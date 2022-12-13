ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Beauty fans fume over $3,500 Dior Advent calendar: ‘An insult’

By Emily Lefroy
New York Post
New York Post
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00HWW0_0jhWl8I500

‘Tis the season for extravagant and obscenely expensive advent calendars.

Despite haute couture getting into the festive spirit, beauty lovers are fuming after another disappointment from a major fashion house, slamming Dior’s pricey advent calendar.

TikToker Jackie Aina has been seen unboxing the $3,500 La Collection Privée Trunk of Dreams calendar on TikTok , giving her followers a glimpse of what’s behind each door.

While it should be a luxe experience, the 35-year-old and her followers have been less-than-impressed with what she’s uncovered so far, with the make-up guru describing the contents as “weak” and “an insult” to the customers.

“So far it is what is is,” Aina said on the twelfth day of unboxing the so-called designer gifts. “It ain’t that great.”

The advent calendar features 24 drawers, designed to look just like the iconic Dior boutique at 30 Avenue Montaigne in Paris

@jackieaina

Replying to @im_just_tati day two unboxing the Dior advent calendar #dioradventcalendar #adventcalendarreview

♬ B.O.T.A. (Baddest Of Them All) – Eliza Rose & Interplanetary Criminal

“Much more than an Advent calendar, this marvelous, miniature universe is ready to welcome your precious objects and elevate your interior,” the description on the website reads.

So far, the popular influencer has received miniature soaps, a coaster, sample-sized fragrances — which, the TikToker pointed-out, comes free with full-sized purchases anyway — and a scented candle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z7w7R_0jhWl8I500
The calendar is made to look like the façade of Dior boutique at 30 Avenue Montaigne in Paris.
Dior
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xfhbh_0jhWl8I500
Despite the hefty price tag, some of the gifts were just sample sized.
TikTok/Jackie Aina

But the prize value had plummeted by day six, when she unboxed what appears to be a lid to the candle . One follower summed it up as “deeply offensive.”

“I swear these luxury brands be SO stingy,” another claimed.

“Door 24 better be a refund,” joked one critic.

One viewer put her reaction bluntly while throwing shade at one mall mainstay. “I was expecting really nice jewelry or accessories of some sort. This is looking like a bath and body works advent calendar box.”

In 2021, influencers slammed a number of designers for their lame advent calendars featuring subpar gifts. Chanel’s, which cost $750 included just temporary tattoos and stickers.

Comments / 0

Related
Inquisitr.com

Britney Spears Barely Skirts Instagram Flags with Risque Bathtub Photoshoot

Pop star Britney Spears is going Instagram viral for a pair of bathtub photos that leave little to the imagination. Technically they're the same photo with different filters, but the image shows the singer sitting nude in a bathtub, covering her chest with her hands with a small flower sticker strategically placed in what appears to be an effort to halt Instagram flags.
shefinds

Rihanna Shows Off Her Insane Curves In A Red Cutout Dress Beside ASAP Rocky At A Concert In Barbados

Rihanna never fails to bring her sartorial A-game to events; and the curve-hugging micro mini dress she stepped out in when she attended the Beenie Man concert in Bridgetown, Barbados recently was perhaps one of her most sizzling ones of the year! And that’s saying something, because even throughout pregnancy – which is when some moms-to-be would tone it down a tad – Rihanna provided us with some truly breathtaking ‘fits!
PopCrush

Bridesmaid Quits Hours Before Wedding After Bride Bans Her From Wearing Glasses

A woman on Reddit dropped out of her bridesmaid duties just hours before the wedding after her friend, the bride, told her that she couldn't wear her glasses. "I have an eye condition called anisocoria (my left pupil is always extremely dilated, while the right one works normally) and suffer from photophobia in this eye, so therefore I always wear sunglasses," the woman wrote in a since-deleted Reddit post, according to the The Mirror.
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 7 “Black Olive” Revealed: Photos

The Air Jordan 7 continues to shine with some new offerings. This has proven to be a huge year for the Air Jordan 7 seeing as though it turned 30 years old in 2022. Whenever a shoe turns 30, Jordan Brand celebrates by bringing out a ton of retros and new colorways. For instance, the Air Jordan 8 will be heavily celebrated next year.
Hypebae

Miaou Launches Second Archive Collection

It girl brand Miaou has just revealed its second archive collection, breathing new life into the fashion label’s classic styles and silhouettes. The timeless selection includes garments from past seasons as well as vintage collectible pieces, paying homage to the brand’s most pivotal moments since its founding in 2017. In its short history, Miaou’s trademark sultry corsets and form-fitting dresses have been worn by the likes of Gigi Hadid, Alexa Demie and model Paloma Elsesser, who has collaborated with the company.
Hypebae

Parade x Coca-Cola Drop a Bubbly New Collection of Intimates

Gen-Z favorite lingerie brand Parade has debuted suprising, yet welcome collection with Coca-Cola. The classic American soda is synonymous with laughter and playfulness as it has served as our refreshment of choice for years, making it the perfect partner for the fun-loving intimates label. The collaboration is grounded in the...
TMZ.com

Diddy & Yung Miami Get Steamy at Club Love Art Basel Party

Diddy and Yung Miami are all over each other at Art Basel ... effectively letting the world know their polyamorous relationship is still on and popping!!!. TMZ Hip Hop obtained video from inside Diddy's Club Love pop-up party at his Miami estate ... where the pair engaged in a few steamy dances, and their body language spoke volumes.
Mic

75 clever, cheap gifts on Amazon for people who are hard to shop for

No matter the occasion or the recipient, gift-giving can be tricky. Whether you’re trying to impress the in-laws or looking for something memorable for your best friend, you just might find it on this list of clever, cheap gifts on Amazon. When it comes to shopping for picky people,...
Footwear News

Salma Hayek Has a Cinderella Moment in Blue Corset Dress at ‘Puss in Boots: The Last Wish’ Premiere

Salma Hayek channeled princess style on the red carpet at the “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” world premiere. While arriving to the event at Lincoln Center’s Frederick P. Rose Hall in New York City, Hayek posed in a sweeping Alexander McQueen gown. Her pale blue style featured a sheer corseted bodice with ruched straps, covered in silver, black and pink crystals in a dripping embellished effect. A voluminous tulle skirt completed the piece with a romantic finish. Hayek simply accessorized the statement gown with a set of diamond stud earrings. When it came to footwear, Hayek’s shoes could not be seen. However,...
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
118K+
Followers
68K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy