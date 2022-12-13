Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football: Cory Collier Jr. transfers to programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Phillip Simpson added to coaching staffThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football lands speedy wideout in Jaylen LIoydThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Safety Rahmir Stewart commits to programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Tristan Alvano commits to HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Related
1011now.com
Huskers run past Cowgirls, 66-39
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Alexis Markowski produced her fourth double-double of the season and Maggie Mendelson made a strong impression in her Nebraska women’s basketball debut, as the Huskers pulled away from Wyoming in a 66-39 win at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Sunday afternoon. Markowski finished with game...
1011now.com
NU lands pair of in state commitments from Westside in same week
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska football continues to dominate the recruiting trail under new head coach Matt Rhule. Rhule and company secured two commitments this week from two of the top players in the state both out of Omaha Westside, Tristan Alvano and Jaylen Lloyd. Alvano a kicker for the...
1011now.com
Husker wrestling team defeats #18 South Dakota State
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KOLN) - The No. 16 Nebraska wrestling team dominated No. 18 South Dakota State as the Huskers recorded two bonus point victories to grab the 22-17 victory on Sunday. The Huskers opened the dual in an impressive fashion as #9 Liam Cronin (125) tallied his second pin of...
1011now.com
Jeff Sims commits to Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Jeff Sims, a highly rated dual threat quarterback, committed to the University of Nebraska on Sunday. Sims spent the last three seasons at Georgia Tech where he started in 23 games, passing for 4,464 yards and 30 touchdowns. Sims was also effective in the run game, rushing for 1,152 yards and 11 touchdowns.
1011now.com
Huskers fall at Kansas State
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Wilhelm Breidenbach had a career-high 13 points off the bench, while Nebraska’s second-half comeback fell short in a 71-56 loss to Kansas State Saturday night in the T-Mobile Center. Breidenbach hit 5-of-9 shots from the field and grabbed five rebounds, as he and freshman...
1011now.com
Mickey Joseph no longer on Husker coaching staff
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Mickey Joseph is no longer an employee at the University of Nebraska or on the Husker football coaching staff, according to the Nebraska Athletic Department. Joseph is facing charges stemming from a reported domestic assault in November. The following is a statement from Nebraska Athletics:. “Coach...
1011now.com
Dangerous winter weather expected this week
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - There’s a lot to unpack from the forecast as we head into the week of Christmas as we’re tracking a couple chances for snow this week as well as some brutally cold conditions that are forecast to impact the area through the middle and end of this week before temperatures will mercifully begin to moderate as we head into the Christmas weekend.
1011now.com
Creighton Prep food drive serves more than 1,000 families
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Another sign of good cheer during the season. Cars lined up at Creighton Prep High School Saturday for their yearly Operation Others food drive. Catholic high school students from across the metro area filled up cars and SUVs with bags of groceries that were delivered to Omaha area families in need.
1011now.com
College View Farmers Market visits downtown Lincoln for Harvest Market
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The holiday season brings families and friends together, often with food. When it comes to those holiday meals it can be fun to incorporate some seasonal foods items. Local farmers said incorporating seasonal produce grown close to the capital city can make the holiday season that much...
1011now.com
Arctic air looming late next week...
The entire incident began on I-80 near the Highway 6 exit and ended on I-80 between the Elm Creek and Overton exists. You can submit your Good News Friday photos on our website and 1011NOW app.
1011now.com
Lincoln Firefighter’s Benefit Association hands out meal boxes to families across the city
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Most of the time, when a fire engine rolls up to a Lincoln home, it’s because something went wrong: a structure fire or medical emergency. But on Saturday, the Lincoln Firefighter’s Benefit Association flipped that script and rolled out as bearers of gifts and good news--delivering meal boxes to families all across Lincoln.
1011now.com
Zoo Lights continues through December 30
Meet Taylor Swift! She will be available when the Pieloch Pet Adoption Center opens at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. Lincoln Fire and Rescue is on the scene battling a three-alarm fire at Komi Auto near 22nd & Y street Sunday night.
1011now.com
Two people hospitalized after dog-bite incident in north Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police and Lincoln Animal Control responded to a dog-bite incident near the 2800 block of Candlewood Lane on Sunday. According to LPD, the incident was called in at around 10:22 a.m. Two individuals, a man and a woman, were injured and taken to a local hospital.
1011now.com
Community Corrections Center – Lincoln reports missing inmate
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Authorities have been notified about an inmate missing from the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln. Keith Duckett did not return to the facility tonight from his job in the community. Duckett started his sentence on April 19, 2021. He was sentenced to four to 10 years...
1011now.com
Omaha behavioral health specialist shares advice on dealing with holiday stress
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - From decorating to family gatherings, the holidays can be a joyful time for many, but they can also be filled with stress, sadness, or even loneliness for others. Dr. Natalie Jensen at the Boys Town Center for Behavioral Health sees more of her patients making appointments...
1011now.com
Autism Family Network hosts holiday party
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Humming with energy, a line of families wrapped around a room in the Lincoln Children’s Museum waiting to see Santa and Mrs. Claus. “I’m excited about going to see Mrs. Claus and Santa Claus what I ask for Christmas,” Darian Fairchild, a 21-year-old who attended the party, said.
1011now.com
Papillion police officer recovering after dog bite
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Papillion police officer was sent to the hospital Thursday night after being bitten by a dog while responding to a call. Papillion Police tells 6 News an officer was performing a welfare check. When the homeowner opened her door for the officer, a dog came out and bit the officer multiple times in both arms and legs.
1011now.com
LFR battles three-alarm fire at 22nd & Y Streets
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire and Rescue is on the scene battling a three-alarm fire at Komi Auto near 22nd & Y street Sunday night. Firefighters were called to the business just after 10:30 p.m. on reports of moderate smoke coming from the structure. Fire Chief Dave Engler says crews arrived and began trying to access the structure while also putting out the flames with water. Engler says due to some difficulty in accessing the inside of the business, the fire was able to spread more, making it a challenge to put out.
1011now.com
Wife of Laurel quadruple homicide suspect arrested
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol have made another arrest in connection with the quadruple murder that occurred in Laurel, Nebraska on Aug. 4. Friday morning, investigators arrested 43-year-old Carrie Jones, the wife of homicide suspect Jason Jones. The ongoing investigation has included the forensic examination...
1011now.com
Pediatric flu death reported in Douglas County
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Health Department reported a pediatric flu death on Friday. “This is a tragic loss of life, and we urge all parents to vaccinate their children against influenza,” said Dr. Lindsay Huse, Health Director. The CDC has reported 30 additional pediatric flu deaths...
Comments / 0