Kentucky woman swipes right in white elephant exchange, gets $175,000 lottery winner

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky — Lori Janes didn’t get what she wanted in a white elephant exchange at her office Christmas party. It definitely worked out for the better. Janes and her co-workers at Harmon Dental Center in Louisville were participating in a white elephant exchange during a Christmas party at the office last week, WAVE Channel 3 reports. Participants bring a wrapped gift and can either pick a gift from under the tree, or “steal” a gift that already has been opened.
An open letter for Rep. Keefer | PennLive letters

I know you are obviously honored about becoming the Chair of the “Freedom Caucus” in PA. However after listening to the public statements and reading about what the new group wants to do, I must say I am not convinced the majority of Pennsylvanians want that. Several reasons...
Pa. House only needs to look at history to find bipartisanship it so sorely lacks | Mark S. Singel

The current imbroglio over who actually controls the Pennsylvania House of Representatives needs to be resolved. Democrats claim that they prevailed in the recent elections, and they are correct. Republicans point out that three vacancies in the Democratic ranks (one by death and two by members who moved on to new positions) mean that they actually have the current majority by 101-99. And they are correct.
East Pennsboro infielder Andrew Swenson picks familiar Patriot League program

Hoping to find a balance between his academic needs and athletic aspirations, Andrew Swenson found it all about 100 miles north of East Pennsboro High School. Swenson, the Panthers’ talented senior shortstop, recently named Patriot League rep Bucknell University as his next destination. Swenson will join a Scott Heather-led program that went 22-26 overall in the spring.
