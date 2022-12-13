ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City Opera House Premieres New Film ‘Lake Effect’ From Pro Skier

By Joseph Boulter
9&10 News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nR0jt_0jhWlims00

A short film shot in Northern Michigan is set to be released Friday at the Opera House in Traverse City.

The film is titled “Lake Effect” and it aims to encourage people to enjoy these colder months.

Professional skier Mike King spent the last 10 winters out west as a professional skier and a filmmaker. Because of the pandemic, he made his way back home to Northern Michigan.

Now, he explores the possibilities of his surroundings and encourages others to do the same.

“My whole life, I was obsessed with skiing and all I wanted to do is get the mountains because that’s where the community was,” King says. “That’s where everything was happening. The fact taht we are here, it was kind of still that same mentality. Hey, we’re going to go out and we’re going to find some adventure or whatever we can do, and we’re going to film it and put it out. And really, it just turned into something much bigger than I ever expected and it was much more rewarding than I ever thought. And we found amazing terrain.”

The film premieres Friday at 7 p.m. at the City Opera House. Tickets can be bought either at the door, or by clicking here.

