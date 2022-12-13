Retired Navy Seabee Michael Falk thought the weather was so warm in Hermosa Beach Tuesday afternoon, compared New York, where he lives, that he decided to go for a swim in the ocean. He wore his cotton utility kilt because his Seabee quilt is made of wool, and would have been too heavy, he said. The 59 degree water didn’t bother him. “I was in the Navy. I’m used to cold water,” he said. ER.

HERMOSA BEACH, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO