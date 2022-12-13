LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire and Rescue is on the scene battling a three-alarm fire at Komi Auto near 22nd & Y street Sunday night. Firefighters were called to the business just after 10:30 p.m. on reports of moderate smoke coming from the structure. Fire Chief Dave Engler says crews arrived and began trying to access the structure while also putting out the flames with water. Engler says due to some difficulty in accessing the inside of the business, the fire was able to spread more, making it a challenge to put out.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 10 HOURS AGO