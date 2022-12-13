Read full article on original website
KRQE News 13
Another frigid start, clouds arriving this morning
Good Sunday morning everyone! It’s another chilly start to the day, so grab the thicker coats heading out the door. Temperatures are technically a few degrees warmer this morning thanks to some clouds moving in. But it’s still brutally cold either way! Temps are below 0° all across northern NM, with wind chills 10-15° below zero again. The air is so dry, which allows temps to drop more than usual. Overall, it’ll be a cloudy day with scattered rain and snow showers for western NM. Any snowfall will be limited and confined near the Continental Divide. The Sacramento Mountains could see a light dusting of snow with a quick moving storm system this afternoon. Highs will only reach near 40° for the ABQ metro, upper 30s for Santa Fe, and near 50° for Roswell.
losalamosreporter.com
Department Of Public Utilities Forewarns Of High Natural Gas Rates
Officials from the Los Alamos Department of Public Utilities (DPU) are encouraging county residents to consider the impact of natural gas usage on their pocketbooks this winter as rising market costs are driving the local natural gas rate up. The high price may motivate consumers to use less natural gas than usual when they are able to do so.
A New Mexico Christmas: Red and green chiles
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas on the streets of Santa Fe, New Mexico. The central plaza sparkles with lights; farolitos ("little lanterns") line the rooftops; even City Hall is showered in shades of bright red and green. But you can find those colors all year long in the kitchens of New Mexico, where the meaning of "Christmas" takes on a different flavor.
losalamosreporter.com
Is Smith’s Treating Our Community Fairly?
Yesterday, the price for Smith’s unleaded gasoline in Los Alamos was $3.19 per gallon. Smith’s in Santa Fe on Saint Michael’s was charging $2.83 per gallon making unleaded gasoline approximately 13% higher in Los Alamos. That approaches the definition of price gouging (exorbitant pricing in a period of emergency).
coloradopolitics.com
Underground nuclear waste repository begins filling new disposal area | OUT WEST ROUNDUP
ALBUQUERQUE — Workers at the nation's only underground nuclear waste repository have started using a newly mined disposal area at the underground facility in southern New Mexico. Officials at the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant made the announcement late last month, saying the first containers of waste to be entombed...
rrobserver.com
Historian covers Indian Captives in Placitas
Retired State Historian, Robert Torrez will be at the Placitas Community Library, in the Gracie Lee Room as he reviews the practice of incorporating Indian Captives into Hispano Households in Spanish, Mexican and Territorial-era New Mexico at 2:00 P.M., Saturday, January 21, 2023. He will review the process by which...
travelyouman.com
Abiquiu Lake Fishing Guide (What To Expect)
The Abiquiu Reservoir is situated in Rio Arriba County in the southern U.S. state of New Mexico. The 1,800-foot-long and 340-foot-tall earth-filled Abiquiu Dam, which was built in 1963 and elevated in 1986, holds back water from the Rio Chama. If you are interested in Abiquiu Lake fishing, this article is for you. We will be sharing all important facts that you need to be aware of when you go ahead with fishing at the lake. Based on these facts, you will be able to take your fishing adventures to the next level.
PNM aims to gather hundreds of pints of blood donations
The drive was a part of the Angel Network project which was launched to help charitable causes.
8th Humble Holiday Market features more than 100 vendors
It was $5 to enter the market; some of the proceeds went to two nonprofits that help community members struggling with housing.
losalamosreporter.com
Chamber Announces 2022 Blue Bucks Promotion Winners
Blue Bucks Winner Sharon Hoover with her bag of gift cards to local businesses! The gift cards were purchased with funding from Enterprise Bank & Trust to support the small businesses. Photo Courtesy Chamber of Commerce. Samizdat Bookstore & Teahouse owner Jill Lang is presented with a check donated by...
losalamosreporter.com
Thank You From Samizdat
Samizdat Bookstore and Teahouse would like to thank Colleen Olinger for her generous gift of her Blue Bucks Chamber of Commerce prize of $250. Former Otowi Station owners Colleen, along with Peggy Durbin and Michele Vochosky, have been incredibly supportive of Samizdat’s effort to bring a bookstore back to Los Alamos, and we couldn’t have made it this far without their consistent support, advice, and encouragement.
KOAT 7
Neighborhood's holiday lighting display attacked by vandals
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Vandals in a black sedan did their worst to ruin Christmas for a neighborhood whose lavish lighting display has attracted a lot of attention. If so, they underestimated the spirit and determination of the households who spent many hours and considerable capital just to bring holiday smiles to old and young onlookers.
Helicopter crash victims honored at New Mexico Bowl
Servpro recognized the families of the fallen first responders.
What’s happening around New Mexico Dec. 16 – 22
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from December 9 – December 15. Albuquerque Dec. 16-22 – 2022 River of Lights – The River of Lights will be at the ABQ BioPark Botanic Gardens until December 30. The event will feature light sculptures, displays, and treats for everyone to enjoy. Tickets Mon-Thurs are $14 for […]
KRQE News 13
Coldest Air of the Season is Pushing into the State
A cold front is crossing New Mexico this afternoon, bringing some of the coldest air of the entire season to the state. This afternoon, highs aren’t expected to get above freezing across the Northern Mountains and Four Corners. Even in Albuquerque, highs will only be in the mid 30s but with plenty of sunshine and dry air.
U-Haul crash damages Albuquerque phone service store
The crash happened Friday morning.
losalamosreporter.com
‘Break The Ice’ Six-Week Exhibit Of 16 Artists Now Underway
Calendars published by Rachel Pearson Fine Art are part of the ‘Break the Ice’ exhibit at Village Arts. Courtesy photo. Some of the fiber work by Debby Davis currently on display at Village Arts. Courtesy photo. Some of the diverse media of artwork on display at Village Arts...
Albuquerque church raising funds through Gift Mart
Some local families had an opportunity to holiday shop this weekend.
pinonpost.com
All the safest New Mexico college campuses
The college and university ranking and review site, Niche.com, ranked New Mexico’s college campuses in terms of safety. The safest college campus, according to Niche, is Northern New Mexico College in Española. The four-year degree offering school earned a “B+” safety ranking. The top-ranking university campus...
SWAT responds to scene in NE Albuquerque Sunday morning
The Albuquerque Police Department (APD) said the SWAT team was called early Sunday morning.
