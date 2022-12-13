21-Year-Old Pleads Guilty in Machete-Killing Case

In a case the county prosecutor says was one of the most gruesome he has seen, a 21-year-old man has pleaded guilty to the murder of a 16-year-old girl.

Joel Patrick-Dorlice Travis pleaded guilty to Open Murder and Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Murder Monday.

Police say that Travis used a machete to kill the 16-year-old in September 2021. Her body was found mutilated in a Union Township Apartment by police.

Travis faces life in prison and his next hearing is Feb. 27.