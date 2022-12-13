ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tested: 1992 Mercedes-Benz 400E Is Your Rational V-8 Benz

From the April 1992 issue of Car and Driver. Pssssssst! Hey, buddy. Yeah. you with the alligator attache. Drooling over that Mercedes-Benz 500E but can't quite swing $87,365? Think you could come up with $60,195? Yes?. Do we have the Mercedes for you. This one's called the 400E. Okay—in many...
German Bullets: 1992 Audi S4 vs. 1992 BMW M5 vs. 1992 Mercedes-Benz 500E

From the April 1992 issue of Car and Driver. When you're talking about sports sedans, there are fast ones and faster ones and really, really fast ones. And then there is the Magnum Force. Behold three of the highest-performance production four-doors the world has ever seen. Magnum power. Magnum status....
2024 Ford Mustang's 5.0L V-8 Gets a Big Power Bump

Ford has announced official power figures for the new 2024 Mustang. The base 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder makes 315 horsepower and 350 pound-feet of torque. The optional 5.0-liter V-8 ranges from 480 hp in the base GT up to 500 hp in the Dark Horse performance model. Ford is turning up...
2022 Acura ARX-05 Endurance Racer Is Our Bring a Trailer Pick of the Day

The ARX-05 competed in the 2022 IMSA championship, powered by a 600-hp twin-turbo V-6 mounted to a carbon-fiber monocoque and sending the power exclusively to the rear wheels. Finding a recent race winner up for sale so soon after its competitive career has ended is a rare occurrence, especially since the car is offered directly by Honda Performance Development.

