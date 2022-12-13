ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leader Telegram

Streets of Argentina turn into party as team reaches final

By By DANIEL POLITI - Associated Press
Leader Telegram
Leader Telegram
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HsLdS_0jhWl5du00

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — The streets of Argentina turned into a party Tuesday as the national team beat Croatia by a comfortable 3-0 and earned this soccer-crazed South American country a spot in the World Cup final.

Fans poured onto the streets of the capital of Buenos Aires as soon as the match ended, with people waving Argentina flags out of their cars while others jumped and sang in joy amid a sea of wearing the national team’s jersey.

Earlier, Buenos Aires had come to a standstill on what was a scorching summer afternoon as fans packed cafes, restaurants and public plazas, where giant screens followed the exploits of the Lionel Messi-led team.

“I’m in complete ecstasy,” said Emiliano Adam, 31, who works at an advertising agency and was celebrating in the streets of Buenos Aires while wearing the country's flag as a cape. “This is the first match that didn't make me suffer, the first time I could enjoy a match from beginning to end."

Argentina will now play the last match of the World Cup against either France or Morocco, who are facing off Wednesday.

With that final match still days away, Tuesday turned into a day of joy as thousands of people descended on the capital’s iconic Obelisk.

The agonizing start of the tournament for Argentina was followed by a string of victories that have brought some much-needed joy to a country stuck in an economic standstill with one of the world’s highest inflation rates, closing in on almost 100% per year, and where close to four of every 10 people live in poverty.

“We’re all super excited, it’s been so long since we’ve lived a happiness like this. It’s beautiful, I mean look at this,” said Laila Desmery, a 27-year-old actress, as she pointed to people dancing and celebrating on the street. "It’s really unexplainable the joy that we’re going to be living through in the next few days.”

The sky-high hopes for the Argentina team only increased here after the quarter-final against the Netherlands, an agonizing match that ended in a penalty shootout and led to a collective feeling the team that had shocked the world by losing its opening match against Saudi Arabia had finally found its groove.

“This was the antithesis of the last match, we won easily, with ample advantage and without moments of so much tension and stress,” said Valentina González, 31, a social media manager.

Mariano Balestrasse said he was particularly proud of how the national team “has improved significantly every day and in every match you could see an improvement.”

In that sense, the shocking loss against Saudi Arabia “helped consolidate the team,” the 28-year-old architect said.

“This team connected a lot with the people, you can tell they’re very united and they transmit that,” said Abe Pérez, a 52-year-old civil servant.

In a traditional café in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Palermo, those who had been nervously staring at the television screen exploded in jubilation when Messi scored a penalty kick, ending what had been an agonizing goalless 33 minutes.

“Messi, Messi, Messi,” the crowd started chanting as they moved their arms in a worshipping ovation.

It was only five minutes later, before the crowd had even had a chance to cool down that Julián Álvarez scored an impressive goal, taking the score to 2-0.

By the second half, the crowd was ecstatic and when Álvarez, with an assist from Messi, scored a third goal, the joy overflowed with people jumping on chairs, kissing and hugging.

“Holding Messi by the hand, we’re going to go all the way,” the crowd chanted.

Tuesday's victory and reaching the World Cup final was even sweeter due to the initial difficulties that the team faced in the tournament, González said.

“It seems that it always has to be difficult to get there, but we get there and we win. It’s as if there is no winning without suffering,” the 27-year-old said.

The initial stumble gives more “mysticism” to the country now reaching the final, Desmery said.

“Many people say that we like to suffer because if we don't suffer it's as if nothing is happening, and, well, this is a little like that," Desmery said. “As Argentines, we like to feel a lot and then the celebration is three, four times as large.”

Comments / 0

Related
Leader Telegram

Messi wins World Cup, Argentina beats France on penalties

LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Lionel Messi finally won the biggest prize in soccer as Argentina beat France 4-2 in a penalty shootout Sunday to claim a third World Cup title despite Kylian Mbappé scoring the first hat trick in a final in 56 years. Gonzalo Montiel scored the clinching penalty kick as Argentina won after a 3-3 draw. Steve Douglas is at https://twitter.com/sdouglas80 AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Leader Telegram

Argentines wakes up dreaming of World Cup glory in Qatar

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Zeyda Cipra has been so anxious all week about Argentina's match against France in the World Cup final that she couldn’t avoid talking about how she was feeling with her psychologist. “She told me she was feeling the same way about the World Cup,” laughed Cipra, a 35-year-old economics student who also runs a pet shop in Buenos Aires. “I’m really excited, and have terrible anxiety.” ...
Leader Telegram

France all blue, white and red for World Cup final

PARIS (AP) — With concrete blocks painted blue, white and red, Paris police sealed off the French capital's most famous boulevard to traffic on Sunday in anticipation that it will flood with celebrating crowds if France beats Argentina to win its third World Cup title. The Champs-Elysées and some surrounding streets were declared off-limits to vehicles until the early hours of Monday morning. Fans painted blue, white and red stripes...
Leader Telegram

Morocco's World Cup finish is bittersweet for Arab fans

BEIRUT (AP) — Morocco’s fans in the Arab world took the North African team’s 2-1 loss to Croatia in Saturday’s World Cup third-place playoff philosophically. The team had already made history, becoming the first Arab and first African team to reach the semifinals in the international soccer tournament. Its loss to France on Wednesday dashed fans' hopes that Morocco would become an underdog champion, but many had hoped that it would at least take third place in facing off against Croatia. ...
Leader Telegram

Argentines erupt in joy after epic World Cup final

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentines let loose on Sunday and streets across the country became places of celebration after an epic World Cup final in which the national team beat France on penalties. It was the country’s third World Cup title, and the first since 1986. “I’m very happy, we really deserved this. The team suffered quite a bit, but it recovered as time went on,” said Josefina Villalba,...
Leader Telegram

Messi wins World Cup to push claim to be soccer's GOAT

LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — After finally winning the World Cup, Lionel Messi made his strongest case yet to be considered soccer’s greatest player of all time. It will never be possible to say definitively, though, even after Argentina's 4-2 penalty shootout victory over France on Sunday in the final at Lusail Stadium. Messi has been his country's inspiration throughout the tournament in Qatar and scored twice in the game that...
Leader Telegram

Messi's hometown of Rosario celebrates after World Cup win

ROSARIO, Argentina (AP) — The streets of Lionel Messi’s hometown of Rosario erupted in celebration on Sunday after Argentina beat France to win its third World Cup title. “We’re champions, which is all we wanted, more than anything for (Messi) and for the whole team,” Santiago Ferraris, 25, said. Argentina’s three goals in the 3-3 draw were scored by Rosario natives, with Messi, who came up from local team Newell’s...
Leader Telegram

Mbappé electrifies in World Cup epic, ends up on losing side

LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Kylian Mbappé scored a hat trick in the World Cup final, he was the tournament's leading scorer in Qatar, and he still missed out on winning a second straight title. The France superstar was on the losing side of an epic final against Argentina that was settled in a penalty shootout after a 3-3 draw on Sunday. He was then consoled on the field by French President Emmanuel Macron. ...
Leader Telegram

Messi, Mbappe give Qatar the perfect World Cup ending

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — When it comes to soccer, money can buy the world. It can pay for the World Cup. And the world’s best players. And it can bundle them all up into a perfect package and present it to a global audience of millions. The power of money was on full display in the Qatari city of Lusail on Sunday as Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties to...
Leader Telegram

Massive wave hits Durban beach in South Africa; 3 dead

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa’s coastal city of Durban has closed its North Beach after three people died when they were hit by a large wave, emergency officials said on Sunday. The Emergency Medical Services “responded to reports of a freak wave that swept a group of beachgoers against the pier causing multiple injuries,” EMS spokesman Njabulo Dlungele said. “Unfortunately three people, including a teenager, were declared deceased at the scene.” ...
Leader Telegram

Live updates | Argentina plays France in World Cup final

LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — The Latest from the World Cup final between Argentina and France: Argentines woke up ready to watch the national team play for its third World Cup title amid a national feeling of unity and joy that is rare for a country that has been engulfed in an economic crisis for years and has one of the worst inflation rates in the world. Argentina will face France...
Leader Telegram

Governments move closer to deal at biodiversity conference

There were signs Sunday that negotiators were closing in on a deal at a U.N. conference that would protect nature and provide financing to set up protected areas and restore degraded ecosystems. China, which holds the presidency at the United Nations Biodiversity Conference, or COP15, released a draft deal that calls for protecting 30% of the most important global land and marine areas by 2030. Currently, 17% of terrestrial and 10% of marine areas are protected. ...
Leader Telegram

AP PHOTOS: 'Preventive conservation' at Venetian palace

VENICE, Italy (AP) — Art restorers in Venice are conducting an ambitious monitoring project to analyze and intervene early on precious artworks and elaborate ornamentation at a landmark Venetian palace that was at the heart of political life in the powerful maritime Republic of Venice. The project at the Doge's Palace, handled by the Fondazione Musei Civici of Venice, began in June and will last roughly 14 months as restorers examine every centimeter of the surfaces of the palace — known as Palazzo Ducale —...
Leader Telegram

Leader Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
1K+
Followers
12K+
Post
262K+
Views
ABOUT

Of the dozens of newspapers being printed in Eau Claire in the mid-1800s, two stood the test of time. The newspaper business was fiercely competitive in those days. Many efforts failed; however, the Eau Claire Leader and the Eau Claire Daily Telegram survived. W. H. Lamb began the Eau Claire Leader in April 1881. At the time, the newspaper had a daily circulation of 300. The Leader was sold to William K. Atkinson in 1885. This morning paper grew to a circulation of 3,000 by 1889. In 1896, the Leader moved into a building at 407 South Barstow Street where it remained until 1912, when the Leader and the Telegram merged. The evening Eau Claire Daily Telegram was started in 1894 by William Irvine of Chippewa Falls. W. P. Welch and A. J. Rich purchased the Telegram in August 1895. Later, W. P. Welch, G. A. Bary and Charles Fiske incorporated the paper into the Telegram Publishing Co. The Leader and Daily Telegram merged into the Eau Claire Press Company in 1912 under the Company’s first president, C. W. Fiske. The two papers were published from the same building at 405 South Barstow Street until moving to a new and larger facility at 701 South Farwell Street. Ancestors of the Atkinson and Graaskamp families founded the Eau Claire Press Company and merged the two existing local papers: the Eau Claire Leader and the Daily Telegram. The Company's initial focus centered around the printing and publishing of these two local papers. On June 8, 1970, the two papers were merged into the afternoon Leader-Telegram. After 130 years of ownership by the Atkinson and Graaskamp families, APG purchased the Leader-Telegram in June 2018.

 https://www.leadertelegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy