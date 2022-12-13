ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwich, CT

Greenwich Woman Charged after Physical Altercation

On Monday around 10:00am Greenwich Police responded to a mid country residence on a report of a physical altercation between a man and a woman, in which the woman was out of control and throwing items around the residence. Greenwich Police investigation revealed that the woman, Ekaterina V Oberbeck, 47,...
Dozens Speak during Public Hearing on Possible Privatization of Nathaniel Witherell

At Thursday’s public hearing on the future of Greenwich’s nursing home, The Nathaniel Witherell, 42 people signed up to speak, and each was given three minutes. About 100 people attended via Zoom. The majority testified to urge the board not to privatize the facility, though those who favored...
MacGillivray: Backbiting has no place in the new Greenwich Republican leadership

Submitted by Beth MacGillivray, Chair, Greenwich Republican Town Committee. In response to Ed Dadakis’ letter in Greenwich Sentinel dated 12/9/2022 on Fellow Republicans:. Ed Dadakis’ public attack letter follows closely the style and theme of Dan Quigley’s public attacks on fellow Greenwich Republicans. I firmly remind these self-styled local “Republican” provocateurs of Reagan’s Eleventh Commandment, “Thou shalt not speak ill of thy fellow Republican.”
