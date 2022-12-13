Read full article on original website
Related
Sporting News
Odell Beckham Jr. to sign with Cowboys: Jerry Jones ends rumors, says 'Odell's going to join us' for 2022 playoffs
Odell Beckham Jr. appears to be headed back to the NFC East. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told USA Today's Jarrett Bell that he expects Beckham to join the team, with the deal potentially to become official after Dallas' Sunday contest against the Jaguars. The contract would be expected to run...
numberfire.com
Covering the Spread: Monday Night Football Betting Preview, Rams at Packers
The Los Angeles Rams picked up a surprise victory in Baker Mayfield's debut. Can they notch another and end the Green Bay Packers' slim playoff hopes? numberFire's Tom Vecchio joins Jim Sannes to preview the game, discussing his read on the traditional markets, which player props stand out on both sides, and his favorite touchdown bets at FanDuel Sportsbook.
numberfire.com
Jakobi Meyers (concussion) cleared for Patriots in Week 15
New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers will play Sunday in the team's game against the Las Vegas Riaders. Meyers is making his return to the field following a brief absence due to a concussion. Expect him to serve as Mac Jones' top option at wide receiver. Our models project...
numberfire.com
Diontae Johnson (hip) available for Steelers in Week 15
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (hip) is available for Week 15's game against the Carolina Panthers. Johnson was removed from the injury report after a limited practice and should be good to go against the Panthers on Sunday. Our models expect him to see 12.8 targets against Carolina. Johnson's...
numberfire.com
Ryan Tannehill (foot) back in for Titans in Week 15
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill has returned to Sunday's Week 15 game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Tannehill was carted to the locker room in the first quarter due to a foot injury. After missing a couple series, he has returned to action. Malik Willis will resume backup duties. Tannehill...
numberfire.com
Lakers' Anthony Davis (back) available on Friday
Los Angeles Lakers forward/center Anthony Davis (back) is available for Friday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Davis has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against Denver on Friday. Our models expect him to play 34.9 minutes against the Nuggets. Davis' Friday projection includes 28.4 points, 11.0 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Bucs' Julio Jones (knee) inactive for Week 15
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have ruled out wide receiver Julio Jones (knee) for Sunday's Week 15 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Jones has been dealing with a lingering knee issue for a significant part of the season, and will take the weekend off to manage it. Jones' absence could skew...
numberfire.com
Clippers starting Kawhi Leonard (injury management) on Saturday, Amir Coffey to bench
Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (injury management) is starting in Saturday's lineup against the Washington Wizards. Leonard will make his return after he was held out one game for injury management reasons. In 30.0 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Leonard to score 34.5 FanDuel points. Leonard's projection includes 19.1...
numberfire.com
Saints' Juwan Johnson (ankle) active in Week 15
New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson (ankle) is active for Week 15's game against the Atlanta Falcons. Johnson has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Falcons on Sunday. Our models expect him to see 4.1 targets against Atlanta. Johnson's Week 15 projection includes 2.7...
numberfire.com
Justin Fields (illness) not listed on Chicago's Week 15 injury report
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (illness) is available for Week 15's game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Fields will play on Sunday after he was able to log consecutive full practices with an illness. In a matchup versus an Eagles' unit allowing 13.1 FanDuel points per game to quarterbacks, our models project Fields to score 16.0 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Jets ruled out Mike White (ribs) in Week 15, Zach Wilson to start at quarterback
New York Jets quarterback Mike White (ribs) has been ruled out for Week 15's contest against the Detroit Lions. White will sit out on Sunday after he was unable to be cleared for contact despite practicing with a ribs injury. In a matchup versus a Lions' defense allowing 24.0 FanDuel points per game to quarterbacks, Zach Wilson will make his eighth start this center under.
numberfire.com
Hornets starting Gordon Hayward (shoulder) on Friday, Kelly Oubre to bench
Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward (shoulder) is starting in Friday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Hayward will make his 12th start this season after missing time with a shoulder injury and Kelly Oubre was sent to the bench. In 28.4 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Hayward to score 26.6 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Jeff Wilson (hip) inactive for Miami's Week 15 matchup against Bills
Miami Dolphins running back Jeff Wilson (hip) will not play in Week 15's contest against the Buffalo Bills. Wilson will watch from the sidelines after he was ruled out with a hip injury. Expect Raheem Mostert to play a lead role against a Buffalo defense allowing 18.5 FanDuel points per game to running backs.
numberfire.com
Reggie Bullock starting in Mavericks' Saturday lineup for inactive Spencer Dinwiddie (knee injury recovery)
Dallas Mavericks guard Reggie Bullock is starting in Saturday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Bullock will join the Mavericks' first unit after Spencer Dinwiddie was held out for knee injury recovery purposes. In 35.6 expected minutes, our models project Bullock to score 17.3 FanDuel points. Bullock's projection includes 6.8 points,...
numberfire.com
Nikola Jokic (knee) available for Nuggets Sunday night
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic will play Sunday in the team's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Jokic is dealing with a right knee contusion. However, it's not all that serious, which is why he entered the day with a probable tag. Now, just 30 minutes before scheduled tipoff, he has officially been cleared to take the floor to close out the week.
numberfire.com
Pacers' Jalen Smith starting on Friday, Aaron Nesmith coming off the bench
Indiana Pacers center Jalen Smith is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Smith will get the start on Friday with Aaron Nesmith moving back to the bench. Our models expect Smith to play 16.0 minutes against Cleveland. Smith's Friday projection includes 7.7 points, 5.2 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Spencer Dinwiddie (injury recovery) out Saturday for Dallas
Dallas Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. On the second leg of the back-to-back set, the Mavericks have ruled Dinwiddie out due to right knee injury recovery. Expect him back out there Monday versus Minnesota. For now, expect more work for Reggie Bullock on the wing.
numberfire.com
LeBron James (ankle) active for Lakers' Friday matchup
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (ankle) will play in Friday's game versus the Denver Nuggets. James will suit up at home despite his usual probable designation with ankle soreness. In 35.0 expected minutes, our models project James to score 50.1 FanDuel points. James' Friday projection includes 28.0 points, 7.9...
numberfire.com
FanDuel Daily Fantasy Football Helper: Week 15 (Sunday)
Welcome to our weekly FanDuel NFL primer, where we give you an overview of the Sunday main slate to help you get started on your research. As always, we recommend checking out all of numberFire's daily fantasy tools at your disposal. In particular, our weekly projections can help you nail down who might be the slate's top scorers and best values, while the heat map is a great way to get a general overview of the slate's implied totals and every team's strengths and weaknesses.
numberfire.com
Golden State's Draymond Green (quad) probable on Sunday
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (quad) is probable to play in Sunday's contest versus the Toronto Raptors. Green is expected to return after he sat one game with a quad contusion. In 31.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Green to score 33.6 FanDuel points. Green's projection includes 9.0 points,...
