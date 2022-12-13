ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

easyreadernews.com

Cotton kilt built for swimming in Hermosa Beach

Retired Navy Seabee Michael Falk thought the weather was so warm in Hermosa Beach Tuesday afternoon, compared New York, where he lives, that he decided to go for a swim in the ocean. He wore his cotton utility kilt because his Seabee quilt is made of wool, and would have been too heavy, he said. The 59 degree water didn’t bother him. “I was in the Navy. I’m used to cold water,” he said. ER.
HERMOSA BEACH, CA
Manhattan Beach Unified School Board Members Take Oath of Office

The Manhattan Beach Board of Trustees said their farewells to two Board members at the Annual Organization Meeting on Wednesday, December 14. Long-time Board member Jennifer Cochran completed her term after nine years along with Board President Sally Peel who served the Board for four years. It was an emotional...
MANHATTAN BEACH, CA

