Erie, PA

Jamestown Educator Named College Connections Teacher of the Year

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WNY News Now) – Jamestown High School’s Barbi Price has been named the 2022 College Connections Teacher of the Year by SUNY Jamestown Community College. Price, who retired in June, taught public speaking to her students through the College Connections high school program. Each year, College...
4 Free COVID Tests Available Again Per Household

ERIE, Pa. (Erie News Now) — The White House is ramping up COVID prevention measures amid an uptick in cases this winter. The administration announced new plans last week, including sending four more COVID tests to each household who requests them. The program was paused at the end of...
Nine Tons Of Food Donated During Record Holiday Haul In Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — Over nine tons of food was collected this weekend as part of Chautauqua County’s largest drive to support Jamestown’s only soup kitchen. Ten years ago Keith Martin, who is now partnered with local basketball coach Dan Keefe, launched what has become an annual tradition to support the St. Susan Center in Jamestown.
Local Lovin Pop Up Shop in Downtown Erie

Downtown Erie did its part to help residents get their Christmas shopping done, as well as support small business. The Erie Downtown Partnership hosted "Local Lovin' pop up shop on Friday night, in Perry Square in at the Boston Store. The pop up shop included live music, entertainment, and lots...
Operation Do Good Takes Place in Crawford County

In Crawford County, "Operation Do Good" held their massive holiday food and gift giveaway in downtown Meadville on Friday. This is their third annual giveaway for families in need. This year, gifts included a random drawing to giveaway twelve bikes to twelve lucky children. The non- profit's big Christmas giveaway provided 200 family meal boxes and hams, 350 children's stockings, and 200 family gift boxes.
Erie County Executive & Erie County Council at Odds Over Veto Process

Erie County Executive Brenton Davis is celebrating a political victory, after Erie County Council failed to override 10 of his vetoes on next year's budget. Erie County Council addressed Davis' 11 budget item vetoes on Thursday night, during a special meeting at the Erie County Courthouse. In a 4 to...
Dunkirk Police Issues Holiday Warning

DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – During the holiday season, people are often busy, excited and a little careless when it comes to staying safe from no-gooders. Unfortunately, it’s a time when they should be extra careful. Crooks love the holidays as much as everyone else. Here are...
Bail Revoked For Jamestown Man Accused In Two Fatal Crashes

MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) — Bail for a Jamestown man accused of hitting and killing a teenager last year with his semi-truck has been revoked, as prosecutors continue to gather evidence in connection with a separate fatal crash he is accused of causing. Chautauqua County Court Judge David...
