MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – On Friday, December 9, 2022, Wisconsin experienced two fatal house fires that have now claimed five lives. The Watertown Fire Department responded to a fire at 12:30 a.m. for a fire that claimed the lives of three children. The La Crosse Fire Department responded to a fire at 11:52 p.m. that claimed one life, and a second victim from that fire subsequently succumbing to their injuries a few days later.

