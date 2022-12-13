ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photos: The spirit of the Lamp Lighting remains forever in the heart of Cannon Beach

By Deb Atiyeh, Reporter
The Cannon Beach Gazette
The Cannon Beach Gazette
 5 days ago

The Spirit of Christmas in Cannon Beach came to life in Sandpiper Square on Saturday, December 3rd. The Square was full of people with their faces aglow from the sparkle of Christmas lights filling the square; who were there to watch the traditional annual Lamp Lighting Ceremony.

Margo Dueber spoke about how the lamp lighting tradition began in 1973, amid an oil crisis that drove down the number of visitors coming to Cannon Beach.

The tradition began as an idea to create a holiday celebration with a Charles Dickens theme to brighten up the season. Dueber told the story of the lamp lighter who would fire up the lamps along Hemlock Street at 4 PM each evening during the holidays. It has continued for 49 years, and Dueber hopes it is a tradition that lasts forever in Cannon Beach.

Bill and Sally Steidel, both precious to Cannon Beach, attended with their son Mayor Sam Steidel, and wife Deborah, by their side. Mayor Steidel mentioned that the top hat he was wearing was the hat his dad, Bill Steidel, wore when he played Scrooge at the Coaster Theater for many years. A hat he will always keep as he ends his term as Mayor. “This is one hat that I will not be passing on as I finish my term as Mayor.”

Mayor Steidel was followed by the Cannon Beach Academy Children’s Choir directed by Ryan Hull. Then, the Cannon Beach Choir directed by Roy Seiber sang some holiday favorites while the crowd joined in with Silent Night. Paul and Margo Dueber sang the Cannon Beach Christmas Song “Christmas in Our Hometown” written by Bill Steidel. The crowd joined in on the chorus. Special guests were Natalie Fitch and Chris Wesley playing beautiful Christmas tunes on their flutes. The one Christmas song that we all could have sung was: “Baby It’s Cold Outside!”, as it was so cold with the penetrating chill of the wind.

Then came the special event; the Lamp Lighting Ceremony. Elliott and Valentina from the 5th grade class of the Cannon Beach Academy lit the lamp while the crowd watched silently in the twilight.

The lighting of the lamp seemed to warm the hearts and sent a radiant glow throughout the Square. Christmas is here in Cannon Beach. Christmas is here.

The finale was the arrival of Santa Claus; the children’s eyes lit up with joy as they watched Santa arrive on the Cannon Beach fire truck with lights flashing. Santa made his way to the front of the square and handed out gifts as he greeted all of the children, which brightened the night as it began to grow dark and cold. The Christmas lights were shimmering in the night as people began to leave. The wish of Love, Light, Hope and Peace to all went with them.

A Christmas Wish From Cannon Beach: May The Light From The Lamp Remain In Your Hearts And Forever Shine Bright.

The Cannon Beach Gazette

The Cannon Beach Gazette

Cannon Beach, OR
