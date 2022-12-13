Read full article on original website
swimswam.com
2022 Short Course World Champs: SwimSwam Pick’em Contest Day Six Scores + Final Results
Now, what we've all been waiting for: the final standings from the 2022 SC World Champs Pick'ems contest. Current photo via World Aquatics. The final day of the 2022 Short Course World Championships is in the book. That means it’s time for the final scoring update for the SwimSwam Pick’em contest. There were ten events in which finals were competed on day six of the meet, marking one of the busiest days for Pick’ems.
swimswam.com
Daiya Seto Becomes First Person to Six-Peat at Worlds With Gold In the 400 IM
SCM (25m) World Junior Record: 3:56.47, Ilya Borodin (RSF), 2021. Championship Record: 3:55.50, Ryan Lochte (USA), 2010. 2021 Champion: 3:56.26, Daiya Seto (JPN) With his win in the 400m IM, Daiya Seto made history on Day 5 of the 2022 Short Course World Championships, becoming the first person to six-peat in an event at Worlds–in either short course or long course.
swimswam.com
2022 Short Course World Championships: Day Five Marks A Series of ‘Firsts’
SCM (25m) With the Paris 2024 Olympic Games fewer than 2 years to go, several swimmers made their marks in the short course arena on day five of the 2022 Short Course World Championships. This penultimate day of action brought a host of ‘firsts’ as we near the conclusion of the competition in Melbourne, Australia.
swimswam.com
Katsuhiro Matsumoto Lowers His Own 200 FR Japanese Record to 1:41.29 in Prelims
SCM (25m) Katsuhiro Matsumoto lowered his own Japanese record in the 200 freestyle with a 1:41.29 in prelims, qualifying second for tonight’s final behind Tom Dean (1:40.98). Matsumoto shaved a few tenths off his previous mark of 1:41.67 from the Japanese SC National Championships this past October. The 25-year-old...
swimswam.com
Kamminga Takes Trio Of Breaststroke Events At Dutch SC Championships
SCM (25m) While many of the top swimmers were competing at the 2022 Short Course World Championships, two-time Olympic silver medalist Arno Kamminga was getting it done at home. Kamminga competed at the Dutch Short Course Championships in The Hague, wrangling up a trio of breaststroke event victories to cap...
swimswam.com
2022 SC World Championships: Women’s 4×100 Medley Relay Analysis
SCM (25m) The 2022 Short Course World Championships wrapped up in epic fashion, including world records in both the women’s and men’s 4×100 medley relays. Here’s a quick look at the split comparison for the women’s race, as well as a visualization of the race for gold between the US and Australia.
swimswam.com
After Breaking Finger in Prelims, Sunwoo Hwang Overcomes Pain to Defend 200 FR Title
SCM (25m) Sunwoo Hwang broke his finger at the finish during Sunday morning’s 200 freestyle prelims, where he barely snuck into the final as the eighth qualifier, but the 19-year-old South Korean battled through the pain to defend his Short Course Worlds title with a gold medal out of lane 8.
swimswam.com
Noe Ponti Lowers 100 Fly Swiss Record By More Than Half a Second in Prelims
SCM (25m) Noe Ponti posted a big drop in the men’s 100 butterfly prelims at the 2022 Short Course World Championships, clocking a time of 48.81 to lower his own Swiss record by more than half a second and become the sixth man ever under the 49-second barrier. He...
swimswam.com
The Wild Splitting That Led to the World Record Tie in the Men’s 400 Medley Relay
SCM (25m) A race for the ages: the men’s 400 medley relay final capped the most exciting Short Course World Championship meet in recent memory on Sunday evening in Melbourne, Australia. Team Australia, Team USA, and Italy battled down to the wire. An all-time split from Australian anchor Kyle...
swimswam.com
Torri Huske on Pre-World Record USA Ready Room Energy: “It’s Unmatched”
SCM (25m) Stanford sophomore Torri Huske is walking away from Melbourne with 7 medals, 4 gold and 3 silver. In addition to winning the 50 back and contributing to the winning 200 free, 400 medley, and mixed 200 medley relays, she also swam on the 2nd place 400 free and 200 medley relays and was the runner-up in the 100 fly. Huske takes us through her meet, including routines she uses to help her with a busy event schedule and what breaking her first (and 2nd) world record was like.
swimswam.com
Sydney Pickrem Scratches 400 IM, Shaine Casas Out of 100 Fly on Day 5 of SC Worlds
SCM (25m) On paper, Sydney Pickrem should have been the favorite in the women’s 400 IM. The 25-year-old Canadian owned the best time in the field at 4:23.68, which ranks her as the ninth-fastest performer of all time. Pickrem also boasted the quickest time this season with a 4:26.66. But after scratching the event at the 2021 Olympics, 2021 Short Course Worlds, and 2022 Canadian Trials, history repeated itself at the 2022 Short Course Worlds.
swimswam.com
Mewen Tomac Takes Down Men’s 200 Back French Record from 2009 with 1:49.61 in Prelims
SCM (25m) During the last prelims session of the 2022 Short Course World Championships in Melbourne, Australia, Mewen Tomac took down a super-suited French record in the men’s 200 back that had stood untouched since 2009. The 21-year-old Tomac clocked a time of 1:49.61, shaving .28 seconds off the...
swimswam.com
Maggie MacNeil Swims 54.05 100 Fly To Break SCM World Record By Nearly Half A Second
SCM (25m) Maggie MacNeil just did significant damage to the world record in the short course 100-meter fly. In the finals of the 100 fly at the 2022 Short Course World Championships, MacNeil swam a time of 54.05 to win, taking down Kelsi Dahlia‘s old world record time by 0.59 seconds—a massive margin in a 100-meter length event. The race marked her second individual world record of the meet, as she previously broke her own world record in the 50 back during the finals of that event.
swimswam.com
Claire Curzan Drops 100 Fly Final for 200 Back, Which She Wasn’t Even Supposed to Swim
SCM (25m) American Claire Curzan has scratched out of the final in the 100 fly on Sunday evening, the final session of the 2022 FINA World Short Course Swimming Championships, but that doesn’t mean she’ll get a break. Curzan will still have at least one, and probably two,...
swimswam.com
USA Head Coach Braden Holloway Dissects Relay Lineups, Managing Athlete Doubles/Triples
SCM (25m) SwimSwam spoke with team USA head coach Braden Holloway directly after the conclusion of the 2022 Short Course World Championships in Melbourne as he was walking back to his hotel. Holloway said that much of the USA staff hadn’t taken the bus once during the meet, meaning they would walk 1.5 miles to/from the pool twice per day.
swimswam.com
Australian Women Break 4×50 Medley Relay World Record By 0.03 Seconds — 1:42.38
SCM (25m) On Saturday, the Australian quartet of Mollie O’Callaghan, Chelsea Hodges, Emma McKeon, and Madi Wilson broke the women’s 4×50 medley relay world record in a time of 1:42.35, taking 0.03 seconds off the United States’ old world record from the 2018 Short Course World Championships.
swimswam.com
Ryan Murphy Makes History as First Swimmer to Sweep Backstroke Events at World Champs
SCM (25m) Ryan Murphy became the first man or woman to sweep all three backstroke events at one world championships, capping his triple with a 200 back title on Sunday at the 2022 Short Course World Championships. The 27-year-old American concluded the meet by contributing to the U.S. men’s 4×100...
swimswam.com
U.S. Men Break 4×50 Medley Relay American Record – 1:30.37
SCM (25m) The United States’ 4×50 medley relay quartet of Ryan Murphy, Nic Fink, Shaine Casas, and Michael Andrew combined for a final time of 1:30.37, marking a new American Record. The previous record of 1:30.90 was done in at the 2018 Short Course World Championships by Murphy, Andrew, Caeleb Dressel, and Ryan Held.
swimswam.com
SwimSwam Pulse: 33.8% Picked Women’s 200 BR As Most Likely Suited WR To Fall At Worlds
Readers were conflicted over whether the women's 200 breast, men's 200 free or women's 50 fly super-suited records were most likely to fall in Melbourne. Current photo via World Aquatics. SwimSwam Pulse is a recurring feature tracking and analyzing the results of our periodic A3 Performance Polls. You can cast...
swimswam.com
Emma McKeon Swims 23.04 50 Free For New Oceanic Record, #3 Performer All-Time
SCM (25m) World Record: 22.93 – Ranomi Kromowidjojo (NED), 2017. World Junior Record: 23.69 – Anastasiya Shkurdai (BLR), 2020. Championship Record: 23.08 – Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 2021 checked. 2021 Champion: 23.08 – Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) RESULTS:. GOLD: Emma McKeon (Australia) – 23.04 (Championship Record) SILVER:...
