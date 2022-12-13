ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

A Look Into the Only Public Snocross Track in Michigan

By Emma Hug
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TZcny_0jhWm4nO00

If you’re looking for an adrenaline rush or just a family fun activity this winter, Sno-X is the place for you.

It all started from a love for the sport. Kevin Nowaczyk, the owner, tells us just “8 years ago, my daughter riley, we actually took her to a race and since then, it’s been just nothing but fun and memories.” He hopes that this track will be a place for families to enjoy and create those similar memories.

This is the first and only public track for snocross racers in the state of Michigan. Nowaczyk says the property “used to be the Mancelona Motorplex” and started development on the property.

“We did lighting, additional snow guns and stick guns,” he says.

Creating snow can take days but they just purchased a snow gun that will make the snow in only 2-3 days, instead of 5-7, allowing for more time for racers to ride. This snow maker comes all the way from New Mexico, where it was used at a ski resort.

And they’re going to need the snow, with the track growing in popularity. “People all across the state, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Illinois last weekend. We had people here from Canada, the UP even,” shares Nowaczyk. While some racers are traveling in for the track, local riders are headed out to compete nationally.

One rider, Tyler Archambault, 20-years-old from Mancelona shares his experience with the sport.

“I’ve been doing the sport for 7 years now. I first started out on motocross. I’ve been racing that since I was 4 years old. Just a little guy. Then I just kind of grew old with it a little bit and then I tried snocross for a little bit and it kind of stuck. And here we are now,” he says.

Archambault is one of the racers that competes nationally

“All over the place like North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, Michigan,” he says. “Some of them are pretty far drives.”

Like any sport it takes time and training but it is worth it in the end. Archambault describes his ups and downs with the sport, “you always get the crashes, but it’s more fun than that. So you just are all up in the air. It’s so much fun.”

No matter what age or experience level you’re at, this track has something for everyone.

“There’s plenty of competition, but everybody helps one another out. It’s just a great family for family sport to be able to come out, make memories,” adds Nowaczyk.

