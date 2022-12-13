ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg, SC

New general store opens in 1893 building in Easley

EASLEY, S.C. — Hester General Store, a once-vacant general store that has been renovated and restored, will reopen on Dec. 16 as a bakery and mercantile. Owner and proprietor Katie Chaney will be serving up her famous pies, inspired by her grandmother’s recipes, and much more. “Community is...
EASLEY, SC
Governor appoints Anderson County clerk of court after death of Richard Shirley

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — An Upstate county has a new official one week after its longtime clerk of court died. Gov. Henry McMaster on Friday appointed Catherine LouReena Thomason, of Anderson, to the position through an executive order. Thomason will take the office filled for the last 12 years...
2022 Debutante Cotillion awards scholarships to local students

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated Epsilon Tau Omega Chapter in Greenville, South Carolina, presented more than 50 young women to society at the 2022 Debutante Cotillion. The event was held at the Greenville Convention Center on Saturday. WYFF News 4's Destiny Chance was mistress of ceremony....
GREENVILLE, SC
Police pursuit ends in Greenville crash, officers say

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A road was closed after a police pursuit ended in a crash in Greenville. That's according to the Greenville Police Department. Police said the crash happened at about 7:30 p.m. on Sunday on Rutherford Road. According to police, officers were chasing a suspect for an alleged...
GREENVILLE, SC
Young Asheville woman charged in crash that killed pedestrian, police say

(Video above is your Monday morning headlines.) A woman has been charged in connection with a crash that killed a pedestrian this past summer, police said Monday. David Vanderhorst, 63, was killed on June 3 as he walked on College Street in Asheville, according to Samantha Booth, with the Asheville Police Department.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Driver dies in Laurens County crash, troopers say

LAURENS, S.C. — South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed a driver in Laurens County. Troopers say it happened on East Jerry Drive near Snows Drive at around 12:41 a.m. Sunday. They say a 2005 Cadillac CTS was traveling south, went off the left side of...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
Sandlappers outlast Tarheels in 86th Shrine Bowl

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Returning for the first time since 2019, the 86th Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas is staying in the Palmetto State once again. The Sandlappers, led by South Florence quarterback LaNorris Sellers and a pair of Clemson Tigers commits, outlasted the North Carolina All-Stars 17-13 on Saturday afternoon in Spartanburg.
SPARTANBURG, SC
Owner of 'Papa's & Beer' dies

The owner of 'Papa's & Beer' has passed away. The restaurant posted the news on Facebook. The restaurant says Javier Gomez was diagnosed with Lou Gehrig's disease, also known as ALS, 10 years ago. It says he fought the disease with his wife and family by his side, until he passed Friday.
SIMPSONVILLE, SC

