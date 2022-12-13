From the April 1992 issue of Car and Driver. Pssssssst! Hey, buddy. Yeah. you with the alligator attache. Drooling over that Mercedes-Benz 500E but can't quite swing $87,365? Think you could come up with $60,195? Yes?. Do we have the Mercedes for you. This one's called the 400E. Okay—in many...

2 DAYS AGO