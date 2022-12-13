Good Sunday morning everyone! It’s another chilly start to the day, so grab the thicker coats heading out the door. Temperatures are technically a few degrees warmer this morning thanks to some clouds moving in. But it’s still brutally cold either way! Temps are below 0° all across northern NM, with wind chills 10-15° below zero again. The air is so dry, which allows temps to drop more than usual. Overall, it’ll be a cloudy day with scattered rain and snow showers for western NM. Any snowfall will be limited and confined near the Continental Divide. The Sacramento Mountains could see a light dusting of snow with a quick moving storm system this afternoon. Highs will only reach near 40° for the ABQ metro, upper 30s for Santa Fe, and near 50° for Roswell.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO