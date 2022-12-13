ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Traverse County, MI

Grand Traverse Resort and Casinos Donates More than $7,000 to Veteran Groups

By Jacob Johnson
 5 days ago
Turning drafts into cash, that’s what the Grand Traverse Resort and Casinos did Tuesday.

It’s an annual fundraiser called Pints for Patriots where a portion of food and draft sales is donated to local veterans organizations.

Almost 10,000 draft beers were served throughout the month of November helping to raise more than $7,000. And on Tuesday, a check was presented to three groups that serve veterans.

Becki Bigelow from Reining Liberty Ranch says she is overfilled with gratitude.

“I’m just overwhelmed with the generosity and and very impressed with the understanding of how important it is to support our veterans. They they have a lot they have a journey that they have to walk and they need somebody to go along with them. So this is amazing to me and I’m so grateful,” Bigelow says.

Charlie Golf One and 22-to-None also received donations.

All three groups were given more than $2,400.

