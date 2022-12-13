ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. Glenn Youngkin executive order bans TikTok, WeChat from VA state computers

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin banned the use of several Chinese-owned apps, including TikTok and WeChat, on state government devices and wireless networks on Friday, calling them a threat to national security. Youngkin’s executive order covers apps developed by ByteDance and Tencent. Businesses that contract with...
