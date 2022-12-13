Read full article on original website
KTLA.com
1 dead after single-vehicle crash in Reseda
A juvenile female died Sunday night after an apparent single-vehicle crash in Reseda, officials with the Los Angeles Police Department said. Calls about the crash with one person trapped, near the intersection of Wilbur Avenue and Saticoy Street, came in at around 4:49 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
Vehicle Pursuit Ends with Officer-Involved Fatal Shooting of Domestic Violence Suspect
Culver City, Los Angeles County, CA: A suspect involved in a reported domestic violence incident that included a handgun, was shot and killed by police after fleeing… Read more "Vehicle Pursuit Ends with Officer-Involved Fatal Shooting of Domestic Violence Suspect"
2urbangirls.com
Traffic collision leaves one dead in LA area
VAN NUYS, Calif. – A two-vehicle crash has left one person dead in the Van Nuys area. LAPD officers responded to the area of 6800 N. Woodley Ave. around 10:47 a.m. The Los Angeles City Fire Department also responded. Two victims were transported to a local hospital where one...
Man Found Stabbed Near Vehicle on 605 Freeway
La Puente, Los Angeles County, CA: California Highway Patrol East Los Angeles Station officers and Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Industry Station deputies along with the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a stabbing victim near a vehicle on the southbound 605 Freeway at the Valley Boulevard exit just before 10:30 p.m., Dec. 17.
Two Men Arrested on Suspicion on Burglary, Fleeing Scene in U-Haul Truck
Two men were arrested in Arcadia on suspicion of commercial burglary and attempting to flee in a U-Haul truck, authorities said Sunday.
Car lands upside down after plummeting into Fullerton canal; DUI suspected
The driver of a vehicle that landed upside down after crashing through a wall and flying into a canal in Fullerton is suspected of being under the influence, authorities said Saturday. Emergency crews were sent to the intersection of Union and Pomona avenues around 2 a.m. where they found the vehicle overturned in the flood […]
At least one killed in crash involving Ferrari, several other vehicles in Orange County
One person was killed in a collision involving several vehicles, including a Ferrari, in Silverado Canyon on Friday afternoon. The driver of the Ferrari was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity has not been released. The crash was first reported around 3:41 p.m. along Santiago Canyon Road and Limestone Canyon, according to Orange County […]
3-year-old struck, killed after running into street in Riverside
A three-year-old boy was fatally struck when a relative made a U-turn in a Riverside neighborhood Saturday morning. Police and firefighters responded shortly after 9:30 a.m. to a traffic collision involving a pedestrian in the 4100 block of Goodman Street, according to a Riverside Police Department news release. An investigation revealed that a 61-year-old woman […]
2urbangirls.com
One dead, one injured in shooting behind Orange County 7-Eleven
SANTA ANA, Calif. – One man was found shot to death and another wounded in a vehicle parked behind a 7-Eleven Sunday, according to a report. The shooting was reported at 1:46 a.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of South Main Street, according to CountyNewsTV. The injured man was...
Innocent driver killed after fleeing suspect runs red light, crashes in Westminster
A 64-year-old man was killed when a driver fleeing police in Westminster ran a red light and crashed into another vehicle Friday morning. The crash occurred around 10 a.m. near the intersection of Newland Street and Westminster Avenue when Orange County Sheriff’s Department deputies tried to pull over a black Camaro for fraudulent tags, authorities […]
2urbangirls.com
Two arrested in death of woman killed by stray bullet in Orange County
SANTA ANA, Calif. – Two young men from Orange have been arrested in the death of a 36-year-old woman who was shot by a round meant for two teenagers who were running from a drive-by shooting in Santa Ana, police said Sunday. The victim was identified as Maria Del...
Man struck, killed by hit-and-run driver in South Los Angeles
A 29-year-old man is dead after he was struck by a hit-and-run driver in the Florence area of South Los Angeles Friday afternoon. Though the Los Angeles Police Department initially indicated the collision occurred just after 6 p.m., police later said the man was crossing the street near East 76th Street and Avalon Boulevard at […]
Sheriff: suspect flees OC traffic stop, causes crash that kills motorist
A motorist was killed, and his passenger critically injured today when the car they were in was struck by a suspect fleeing from an attempted traffic stop in Westminster.
foxla.com
Police chase suspect ditches car after pursuit across LA neighborhoods
LOS ANGELES - The search is on for a police chase suspect in the east side of Los Angeles Saturday night. SkyFOX was first over the police chase scene around 7:45 p.m. when the Los Angeles Police Department was in pursuit of a suspected stolen car. The suspect drove through...
NBC Los Angeles
Pursuit Driver Abandons Vehicle in Lincoln Heights
The driver of a stolen vehicle led police on a pursuit through Lincoln Heights where he abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene. The driver of a dark colored sedan was seen speeding through streets, evading officers and nearly hitting other vehicles. He made his way towards the 110 Freeway...
NBC Los Angeles
Two Arrested in Death of Mother Killed By Stray Bullet in Santa Ana
Two young men from Orange have been arrested in the death of a 36-year-old woman who was shot by a round meant for two teenagers who were running from a drive-by shooting in Santa Ana, police said Sunday. The victim was identified as Maria Del Rufugio Mora of Santa Ana,...
countynews.tv
Santa Ana: Man Found Shot To Death Inside Car, Another Injured Following Double Shooting
12.18.2022 | 1:46 AM | SANTA ANA – A man was found shot to death inside a vehicle parked in a 7-Eleven parking lot and a another man was found injured at a nearby hospital following a double shooting, early Sunday morning. The shooting is believed to have occurred...
KTLA.com
Hiker stranded in icy conditions airlifted out of Angeles Forest
A hiker was airlifted to safety after getting stranded Sunday in the Angeles National Forest, officials with the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department said. The hiker was stranded on an icy trail east of Islip Saddle. Tactical medics with LASD’s Special Enforcement Bureau were lowered to the trapped hiker from...
Teen dead, boy hospitalized in South Los Angeles motor bike crash: LAPD
A teen is dead and a child was hospitalized after their small motor bike collided with a vehicle in the Vermont Vista neighborhood of South Los Angeles on Tuesday. The crash at 92nd Street and Orchard Avenue was reported at about 5:40 p.m., according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Drake Madison. A teen boy […]
KTLA.com
Suspect dead after chase, police shooting in Culver City
A suspect was shot and killed after a wild chase that began and ended in Culver City early Sunday morning. Preliminary information indicates the driver of a red Ford Explorer was wanted for an assault with a deadly weapon when he fled from police. The chase extended through several Los...
