvania borderline. All lanes are open, but...
BROOME COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

GoFundMe organized for family of Church Street fire

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — On Tuesday, Dec. 13, a fire burned one of Elmira’s historic homes on Church Street, resulting in heavy damage to the roof and third floor. On Wednesday, a GoFundMe was set up and organized for the Matthews family to help in a time of need. The GoFundMe says that the mansion […]
ELMIRA, NY
13 WHAM

House engulfed in flames in Ontario County

Hopewell, N.Y — No one was hurt Thursday night as fire engulfed a home in Ontario County. Crews responded around 5 p.m. Thursday to a house on Algerine Street in Hopewell. They said the fire appeared to have started on the first floor of the building before engulfing the home.
ONTARIO COUNTY, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Are Ames Department Stores Being Resurrected in New York?

Ames department store opened its doors in 1958 and closed them for good on October 19, 2002. Or did they?. Ames began as a discount department store popular in towns in the Northeast where there wasn’t much competition from other discount stores. At its peak, Ames operated 700 stores in 20 states however, slow sales were the cause of two two bankruptcy filings which led to the end of the much-loved store.
BINGHAMTON, NY
WETM

Ithaca Police investigate armed home invasion

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Ithaca Police Department is investigating a report of an armed home invasion that occurred last night. On 12/16/2022 at about 23:19 hours, Ithaca Police Department Officers responded to the 400 block of. Spencer Road, for a home invasion that had just occurred. The caller...
ITHACA, NY
WETM

Where to Watch: SU vs. Cornell

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse University men’s basketball team will take on the Cornell Big Red Saturday afternoon inside the JMA Wireless Dome. Tip time Saturday afternoon is 3 p.m. The game can be seen on the ACC Network. That station can be found in the following...
SYRACUSE, NY
WETM

Child Victims Act helps Broome County man get closure 45 years later

BROOME COUNTY, NY (WETM) — At the age of 5, Jeffrey Moat was sexually abused by his uncle. The abuse ruined his childhood, leading him down a path of substance abuse. At 15 years old, Jeffrey began drinking and using marijuana, a few years later he turned to more dangerous substances. He began isolating himself, unable to form trusting relationships fearing that he would be revictimized. “It had a profound effect on me. I mean for a child to be introduced to sexuality at five years old it was pretty damaging,” said Jeffrey.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
cortlandvoice.com

Individuals arrested following disturbance in Cortland

Two individuals were arrested following a disturbance at a residence on Homer Avenue in Cortland, according to a city police report. The report noted that Christopher J. Gleason, 32, was inside the residence and refused to “allow a female and a child to leave the residence,” while a disturbance was taking place inside.
CORTLAND, NY
orangeandbluepress.com

Old-Aged Woman Arrested for Illegal Use of Food Stamps in Steuben County

55 Year Old Woman Arrested for Illegal Use of Food Stamps in Steuben County. A 55 year old woman in the name of Lori Fazzary of Montour Falls is accused of using another individual’s benefit card issued by DSS. According to a published post by Fingerlakes, the unauthorized transaction took place in July 2022 in accordance to the statements of the investigators.
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY

