onfocus.news
Public Encouraged to be Mindful of Fallen Trees Across Sidewalks
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Due to heavy ice and snow build up on tree branches, several tree limbs have snapped off covering sidewalks throughout out the city of Marshfield. Please stay away from any fallen trees and/or wires for your own safety. If a tree is located on your...
Winter Weather Warnings, Snow Emergencies issued ahead of Wednesday night storm
MAUSTON, Wis. — Winter Storm Warnings were issued Wednesday for multiple counties in central Wisconsin ahead of an upcoming storm. Warnings were issued from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 9 a.m. Thursday for Juneau and Adams Counties, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office said. Heavy snow is expected with accumulations between four and eight inches. The City of Lodi declared a snow...
onfocus.news
Marshfield Fire and Rescue Department Shares Holiday Fire Safety Tips
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – On Friday, December 9, 2022, Wisconsin experienced two fatal house fires that have now claimed five lives. The Watertown Fire Department responded to a fire at 12:30 a.m. for a fire that claimed the lives of three children. The La Crosse Fire Department responded to a fire at 11:52 p.m. that claimed one life, and a second victim from that fire subsequently succumbing to their injuries a few days later.
Marathon County Sheriff: Don’t travel unless necessary
The Marathon County Sheriff’s Department is urging motorists to stay off the road Thursday morning unless absolutely necessary, as a winter storm continues to wreak havoc throughout the area. Wausau saw about 7 inches of snow since Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service, with higher totals in communities...
onfocus.news
Volunteers Needed to Help Clear School Forest Trails After Snowstorm
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – If you’re looking for an outdoor volunteer activity this weekend, Marshfield School Forest trail managers could use your help!. From the group: “Marshfield School Forest fat bike trail cleanup help needed! As we all know, we finally have snow to play in, unfortunately the ice and snow on the trees are blocking the trails.
WEAU-TV 13
Power outages reported in Eau Claire, western Wisconsin
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Tens of thousands of western Wisconsin power customers lost power service Thursday morning after a strong winter storm came through. Outages peaked from 7 a.m. through 12 p.m. in western Wisconsin, according to the power outage tracking website poweroutage.us. Over 30,000 Xcel Energy customers, or about 1/8 of the total customers for Xcel Energy in Wisconsin, experienced a power outage Thursday. All told, power outages peaked at over 70,000 Wisconsin power customers, with the first outages reported after midnight.
onfocus.news
OnFocus Team of the Week, December 11 to December 17
Check out the excellent batch of nominees for the OnFocus Team of the Week, December 11 – December 17. OnFocus Team of the Week, December 11 – December 17. Phillips Girls Basketball – Phillips has won four games in a row, none bigger than Friday's 75-66 win at Athens. The win moved the Loggers into a first place tie with Athens in the Marawood North at 5-1.
onfocus.news
Marshfield Rebounds to Get Convincing Win over Medford
The Marshfield Tigers skated past Medford in nonconference boys hockey by a score of 7-1. Medford took the early lead on an unassisted goal from Miles Searles just 18 seconds into the game before Marshfield rebounded with a dominating performance the rest of the way. The Tigers had a pair...
onfocus.news
D.C. Everest 2nd, Marshfield 3rd, SPASH 5th, Wausau East 9th at Eau Claire Memorial/North Boys Swimming and Diving Invite
D.C. Everest took second and Marshfield third at the Santa Claus Invite hosted by Eau Claire Memorial/North Invite on Saturday.
onfocus.news
Possible New Restaurant Coming to Downtown Marshfield
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – A possible new restaurant could be coming to downtown Marshfield. Dave Krause of MRDG, LLC presented to the City of Marshfield Common Council Tuesday evening, sharing details of the potential project. Krause (also of Forward Bank) spoke about a project that is being explored in...
WSAW
UPDATE: Scene Cleared on Highway 29 West
EDGAR, Wis. (WSAW) - UPDATE: The scene has been cleared on Highway 29 West. All lanes are back open in both directions as of 2:53 a.m. The left lane of Highway 29 traveling westbound is closed due to a semi-trailer truck in a ditch. According to WisDOT, the crash happened at Mile Marker 145 in Edgar.
onfocus.news
2022-23 Stratford Tigers Boys Wrestling Schedule
Game 12-29-22 9:00AM Holmen Away vs. Holmen, Goodhue, Central, Gale Ettrick Trempealeau, Caledonia Area Public Schools, Logan, Westby Area, Winona Senior, New Richmond, Lewiston-Altura, Eastview, Zumbrota-Mazeppa, Wausau West, Viroqua, Cannon Falls, West Salem, Hudson, Chatfield, Orono, Marshfield, Spencer, Aquinas, Sparta, Tomah, Adams-Friendship, DC Everest, Lodi, La Crescent-Hokah, Stanley-Boyd, Stoughton, Pulaski, Luxemburg-Casco, Cashton, Verona Area, North Crawford, Athens, Auburndale, Belmont, Boscobel, Cuba City, Dodgeville, Evansville, Ithaca, Kickapoo, Mauston, Mineral Point, Monroe, Mount Horeb, Nekoosa, New Lisbon, Oconto Falls Panthers, Port Washington, Prairie du Chien, Phelps.
onfocus.news
Festival Foods Brandy Slush Recipe
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Brandy slush is a must-have during the holiday season in Wisconsin!. In a large pot over medium heat, mix water and sugar. Let simmer for 5 minutes, stirring frequently, until sugar is dissolved and liquid is clear. Remove simple syrup from heat and let sit for 10 minutes.
onfocus.news
School Closings and Cancellations: Wednesday December 14
School Closings and Cancellations: Wednesday December 14
onfocus.news
Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over holiday campaign
WOOD COUNTY, WI (OnFocus) – This holiday season, the Wood County Sheriff’s Department is joining law enforcement agencies across Wisconsin and the nation to prevent tragedies in our communities. There will be more officers out patrolling to get impaired drivers off the roads during the annual Drive Sober...
onfocus.news
Medford Gymnasts Take Title at Rhinelander Invitational, Medford’s Kate Malchow Wins All-Around and 3 Titles
Medford took the team title at the Rhinelander Gymnastics Invitational, collecting 131.75 points. Thanks to Lakeland Coach Kate Hays for sending in meet results.
onfocus.news
2022-23 Stanley-Boyd Orioles Boys Wrestling Schedule
Invitational 12-29-22 9:00AM Holmen Away vs. Holmen, Goodhue, La Crosse Central, Gale Ettrick Trempealeau, Caledonia Area Public Schools, Logan, Westby Area, Winona Senior, New Richmond, Lewiston-Altura, Eastview, Zumbrota-Mazeppa, Wausau West, Viroqua, Cannon Falls, West Salem-Bangor, Hudson, Chatfield, Orono, Marshfield, Spencer, Aquinas, Sparta, Tomah HS, Adams-Friendship, DC Everest, Lodi, La Crescent-Hokah, Stoughton, Pulaski, Luxemburg-Casco, Stratford, Cashton, Verona Area, North Crawford, Athens, Auburndale, Belmont, Boscobel, Cuba City, Dodgeville, Evansville, Ithaca, Kickapoo, Mauston, Mineral Point, Monroe, Mount Horeb, Nekoosa, New Lisbon, Oconto Falls Panthers, Port Washington, Prairie du Chien, Richland Center, River Valley, Riverdale, Royall, Sheboygan Falls, Waunakee, DeSoto, South St. Paul, Medford, Bay Port, Lancaster, Iowa-Grant, Hastings, Baraboo, Bloomington Kennedy.
onfocus.news
D.C. Everest Wrestlers Take 7th at Badger State Invitational
D.C. Everest Varsity Wrestling traveled to Madison for the Badger State Invitational on Saturday December 17. Despite having 3 wrestlers out of the lineup due to illness we finished 7th out of 25 teams. Individual results are as follows:. Results provided by D.C. Everest Wrestling Coach Thomas Reamer. Badger State...
onfocus.news
Jossie Leads SPASH in Win over Wausau West
SPASH 3 pointers- Beadles 1, Moe 2, Ryan 1, Weiler 1, Jossie 3. Next Game: Tuesday, December 20th vs DC Everest at DC Everest. SPASH is 5-3 on the season and is 2-0 in the Wisconsin Valley Conference.
onfocus.news
SPASH Boys Swimming Outlasts Marshfield
SPASH downed Marshfield in WVC boys swimming, 95-75. 200 IM Relay: Jacob Faust, Mason Soik, William Gargulak, Gavin Stelzer. 400 freestyle relay: Gargulak, Landon Bicknase, Henry Bowling, Konnor Pilger. Marshfield Event Winners. 50 freestyle, Kyle Berres. 100 freestyle, Kyle Berres. 200 freestyle: Simon Dagit, Carson Klumb, Henry Hilbelink, Kyle Berres.
