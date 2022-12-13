ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osseo, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ccxmedia.org

Robbinsdale Police Lend Perspective on Increasing School Threats

At their core, schools are designed to be places where young minds can learn the fundamental building blocks to set them up for future success. But these days, schools find themselves occasionally having to send out messages to parents to address threats made on social media. This recent post from Robbinsdale Middle School (RMS) about a weapon possibly being brought into the building is one such example:
ROBBINSDALE, MN
ccxmedia.org

Newsmakers: Hennepin Co. Commissioner Kevin Anderson talks about Hwy. 610, Broadband

Hennepin County commissioner Kevin Anderson authored an amendment to the 2023 Hennepin County budget for the final funding of $4.25 million for Trunk Highway 610. The final segment completes the unfinished system interchange at Interstate-94 and Minnesota Truck Highway 610, eliminating the need to use local roadways to travel between the two thoroughfares. It also realigns County Road 30 with direct access to I-94 and 610. This corridor is a significant roadway for freight, connects workers to businesses and and will make life more convenient for residents in the region.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
ccxmedia.org

CCX Sports Spotlight: Will Ingemann, Wayzata Boys Hockey

Our CCX Sports Spotlight this week shines on Wayzata boys hockey goalie Will Ingemann. Jay Wilcox of CCX Sports profiles Ingemann, an outstanding senior and three-year starter. Ingemann has helped the Trojans to a 5-0 start and top ranking heading into Saturday’s game against defending state class AA champion Andover....
WAYZATA, MN
stthomas.edu

St. Thomas Community Mourns the Loss of First-year Student Layla Julien

The University of St. Thomas community is mourning after learning that Layla Julien, a first-year student studying business administration and communication, passed away on Dec. 13 after a battle with cancer. Julien had been diagnosed with a malignant brain tumor during her senior year at Minnetonka High School. This fall...
SAINT PAUL, MN
fox9.com

Minnetonka police arrest 3 people in connection to 89 property damage reports

MINNETONKA, Minn. (FOX 9) - Minnetonka Police arrested three people in connection to a string of property damages that caused over $100,000 in damages across the west metro. The reports began in August, with businesses, religious sites, schools, and residents reporting mostly damaged windows from BBs and metal nuts. Minnetonka Police Captain Jason Tait told FOX 9 that after struggling to find leads, they reached out to neighboring suburbs and soon realized the vandalism was happening across the west metro.
MINNETONKA, MN
ccxmedia.org

Brooklyn Park City Employees Decorate for the Holidays

Brooklyn Park city employees had competition to decorate their departments for the holidays. Some called the competition friendly; others called it fierce. Organizer Josie Thao called it fun. With entries like “Barbie on Holiday in Malibu” and “The Island of Misfit (Toys),” entries were creative and festive. Thao said the...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
ccxmedia.org

Brooklyn Center Municipal Liquor Store Losses Topped $51K in 2021

A state audit released this week gives us a closer look at how Minnesota’s municipal liquor stores fared in 2021. Of the 212 in the state, Brooklyn Center suffered the greatest financial loss. “With the killing of Daunte Wright, both stores got looted. Everything got destroyed,” said Tom Agnes,...
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
KROC News

Minnesota Woman Killed in Head-On Crash on Rural Highway

Belle Plaine, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol has identified the victim of a deadly collision that occurred on Friday in south-central Minnesota. 71-year-old Carol Deutsch of Belle Plaine was driving one of the two vehicles that collided on a highway in Sibley County. The crash report on the fatality indicates the victim was driving south on Highway 25 when her vehicle collided with a northbound pickup in the northbound lane.
SIBLEY COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Crews battle large fire at Maple Grove business

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. -- An investigation is underway after a large fire destroyed a building at a Maple Grove business Sunday morning.According to city officials, multiple 911 callers reported the building on fire just after 4:30 a.m. near the KOA campground. When police and fire crews responded, they found the fire at a business on a property just north of the campground.A metal building at Commercial Black Dirt Inc. was fully engulfed in fire. Additional assistance from surrounding agencies was requested due to a lack of available hydrants at the business.The fire was under control just before 6 a.m. City officials say the building was used as a type of garage for minor maintenance and equipment storage.The building was unoccupied at the time of the fire and there were no injuries. So far, the origin and cause of the fire have not been determined by investigators due to the heavy damage and freezing temperatures. 
MAPLE GROVE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Sheriff seeks information about fatal hit-and-run in Fridley

FRIDLEY, Minn. -- Authorities are investigating a fatal hit-and-run in Fridley on Friday.The Anoka County Sheriff's Office said a man was laying on the ground near the 6000 block of East River Road Northeast shortly after 5:15 p.m. on Friday.The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities believe he was struck by a vehicle that left the scene after the crash. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Anoka County Sheriff's Office at 763-427-1212.
FRIDLEY, MN
mprnews.org

Minnesota BCA identifies officers involved in fatal shooting

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has identified the officers who shot and killed a man during a call in Sibley County early Thursday morning. Brent Alsleben, 34, of New Auburn was shot by three Hutchinson police officers after a 10-hour standoff. According to the BCA, Alsleben’s family asked the...
SIBLEY COUNTY, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

BREAKING: Serial Gift Thief Just Arrested in Minnesota

Minnesota Police Department Just Arrested Serial Criminal Who Was Stealing Gifts in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin. Not sure if you heard the latest Christmas news but a serial criminal has been showing up at houses in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin. Every time he shows up, gifts that are under the tree are stolen. Kids end up screaming (literally!) and amazingly, these crimes are all being caught on video, which has been very helpful in finally getting this obnoxious thief behind bars.
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy