FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreenville, SC
Two SC Cities Were Named the “Friendliest Cities in the U.S.”Kennardo G. JamesGreenville, SC
This SC Town Has One of the “Best Downtown's” in America According to a National PublicationKennardo G. JamesGreenville, SC
A Call to 911, authorities found the deceased and his incapacitated mothercreteGreenville, SC
Family Hits Wall Of Silence In Son's ShootingStill UnsolvedSpartanburg, SC
WYFF4.com
'A place of peace': Historic Asheville church in need of repairs to continue community work
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — At 113 years old, Basilica of St. Lawrence the Deacon and Martyr is a working church, museum, piece of art and a tourist attraction in downtown Asheville.Now, its members are asking for the community's help. Basilica preservation fund President Mary Everist said it has an unexplainable...
WYFF4.com
No heat for some residents at Upstate apartment complex, requests to fix have not been answered, they say
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — As temperatures drop, some residents at an Upstate apartment complex said they haven't had heat for months. They say requests to fix it have not been answered. Boulder Creek Apartments are a part of Section 8 housing. They're located off Furman Hall Road in Greenville...
WYFF4.com
New general store opens in 1893 building in Easley
EASLEY, S.C. — Hester General Store, a once-vacant general store that has been renovated and restored, will reopen on Dec. 16 as a bakery and mercantile. Owner and proprietor Katie Chaney will be serving up her famous pies, inspired by her grandmother’s recipes, and much more. “Community is...
WYFF4.com
Governor appoints Anderson County clerk of court after death of Richard Shirley
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — An Upstate county has a new official one week after its longtime clerk of court died. Gov. Henry McMaster on Friday appointed Catherine LouReena Thomason, of Anderson, to the position through an executive order. Thomason will take the office filled for the last 12 years...
WYFF4.com
2022 Debutante Cotillion awards scholarships to local students
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated Epsilon Tau Omega Chapter in Greenville, South Carolina, presented more than 50 young women to society at the 2022 Debutante Cotillion. The event was held at the Greenville Convention Center on Saturday. WYFF News 4's Destiny Chance was mistress of ceremony....
WYFF4.com
Professor who attended 'Unite the Right' rally files suit against Furman University after suspension
GREENVILLE, S.C. — An Upstate professor filed a lawsuit this week against the university he worked for after he was suspended "without notice or explanation," his attorney said. Dr. Christopher Healy, PhD, filed the breach of contract civil action lawsuit Thursday against Furman University for his suspension on Sept....
WYFF4.com
Man found dead in Greenville County after fire, sheriff's office says
TRAVELERS REST, S.C. — A man was found dead in an Upstate home after a fire, according to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office said deputies and North Greenville Fire Department are investigating a house fire that happened on Sunday on Locust Hill Road in Travelers Rest.
WYFF4.com
Police pursuit ends in Greenville crash, officers say
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A road was closed after a police pursuit ended in a crash in Greenville. That's according to the Greenville Police Department. Police said the crash happened at about 7:30 p.m. on Sunday on Rutherford Road. According to police, officers were chasing a suspect for an alleged...
WYFF4.com
Young Asheville woman charged in crash that killed pedestrian, police say
(Video above is your Monday morning headlines.) A woman has been charged in connection with a crash that killed a pedestrian this past summer, police said Monday. David Vanderhorst, 63, was killed on June 3 as he walked on College Street in Asheville, according to Samantha Booth, with the Asheville Police Department.
WYFF4.com
Coroner identifies driver after deadly Greenville County crash
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Greenville County Coroner's Office said a driver is dead after he was hit twice. Troopers said it happened on East North Street near Park Walk Drive just after 1:30 a.m. Sunday. The coroner said the driver who was identified as Edward Silas Whitmire, 25, got...
WYFF4.com
Driver dies in Laurens County crash, troopers say
LAURENS, S.C. — South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed a driver in Laurens County. Troopers say it happened on East Jerry Drive near Snows Drive at around 12:41 a.m. Sunday. They say a 2005 Cadillac CTS was traveling south, went off the left side of...
WYFF4.com
Sandlappers outlast Tarheels in 86th Shrine Bowl
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Returning for the first time since 2019, the 86th Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas is staying in the Palmetto State once again. The Sandlappers, led by South Florence quarterback LaNorris Sellers and a pair of Clemson Tigers commits, outlasted the North Carolina All-Stars 17-13 on Saturday afternoon in Spartanburg.
WYFF4.com
Owner of 'Papa's & Beer' dies
The owner of 'Papa's & Beer' has passed away. The restaurant posted the news on Facebook. The restaurant says Javier Gomez was diagnosed with Lou Gehrig's disease, also known as ALS, 10 years ago. It says he fought the disease with his wife and family by his side, until he passed Friday.
