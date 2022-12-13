ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gallatin, TN

Family of missing West Nashville man ‘fear the worst, but hoping for the best’

By Stephanie Langston
WKRN News 2
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uw7sE_0jhWizRM00

Editor’s Note: Metro police reported Mr. O’Neal was found dead in Davidson County with no signs of foul play. No additional information was released.

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Gallatin family is pleading for their loved one’s return home this Christmas.

Justin O’Neal, 37, a father to three little girls, hasn’t been seen since Thanksgiving night.

A missing persons report says he left his home in The Nations in West Nashville to do some Black Friday shopping and hasn’t been heard from since.

“It’s just unbelievable that this is happening,” Justin’s mother Cindy O’Neal said as she teared up.

It’s as though her son disappeared.

“I mean he was calling me every day and then just nothing. Its really hard,” she began to cry. “Thanksgiving night we had a family get together and everything seemed great. He was excited about his job at UPS and going to work the next day. Everything seemed like it was going great.”

Justin left his home in West Nashville after midnight in his black GMC Terrain. The family said Justin’s last known location is the nearby Shell Station on the corner of Alabama and 46th Avenue

“We know he was at the gas station at 12:28 a.m. Friday morning. We have that through his bank records and then that’s it. He hasn’t used a card or anything since then,” Justin’s sister Lauren Searcy told News 2.

The family said Justin’s phone once going to voicemail now seems disconnected, leaving his family searching for answers.

“We are doing everything that we know of that we can do,” his sister explained.

Metro police told News 2 that cold case investigators worked the missing person report, checking hospitals and the jail without any signs of Justin.

The family is left feeling helpless as they question what happened.

“We have no idea. That’s why we are wanting help, because with things going so good for him it’s hard to believe he would have just left, especially this time of year,” said Cindy.

The different scenarios of what could have happened to Justin are plaguing his mother’s mind.

“I fear the worst, but hoping for the best. My heart is broken. I do think that somebody is bound to have seen him or knows something.”

Justin was driving a black 2012 GMC Terrain with tag 621BDDB. Anyone who may have any information on his whereabouts is asked to call Metro police 615-862-8600 .

WKRN News 2

