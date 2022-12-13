Read full article on original website
Hermosa Beach, Manhattan Beach hosts country’s biggest gift wrapping party
For the past 30 years “The Best Little Beach City,” as Hermosa Beach has declared itself, has partnered with Manhattan Beach in hosting the country’s biggest holiday gift wrapping party. In the weeks leading up to the party, thousands of unwrapped gifts are donated by Hermosa and...
Cotton kilt built for swimming in Hermosa Beach
Retired Navy Seabee Michael Falk thought the weather was so warm in Hermosa Beach Tuesday afternoon, compared New York, where he lives, that he decided to go for a swim in the ocean. He wore his cotton utility kilt because his Seabee quilt is made of wool, and would have been too heavy, he said. The 59 degree water didn’t bother him. “I was in the Navy. I’m used to cold water,” he said. ER.
Employee of the year part of ‘250%’ jump in capital improvement projects
Redondo Beach has seen a 250 percent increase in capital improvement projects in the past six years, according to City Manager Mike Witzansky. The uptick is credited to Andy Winje, city engineer, along with a “bench” of small-task design. consultants added three years ago. Before 2016, the city...
Manhattan Beach Unified School Board Members Take Oath of Office
The Manhattan Beach Board of Trustees said their farewells to two Board members at the Annual Organization Meeting on Wednesday, December 14. Long-time Board member Jennifer Cochran completed her term after nine years along with Board President Sally Peel who served the Board for four years. It was an emotional...
