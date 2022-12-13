Read full article on original website
everythinglubbock.com
Talking Points with Jen Phillips (12/18/22)
LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMC) — Are you a fan of South Plains politics? Here are your Talking Points for this week. A college football legend and Texas Tech football giant was honored on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives. It goes to show just how far Mike Leach’s reach was in not only football but politics.
Lubbock’s unemployment rate held steady in November 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — Job statistics released Friday by the Texas Workforce Commission showed the local unemployment rate in Lubbock held steady during the month of November 2022. The Hub City’s unemployment rate was reported at 3.1 percent, unchanged from October’s rate. An estimated 163,500 residents in the...
Lubbock’s 66th Annual Santa Land continues through Dec. 22 at Mackenzie Park
LUBBOCK, Texas — Time is running out on your chance to check out an annual holiday tradition in the Hub City. The 66th Annual Santa Land continues through Thursday, December 22nd. According to a press release from the City of Lubbock, visitors can stop by daily from 6:00 p.m....
LFR: 1 dead in East Lubbock apartment fire early Sunday
LUBBOCK, Texas — An individual was found dead following an apartment fire in East Lubbock early Sunday morning, according to a press release from Lubbock Fire Rescue. The fire was reported around 4:05 a.m. in the 500 block of North Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard at the Madison Park Apartments.
LFR crews battle fire at the South Plains Apartments Sunday
LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene of a fire at an apartment complex Sunday morning near the South Plains Mall. The fire was reported around 10:15 a.m. in the 5500 block of 58th Street at the South Plains Apartments. An LFR spokesperson told EverythingLubbock.com...
Texas Tech recognized for excellence in entrepreneurship
LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech University recently announced it ranked 12th in the nation and 4th in the Southwest Region for undergraduate entrepreneurial education by the Princeton Review. According to a press release from TTU and the Texas Tech Today website, the ranking results come after a comprehensive survey...
Accelerated program allows WBU graduate to earn bachelor’s and master’s degrees
PLAINVIEW, Texas — Wayland Baptist University recently announced that Christian James Vaughn was the first student to graduate with its Accelerated Bachelor’s to Master’s Degree. According to a press release from WBU, Vaughn received a dual degree that incorporates a Bachelor of Christian Ministry and a Master...
LPD investigating crash that killed 52-year-old man at Lubbock dealership
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department was investigating a crash that ended at a car dealership and left 52-year-old David Singleterry dead on Thursday. According to LPD, Singleterry was driving a car east in the 6300 block of the access road of Spur 327. He veered north through the grass median, onto the main lanes of Spur 327, then hit the median.
LPD: 1 seriously injured after “jumping from moving vehicle” Sunday
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department was investigating an incident Sunday afternoon that left one person seriously injured. The incident occurred around 3:35 p.m. at 34th Street and Interstate 27. LPD told EverythingLubbock.com a woman reportedly jumped from a moving vehicle. The woman was transported by ambulance to...
InspireLBK launches Mara’s Manna recovery home for women
LUBBOCK, Texas- Mara’s Manna Women Sober Living is a program for women to get the resources and support they need as they recover from various types of addiction, sexual abuse and eating disorders. InspireLBK Board Member Aubrey Boone said this home is tailored specifically for women to have a...
Riley White to be new football coach at Trinity Christian School
LUBBOCK, Texas — Trinity Christian School on Friday announced the hiring of Riley White as the new Head Varsity Football Coach. Coach White will succeed outgoing coach Kevin Spiller. White came to TCS in February and served most recently as the Associate Head Football and Offensive Assistant Coach. Before...
