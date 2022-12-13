Read full article on original website
ccxmedia.org
Robbinsdale Police Lend Perspective on Increasing School Threats
At their core, schools are designed to be places where young minds can learn the fundamental building blocks to set them up for future success. But these days, schools find themselves occasionally having to send out messages to parents to address threats made on social media. This recent post from Robbinsdale Middle School (RMS) about a weapon possibly being brought into the building is one such example:
Minnesota school snow closures, e-learning days for Thursday, Dec. 15
Minnesota's schools are set for a third day of disruption as Round 2 of the major snow system passing through the state materializes. With the North Shore continuing to get hammered, the Twin Cities will see its first measurable snow starting overnight, with six inches or more possible on Thursday. A winter storm warning has been issued ahead of the weather.
ccxmedia.org
Newsmakers: Hennepin Co. Commissioner Kevin Anderson talks about Hwy. 610, Broadband
Hennepin County commissioner Kevin Anderson authored an amendment to the 2023 Hennepin County budget for the final funding of $4.25 million for Trunk Highway 610. The final segment completes the unfinished system interchange at Interstate-94 and Minnesota Truck Highway 610, eliminating the need to use local roadways to travel between the two thoroughfares. It also realigns County Road 30 with direct access to I-94 and 610. This corridor is a significant roadway for freight, connects workers to businesses and and will make life more convenient for residents in the region.
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Center Receives $3.5M in Met Council Grants for Opportunity Site
The city of Brooklyn Center has tried to redevelop the so-called “opportunity site” for almost 20 years. Recently, the city received two Metropolitan Council grants totaling $3.5 million to help in that effort. The grant money will be used for phase one of redevelopment. The initial phase project...
ccxmedia.org
CCX Sports Spotlight: Will Ingemann, Wayzata Boys Hockey
Our CCX Sports Spotlight this week shines on Wayzata boys hockey goalie Will Ingemann. Jay Wilcox of CCX Sports profiles Ingemann, an outstanding senior and three-year starter. Ingemann has helped the Trojans to a 5-0 start and top ranking heading into Saturday’s game against defending state class AA champion Andover....
stthomas.edu
St. Thomas Community Mourns the Loss of First-year Student Layla Julien
The University of St. Thomas community is mourning after learning that Layla Julien, a first-year student studying business administration and communication, passed away on Dec. 13 after a battle with cancer. Julien had been diagnosed with a malignant brain tumor during her senior year at Minnetonka High School. This fall...
fox9.com
Minnetonka police arrest 3 people in connection to 89 property damage reports
MINNETONKA, Minn. (FOX 9) - Minnetonka Police arrested three people in connection to a string of property damages that caused over $100,000 in damages across the west metro. The reports began in August, with businesses, religious sites, schools, and residents reporting mostly damaged windows from BBs and metal nuts. Minnetonka Police Captain Jason Tait told FOX 9 that after struggling to find leads, they reached out to neighboring suburbs and soon realized the vandalism was happening across the west metro.
fox9.com
Several counties reporting power outages in central and northeastern Minnesota
(FOX 9) - As a winter weather mix continues to pour down throughout most the state, forcing numerous cities to declare snow emergencies Thursday, several counties in central and northeastern Minnesota have reportedly lost power for thousands of customers. East Central Energy is a member-owned electric cooperative that currently provides...
Smoking In Your Own Car Is Still Illegal in One Minnesota County
If you light up-- even in your own vehicle-- you'll still be breaking the law in one Minnesota county. I'll preface this by saying I don't smoke, and never have. But even I was a little surprised how far one new law went when it comes to prohibiting places you can legally smoke-- like inside your own car.
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Park City Employees Decorate for the Holidays
Brooklyn Park city employees had competition to decorate their departments for the holidays. Some called the competition friendly; others called it fierce. Organizer Josie Thao called it fun. With entries like “Barbie on Holiday in Malibu” and “The Island of Misfit (Toys),” entries were creative and festive. Thao said the...
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Center Municipal Liquor Store Losses Topped $51K in 2021
A state audit released this week gives us a closer look at how Minnesota’s municipal liquor stores fared in 2021. Of the 212 in the state, Brooklyn Center suffered the greatest financial loss. “With the killing of Daunte Wright, both stores got looted. Everything got destroyed,” said Tom Agnes,...
Minnesota Woman Killed in Head-On Crash on Rural Highway
Belle Plaine, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol has identified the victim of a deadly collision that occurred on Friday in south-central Minnesota. 71-year-old Carol Deutsch of Belle Plaine was driving one of the two vehicles that collided on a highway in Sibley County. The crash report on the fatality indicates the victim was driving south on Highway 25 when her vehicle collided with a northbound pickup in the northbound lane.
Crews battle large fire at Maple Grove business
MAPLE GROVE, Minn. -- An investigation is underway after a large fire destroyed a building at a Maple Grove business Sunday morning.According to city officials, multiple 911 callers reported the building on fire just after 4:30 a.m. near the KOA campground. When police and fire crews responded, they found the fire at a business on a property just north of the campground.A metal building at Commercial Black Dirt Inc. was fully engulfed in fire. Additional assistance from surrounding agencies was requested due to a lack of available hydrants at the business.The fire was under control just before 6 a.m. City officials say the building was used as a type of garage for minor maintenance and equipment storage.The building was unoccupied at the time of the fire and there were no injuries. So far, the origin and cause of the fire have not been determined by investigators due to the heavy damage and freezing temperatures.
ccxmedia.org
Teens Charged with Shooting at Sheriff’s Deputy in Brooklyn Center
Charges were filed Wednesday against two teens accused of firing at least two-dozen shots at a Hennepin County sheriff’s deputy during a chase that started in Brooklyn Center. Rashad Collins, 18, of Bloomington, and Damon Davenport, 18, of Coon Rapids, are each charged with attempted murder of a law...
Sheriff seeks information about fatal hit-and-run in Fridley
FRIDLEY, Minn. -- Authorities are investigating a fatal hit-and-run in Fridley on Friday.The Anoka County Sheriff's Office said a man was laying on the ground near the 6000 block of East River Road Northeast shortly after 5:15 p.m. on Friday.The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities believe he was struck by a vehicle that left the scene after the crash. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Anoka County Sheriff's Office at 763-427-1212.
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Center Liquor Partners with CEAP on ‘Ace’s Warmth for the Winter Drive’
A Brooklyn Center liquor store employee who made headlines for giving the shoes off her feet to a homeless man now hopes to help even more people. Brooklyn Center liquor has partnered with the nonprofit CEAP to launch ‘Ace’s Warmth for the Winter Drive.’. It’s named after liquor...
Teens charged with attempted murder of officer in Brooklyn Center
Two teenagers have been charged with the attempted murder of police officers after allegedly firing shots at a squad car in Brooklyn Center. Rashad Collins, of Burnsville, and Damon Davenport Jr., of Coon Rapids, were suspected of burglary in the early morning hours of Sept. 15 when police started a high-speed pursuit of the two 18-year-olds.
mprnews.org
Minnesota BCA identifies officers involved in fatal shooting
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has identified the officers who shot and killed a man during a call in Sibley County early Thursday morning. Brent Alsleben, 34, of New Auburn was shot by three Hutchinson police officers after a 10-hour standoff. According to the BCA, Alsleben’s family asked the...
BREAKING: Serial Gift Thief Just Arrested in Minnesota
Minnesota Police Department Just Arrested Serial Criminal Who Was Stealing Gifts in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin. Not sure if you heard the latest Christmas news but a serial criminal has been showing up at houses in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin. Every time he shows up, gifts that are under the tree are stolen. Kids end up screaming (literally!) and amazingly, these crimes are all being caught on video, which has been very helpful in finally getting this obnoxious thief behind bars.
Anoka County's Minnesota Wildlife Center gets national attention
Tucked away in the country, in Stacy Minnesota, sits the Wildlife Science Center. It is home to 120 wolves, 3 black bears, 4 mountain lions, several birds and other reptiles. The center has its roots in as research facility started in 1976.
