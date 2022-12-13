Read full article on original website
Army Soldier From New York Allegedly Charged For Murdering of a SergeantAbdul GhaniFort Stewart, GA
Foods That Just Make Sense In PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
10 Things Everyone Needs to do In PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Events In Pittburgh That Should Be On Your CalendarTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Best Neighbourhoods in Pittsburgh For Young ProfessionalsTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Has the Steelers Organization And Mike Tomlin Been Passed by the Modern NFL in 2022?
The Pittsburgh Steelers are 5-8 heading into a matchup with the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. A large portion of Steelers fans have never endured a black and gold losing season. The Steelers’ last losing season delivered Ben Roethlisberger in the first round of the NFL Draft, but they weren’t that far removed from missing the playoffs in four of the previous six seasons.
Sporting News
Odell Beckham Jr. to sign with Cowboys: Jerry Jones ends rumors, says 'Odell's going to join us' for 2022 playoffs
Odell Beckham Jr. appears to be headed back to the NFC East. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told USA Today's Jarrett Bell that he expects Beckham to join the team, with the deal potentially to become official after Dallas' Sunday contest against the Jaguars. The contract would be expected to run...
Dak Prescott fires stern message after brutal OT loss vs. Jaguars
The Dallas Cowboys got ambushed by the red-hot Jacksonville Jaguars on the road Sunday, losing via overtime to Trevor Lawrence and company to the tune of a 40-34 score. The loss also came after the Cowboys scored a too-close-for-comfort win over the Houston Texans in Week 14. For Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott, the defeat at […] The post Dak Prescott fires stern message after brutal OT loss vs. Jaguars appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dak Prescott’s immediate reaction to OT loss to Jaguars
The Cowboys were defeated by the Jaguars after quarterback Dak Prescott threw a game-ending pick-six in overtime. Following the loss, Prescott spoke about his mentality bouncing back the rest of the season. Dallas fell to Jacksonville 40-34. Prescott threw his interception on just the fourth offensive play of overtime for...
Cowboys Mike McCarthy’s immediate reaction to Dak Prescott’s game-ending pick-6
The Cowboys fell to the Jaguars after Dak Prescott threw a game-ending pick-six. Immediately after the loss, head coach Mike McCarthy shared his thoughts on Prescott’s unfortunate turnover. Dallas lost to Jacksonville 40-34 in overtime. McCarthy had a simple response in defeat, saying “Unlucky bounce for us. Great play...
Chiefs owner’s savage Texans comment after narrow win
The Chiefs took down the Texans in Week 15, but it was much closer than many imagined. But still, a win is a win, and Chiefs’ owner Clark Hunt made sure to remind the Texans just that. Kansas City defeated the Texans 30-24 in overtime. The win clinched the...
Patrick Mahomes’ honest reaction to Chiefs barely beating Texans
The Kansas City Chiefs required overtime to beat the lowly Houston Texans on Sunday, 30-24. Kansas City entered the game as two touchdown favorites, yet found themselves trailing for much of the day. Afterwards, Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes was very candid with the team’s performance. “We know we have a lot to work on,” Mahomes […] The post Patrick Mahomes’ honest reaction to Chiefs barely beating Texans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Steelers’ General Manager Omar Khan Has No Time To Settle In As His Critical 1st Off-Season At The Helm Approaches
While Pittsburgh Steelers fans everywhere would love for the team to make a miraculous charge in the final four games to somehow slip into the playoffs, it’s unlikely. Sitting at 5-8, the only legitimate thing that may be worth celebrating is if rookie quarterback, Kenny Pickett plays well and it results in finishing at 9-8, saving head coach, Mike Tomlin‘s streak of not having a losing season. There are going to be a lot more questions than answers following the final game against the Cleveland Browns and as Omar Khan enters his first off-season as the general manager, he will need to make a plethora of decisions.
Initial Reactions to the Panthers' Loss to Pittsburgh
Quick thoughts on Sunday afternoon's game between Carolina and Pittsburgh.
Three Takeaways From the Browns Victory Over the Ravens in Week 15
Three takeaways that were gathered from the Cleveland Browns 13-3 victory over the Baltimore Ravens to move to 6-8.
Bengals Joe Burrow reaches heights Patrick Mahomes could only dream of
Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals dominated the Tampa Buccaneers in Week 15, winning 34-23. As Cincinnati took down Tom Brady and the Bucs, Burrow accomplished something no other NFL player ever has. Burrow had four passing touchdowns against Tampa Bay. His first score, a five-yard pass to Tee Higgins was the 75th touchdown pass […] The post Bengals Joe Burrow reaches heights Patrick Mahomes could only dream of appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFC playoff picture: How NFL postseason field looks after Week 15
The NFL regular season is coming to a close, and the playoff picture is becoming more solidified. Some of the final spots are up for grabs and will be exciting to watch over the coming weeks. With Week 15 just about in the books, the NFC playoff picture is getting tighter and tighter.
4 Things to Watch: Defense Makes the Difference in Steelers vs Panthers
The Pittsburgh Steelers season is on the line against the Carolina Panthers.
New York Giants studs and duds from Week 15 win vs. Washington Commanders
The New York Giants Week 15 NFC East clash with the Washington Commanders wasn’t just a rematch of the tied game between the teams from two weeks ago it was also a de facto playoff game for both squads. The winner nearly guaranteed its ticket to the 2022 playoffs, while the loser now sits precariously in the final NFC spot. The Giants walked away with this all-important 20-12 victory, so after that huge win, let’s look at the studs, like Kayvon Thibodeaux and Saquon Barkley (and a few duds) from the Week 15 Giants-Commanders tilt.
Broncos QB Russell Wilson’s true feelings on Week 15 benching despite clearing concussion protocols
The Denver Broncos face the Arizona Cardinals in Week 15 and although Russell Wilson cleared concussion protocol on Friday, the team has decided to give him another week off to rest and will instead start Brett Rypien. That news was slightly disappointing to Wilson, who clearly wants to be out there competing with his boys. […] The post Broncos QB Russell Wilson’s true feelings on Week 15 benching despite clearing concussion protocols appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bo Nix makes decision between 2023 NFL Draft and returning to Oregon football
Bo Nix emerged as one of the best collegiate quarterbacks in the country in his first season leading the Oregon football program. The former Auburn QB made the most of his decision to transfer and is now regarded as one of college football’s top talent. His days of dominating aren’t over just yet. Nix will […] The post Bo Nix makes decision between 2023 NFL Draft and returning to Oregon football appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Alabama football stars Bryce Young, Will Anderson’s ‘expected’ Sugar Bowl status
Will Bryce Young and Will Anderson play in the Sugar Bowl? That’s perhaps the biggest Alabama football storyline with the Sugar Bowl against Kansas State slated for New Year’s Eve. Young and Anderson, the Tide’s two best players, have been garnering a considerable amount of NFL Draft hype ever since last year. While both Alabama […] The post Alabama football stars Bryce Young, Will Anderson’s ‘expected’ Sugar Bowl status appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ron Rivera’s stinging response to officiating in Commanders’ loss to Giants
The Washington Commanders took a brutal loss on their home turf against the New York Giants by a score of 20-12. The loss puts their playoff hopes in jeopardy. Like many games, the referees played a part in the contests. Ron Rivera was noticeably frustrated after the Commanders’ loss, which featured some moments of officiating […] The post Ron Rivera’s stinging response to officiating in Commanders’ loss to Giants appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Costly Mistakes Cost Ravens In Deflating Loss to Browns
Justin Tucker missing two field-goal attempts in one game? That spells disaster for the Ravens, who were embarrassed by the Cleveland Browns.
Curtis Samuel mugged on final play in loss to Giants, sending NFL twitter ablaze
Curtis Samuel and the Washington Commanders were the victims of a missed pass interference call in the waning moments of the Commanders’ 20-12 loss to the New York Giants on Sunday night. Or, at least according to Twitter. Samuel clearly looked to be interfered with on a crucial 4th and goal with under a minute […] The post Curtis Samuel mugged on final play in loss to Giants, sending NFL twitter ablaze appeared first on ClutchPoints.
