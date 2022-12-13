ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Covina, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLA.com

1 dead after single-vehicle crash in Reseda

A juvenile female died Sunday night after an apparent single-vehicle crash in Reseda, officials with the Los Angeles Police Department said. Calls about the crash with one person trapped, near the intersection of Wilbur Avenue and Saticoy Street, came in at around 4:49 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Traffic collision leaves one dead in LA area

VAN NUYS, Calif. – A two-vehicle crash has left one person dead in the Van Nuys area. LAPD officers responded to the area of 6800 N. Woodley Ave. around 10:47 a.m. The Los Angeles City Fire Department also responded. Two victims were transported to a local hospital where one...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

Man Found Stabbed Near Vehicle on 605 Freeway

La Puente, Los Angeles County, CA: California Highway Patrol East Los Angeles Station officers and Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Industry Station deputies along with the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a stabbing victim near a vehicle on the southbound 605 Freeway at the Valley Boulevard exit just before 10:30 p.m., Dec. 17.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

3-year-old struck, killed after running into street in Riverside

A three-year-old boy was fatally struck when a relative made a U-turn in a Riverside neighborhood Saturday morning. Police and firefighters responded shortly after 9:30 a.m. to a traffic collision involving a pedestrian in the 4100 block of Goodman Street, according to a Riverside Police Department news release. An investigation revealed that a 61-year-old woman […]
RIVERSIDE, CA
KTLA

Man struck, killed by hit-and-run driver in South Los Angeles

A 29-year-old man is dead after he was struck by a hit-and-run driver in the Florence area of South Los Angeles Friday afternoon. Though the Los Angeles Police Department initially indicated the collision occurred just after 6 p.m., police later said the man was crossing the street near East 76th Street and Avalon Boulevard at […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Pursuit Driver Abandons Vehicle in Lincoln Heights

The driver of a stolen vehicle led police on a pursuit through Lincoln Heights where he abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene. The driver of a dark colored sedan was seen speeding through streets, evading officers and nearly hitting other vehicles. He made his way towards the 110 Freeway...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

Hiker stranded in icy conditions airlifted out of Angeles Forest

A hiker was airlifted to safety after getting stranded Sunday in the Angeles National Forest, officials with the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department said. The hiker was stranded on an icy trail east of Islip Saddle. Tactical medics with LASD’s Special Enforcement Bureau were lowered to the trapped hiker from...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

Suspect dead after chase, police shooting in Culver City

A suspect was shot and killed after a wild chase that began and ended in Culver City early Sunday morning. Preliminary information indicates the driver of a red Ford Explorer was wanted for an assault with a deadly weapon when he fled from police. The chase extended through several Los...
CULVER CITY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy