Jamestown Educator Named College Connections Teacher of the Year
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WNY News Now) – Jamestown High School’s Barbi Price has been named the 2022 College Connections Teacher of the Year by SUNY Jamestown Community College. Price, who retired in June, taught public speaking to her students through the College Connections high school program. Each year, College...
Historic Lawrence Park Dinor Helps Create Long Lasting Relationships: Community Gems
Food is what brings people into this decades old dinor, it's a meeting place holding very special meaning. Patrick Crotty and his wife frequent the Lawrence Park Dinor on Main Street in Lawrence Park. The restaurant is on the national register of historic places, and is considered a gem of...
4 Free COVID Tests Available Again Per Household
ERIE, Pa. (Erie News Now) — The White House is ramping up COVID prevention measures amid an uptick in cases this winter. The administration announced new plans last week, including sending four more COVID tests to each household who requests them. The program was paused at the end of...
Nine Tons Of Food Donated During Record Holiday Haul In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — Over nine tons of food was collected this weekend as part of Chautauqua County’s largest drive to support Jamestown’s only soup kitchen. Ten years ago Keith Martin, who is now partnered with local basketball coach Dan Keefe, launched what has become an annual tradition to support the St. Susan Center in Jamestown.
Erie Otters Partners with Erie's Black Wall Street to Celebrate Black History Month
Martin Luther King Jr. Day is one month away, the day of observation will serve has the kickoff to a month long celebration of Black History for the Erie Otters. The organization hosted its first ever Martin Luther King Jr. Day game on January 17, 2022. The Otters became a part of Major Junior Hockey history.
Local Lovin Pop Up Shop in Downtown Erie
Downtown Erie did its part to help residents get their Christmas shopping done, as well as support small business. The Erie Downtown Partnership hosted "Local Lovin' pop up shop on Friday night, in Perry Square in at the Boston Store. The pop up shop included live music, entertainment, and lots...
Operation Do Good Takes Place in Crawford County
In Crawford County, "Operation Do Good" held their massive holiday food and gift giveaway in downtown Meadville on Friday. This is their third annual giveaway for families in need. This year, gifts included a random drawing to giveaway twelve bikes to twelve lucky children. The non- profit's big Christmas giveaway provided 200 family meal boxes and hams, 350 children's stockings, and 200 family gift boxes.
Hotel Shift Manager Accused of Taking Woman's French Bulldog in Summit Township
A hotel shift manager faces charges after she was accused of taking a woman's French bulldog and lying about it, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It happened at the Days Inn on Schultz Rd. in Summit Township Nov. 7 after troopers were called to investigate a property dispute. The victim...
Erie Police Department Investigates Possible Damage to Christmas Tree in Perry Square
The Erie Police Department received a complaint of possible damage to the Christmas Tree in Perry Square. The possible damage was committed early Saturday morning (December 10, 2022). The Erie Police Department said in a Facebook post, that surveillance video indicated that it was tampered with by three young adults.
Erie County Executive & Erie County Council at Odds Over Veto Process
Erie County Executive Brenton Davis is celebrating a political victory, after Erie County Council failed to override 10 of his vetoes on next year's budget. Erie County Council addressed Davis' 11 budget item vetoes on Thursday night, during a special meeting at the Erie County Courthouse. In a 4 to...
Dunkirk Police Issues Holiday Warning
DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – During the holiday season, people are often busy, excited and a little careless when it comes to staying safe from no-gooders. Unfortunately, it’s a time when they should be extra careful. Crooks love the holidays as much as everyone else. Here are...
Bail Revoked For Jamestown Man Accused In Two Fatal Crashes
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) — Bail for a Jamestown man accused of hitting and killing a teenager last year with his semi-truck has been revoked, as prosecutors continue to gather evidence in connection with a separate fatal crash he is accused of causing. Chautauqua County Court Judge David...
Preliminary Hearing Waived for Erie Teen Accused of Shooting 14-Year-Old in October
The 16-year-old boy who is being charged as an adult after a gun went off during an incident at an Erie residence, resulting in the death of his 14-year-old girlfriend has waived his preliminary hearing. On Thursday, December 15th, Riley Shearer waived his right to a preliminary hearing. Shearer is...
