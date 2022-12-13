Read full article on original website
Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Dec. 16-18
PHOENIX — The son and granddaughter of Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb were killed in a car crash Friday afternoon in Gilbert, an investigation is underway into the death of a transgender women in Phoenix and a medical lab company with Valley locations is being accused of false claims.
Disabled veteran, mother of two trying to pick up pieces after car crashes through Tucson home
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson family is without a home after a car crashed through their new house. The Tucson Police Department confirmed the accident happened on Wednesday, Dec. 14. According to the TPD, the driver did not have a license and was also cited for failure to control and reduce speed.
One person found shot near Grant and Silverbell in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One person was found shot near Grant and Silverbell in Tucson late Sunday, Dec. 18. The Tucson Police Department confirmed officers responded to a shooting in the area. The crime scene is in the 3200 block of North Silverbell Road. Copyright 2022 KOLD News...
12 migrants arrested, 2 hiding in truck bed toolbox
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - According to Chief Patrol Agent of the U.S. Border Patrol’s Tucson Sector John Modlin, a total of 12 migrants were arrested near the border. He said on December 11, Tucson station agents attempted to stop a vehicle near the border in Sasabe. The vehicle later stopped on SR-286 and several people in the truck bed fled into the desert, including two hiding in the toolbox. 12 migrants were arrested nearby.
Hit and run on Ajo and La Cholla leaves mother of 3 dead
Melissa Drum was walking down the road when a car hit her. DPS is still investigating the description of the car.
Man battling for life after bar fight leads to shooting in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man is battling for his life after a bar fight ended in a shooting near Grant and Silverbell in Tucson late Sunday, Dec. 18. The Tucson Police Department confirmed it started as an argument between two men inside the Famous Sam’s Sports Grill located at 2320 North Silverbell Road.
Authorities investigating stabbing at home near Irvington, Cardinal
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating a stabbing at a home near Irvington and Cardinal in the Tucson area early Friday, Dec. 16. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said it happened in the 3200 block of West Dakota Street around 7 a.m. The PCSD said there...
The Best Taco in Tucson. It's Also The Simplest.
Not all tacos are created equal.Photo byTai's Captures/UnsplashonUnsplash. Dust tickles at my nose. Kicked up by my pickup upon pulling in and yet to settle. A late afternoon summer sun blasts down on my already burned neck while heat blisters up from the parking lot. Aloft between a fiery sun and steaming ground below, it’s good to be the dust. Caught in a breeze that does nothing to help cool. It only brings more heat. Heat, and the aroma of grilled meat. It’s enough to almost forget the triple-digit heat.
PCSD: Magee Road reopens at La Canada
Westbound Magee Road was closed at La Cananda Drive as of about 10:35 a.m., according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department. The road reopened by the afternoon.
Missing Pinal County man found safe
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pinal County man reported missing from the Eloy area on Friday has been found safe. The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office confirmed 75-year-old Craig Hansen is safe. Hansen, from Arizona City, went missing after he told a friend he had crashed his vehicle.
Man saves dog during javelina attack
A Huachuca City man and his pet dog are recovering after a group of javelinas attacked them near the corner of East Fairway Groves Driver and South Apache Well Drive.
Caught on camera: Man spots mountain lion second time this year
For the second time this year, Jerry Rowlette's trail cameras have caught a mountain lion sneaking around his property.
Fight at high school in Tucson causes temporary lockdown
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A fight at a high school in Tucson caused a temporary lockdown on Wednesday, Dec. 14. The Tucson Unified School District confirmed the incident happened at Rincon High during a lunch period. TUSD said two students got into a fight and a large group...
Police: Man causes $250,000 worth of damage on Tucson street with stolen industrial tractor
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man is facing charges after, police say, he used a stolen Caterpillar grader to damage a Tucson street on Friday, Dec. 9. Gilbert Anthony Rodriguez is charged with auto theft, possession of burglary tools and criminal damage totaling at least $10,000. According to...
Best Mexican restaurants in Tucson, AZ
When you think of Tucson, you might picture towering Saguaros and the most authentic Mexican cuisine. I will guide you through the best Mexican restaurants in town, because there is something for everyone, whether your budget is large or small. Before you can say “Salud” you’ll be stuffing your face with Arroz Con Pollo and Chile Rellenos.
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Sunny skies and 60s return Monday
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - After a mostly cloudy Sunday, clouds will decrease overnight allowing temperatures to cool back into the upper 20s and low to mid 30s. Abundant sunshine returns Monday with high temperatures in the lower 60s. Seasonable highs are expected Tuesday through Thursday with a shot at 70° as we inch closer to Christmas. A ridge of high pressure will keep us seasonably warm and dry for Christmas Week as the eastern half of the country deals with a much more active and chilly pattern!
Report: Son, grandchild of Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb die in car crash
PHOENIX — The son and infant grandchild of Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb died in a car crash in Gilbert on Friday afternoon, according to a report from ABC 15. The crash occurred near Elliot and Recker roads around 4:30 p.m., according to the Gilbert Police Department. Gilbert police...
UPDATE: Woman charged with fatal stabbing at home near Irvington, Cardinal
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A woman is in custody after a fatal stabbing at a home near Irvington and Cardinal in the Tucson area early Friday, Dec. 16. Terri Sides, 58, faces a second-degree murder charge and was booked into the Pima County jail. The Pima County Sheriff’s...
Sahuarita man arrested after barricading himself in home
SAHUARITA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On December 16, 2022, the Sahuarita Police Department received a 911 call reference a report of shots fired at a residence in the 15200 Block of S. Via Rancho Grande. Officers were able to make contact with the male suspect, who was later identified as 36-year-old Sahuarita resident Stephen Kalberloh.
Some positive news as Pima County’s “tripledemic” rages on
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The “tripledemic” is still doing a job on Arizona, although according to the Pima County Health Department, there are some bright spots. The number of new RSV cases has begun to level off and may begin a downward trend if Pima County follows a nationwide trend.
