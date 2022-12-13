Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Home Energy Assistance Program has nearly $63 million for NY households: Apply to get your $1,126Mark StarNew York City, NY
Additional Social Security payment coming soon to eligible New YorkersR.A. HeimNew York City, NY
Five Great Steakhouses In New YorkD_FoodVendorNew York City, NY
A stubborn tenant was given an insane amount of money to leave his rent-controlled apartmentAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Army Soldier From New York Allegedly Charged For Murdering of a SergeantAbdul GhaniFort Stewart, GA
Related
Pennsylvania’s first-ever self-driving shuttle to be tested in 2023 | Today in Pa.
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
Powerball $149 million jackpot (12/17/22): When and how to find out if you’ve won
No one won the big Powerball drawing from Wednesday night. So tonight, Saturday, Dec. 17 at 10:59 p.m. EDT — you’ll have another chance to win millions more! Below is how you can livestream and find out how much the lottery is (really). How long do I have...
3 Pa. Christmas events named among the best in the nation
Three Pennsylvania amusement parks landed in the “10Best Theme Park Holiday Events” reader’s choice poll by USA Today. Coming in at No. 1 was SeaWorld’s Christmas Celebration.
DraftKings Maryland promo code: Bet $5, Get $200 bonus for today
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Using this DraftKings promo code, sports lovers in Maryland gambling on any game today can get a Bet $5, Win $200 bonus by clicking...
FanDuel Maryland promo code delivers Bet $5, Get $200 offer for MD bettors today
Dimers.com provides exclusive Maryland sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. With this FanDuel promo code, new players in Maryland looking to bet on any sporting event today can obtain a Bet $5, Win...
Living donor; last-minute gifts needed; Player of the Year: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
High: 38; Low: 25. Partly sunny. Living donor: The 23-year-old woman had never even had surgery before, but she says she was grateful to give part of her liver to a Perry County man who’d helped her during a difficult childhood. Cascading effect: After Tioga hired Timothy Loehmann, the...
FanDuel Maryland promo code secures best Bet $5, Get $200 offer for NFL
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Using this FanDuel promo code, new users in Maryland looking to bet on any NFL matchup today can receive a Bet $5, Win $200...
PennLive.com
LGBTQ+ Perspectives: We are no longer willing to just be tolerated | Opinion
Editor’s Note: This is the first of a new monthly column that will offer perspectives from the LGBTQ+ community. When I was offered the chance to write PennLive’s first column from the LGBTQ+ community, I felt excitement leavened with fear. I’m excited because, wow! Have we Central Pennsylvanians...
PennLive.com
Kentucky woman swipes right in white elephant exchange, gets $175,000 lottery winner
LOUISVILLE, Kentucky — Lori Janes didn’t get what she wanted in a white elephant exchange at her office Christmas party. It definitely worked out for the better. Janes and her co-workers at Harmon Dental Center in Louisville were participating in a white elephant exchange during a Christmas party at the office last week, WAVE Channel 3 reports. Participants bring a wrapped gift and can either pick a gift from under the tree, or “steal” a gift that already has been opened.
How bad will Pa. travel be later this week? Depends where you are, NWS forecasters say
It’s not going to be a fun Christmas for weather this year, as a winter storm followed by freezing temperatures is set for early Thursday into Friday, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). NWS Meteorologist Rob Radzanowski said Sunday that projections in advance can always change as the...
PETA blames Pennsylvania barn fire that killed 250K chickens on non-vegans
Thousands of chickens were killed after a fire broke out at a Lebanon County farm this week. Now animal rights group PETA is blaming their deaths on those who don’t follow a vegan lifestyle. SIMILAR STORIES: PETA asks for federal investigation into treatment of lab monkeys after Pa. crash,...
Central Pa. man sent to prison for conspiring with inmates to steal pandemic benefits
A New Cumberland man was sentenced to 18 months in prison for conspiring with a group that included state prison inmates to make false unemployment claims during the COVID-19 pandemic. Harrisburg-based U.S. Justice Department officials said Friday that Andrew Marszalek, 24, pleaded guilty to fraud- and conspiracy-related charges. The department...
PennLive.com
An open letter for Rep. Keefer | PennLive letters
I know you are obviously honored about becoming the Chair of the “Freedom Caucus” in PA. However after listening to the public statements and reading about what the new group wants to do, I must say I am not convinced the majority of Pennsylvanians want that. Several reasons...
Pa. House only needs to look at history to find bipartisanship it so sorely lacks | Mark S. Singel
The current imbroglio over who actually controls the Pennsylvania House of Representatives needs to be resolved. Democrats claim that they prevailed in the recent elections, and they are correct. Republicans point out that three vacancies in the Democratic ranks (one by death and two by members who moved on to new positions) mean that they actually have the current majority by 101-99. And they are correct.
East Pennsboro infielder Andrew Swenson picks familiar Patriot League program
Hoping to find a balance between his academic needs and athletic aspirations, Andrew Swenson found it all about 100 miles north of East Pennsboro High School. Swenson, the Panthers’ talented senior shortstop, recently named Patriot League rep Bucknell University as his next destination. Swenson will join a Scott Heather-led program that went 22-26 overall in the spring.
More snow, freezing rain could be on the way this week after sunny stretch
Snow and freezing rain are likely Thursday after three days of sunny, dry weather in the midstate, forecasters said. The National Weather Service said snow, rain and freezing rain could fall before 1 p.m. Thursday, then shift to solely rain in the late afternoon through the evening. Thursday has an...
Sophia Formica’s 24 points lead Bishop McDevitt past East Pennsboro
Bishop McDevitt’s standout guard Sophia Formica was magical for her team on the hardwood Friday night against East Pennsboro. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here.
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
197K+
Followers
85K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 2