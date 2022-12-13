Read full article on original website
Morristown animal shelter asking for help after parvovirus outbreak
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Morristown Hamblen Humane Society asked for the public’s help after they had a litter of puppies test positive for the parvovirus. The shelter has been closed since Thursday following positive tests for the virus. On Saturday, more puppies started to show symptoms. “We need...
Sunshine and chilly to start, much colder towards Christmas
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sunshine remains in the forecast as we start the new week, but all eyes will remain at the second half of the forecast and colder weather moves in with the potential for some wintry weather. We’ll focus on a little warmer weather as we head into the middle of the week before the big changes arrive.
Let’s Get Cooking with Chef John | Perfect rack of lamb
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - This dish could be the star of any holiday meal!. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F. Rub the lamb with the olive oil. Combine the salt, pepper, garlic, thyme and coriander and press all over the lamb. Place the rack in a pan. Place on...
Knoxville family does their part spreading Hanukkah cheer
Colder for Sunday with plenty of sunshine
TBI: At-risk, missing children in Knox Co. found
Wreath-laying ceremony brings veteran to tears
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Sunday, the final day of Wreaths Across America took place in East Tennessee, where several people placed wreaths on the headstones of fallen U.S. veterans. Susan Schmidt, a senior vice commandant at the Marine Corps League in Knoxville, visited the Great Smoky Mountains National Park...
Hundreds of people place wreaths at headstones of veterans
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Saturday, hundreds of people gathered to attend the Wreaths Across America wreath-laying ceremonies across East Tennessee. The people attending the ceremony lay the wreaths at the headstones of veterans. Elizabeth Hobbs, a former University of Tennessee student, has been the one to place the wreath...
Cold and blustery heading into the weekend
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Get ready for plenty of sunshine as we head into the weekend, but that doesn’t mean we see warmer afternoons. Temperatures are going to remain some 10-15 degrees below average with the chance for a few mountain snow flurries. Drier weather is continuing into early next week before an Artic blast arrives in time for Christmas.
Firefighter injured responding to Knoxville apartment fire
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Saturday morning, a firefighter sustained minor injuries while fighting a Knoxville apartment fire. At 11:00 a.m., Knoxville Fire Department responded to Morning Side Garden Apartments for an activated fire alarm, according to a KFD media release. When crews arrived, they saw smoke on the third...
‘Deeply a part of Zoo Knoxville’ | Iconic rhino euthanized after health fails
Ben tracks two big rounds of cold - and perhaps some snow falling
Cold air settles in for the weekend and the week ahead
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Welcome to Saturday and the cold air that’s settled in for the weekend. Temperatures today will struggle to get out of the 30s in many locations. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.
Seeing more clouds, ahead of late week rain to some snow and Arctic wind chills
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We are seeing more clouds ahead of that late week cold front’s rain to some snow. A First Alert Weather Day is in effect for what will be widespread Arctic wind chills just ahead of Christmas!. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app...
KUB CEO visits customer for feedback on fiber internet service
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Thursday, Amie Cohorst, a customer of Knoxville Utilities Board’s new fiber high-speed internet service, got a surprise visit from the CEO of the utility company to get feedback on how the service is helping her. “In terms of the internet, it’s just faster. It’s...
Sheriff: Nails intentionally dumped on East Tennessee roadways
MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials announced Monday that roofing nails had been intentionally dumped on roads in multiple East Tennessee counties. McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy said deputies and Tennessee Department of Transportation personnel had responded to several incidents involving “large quantities” of roofing nails being found on various highways.
Vietnam veteran walks in college graduation ceremony over 50 years later
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Navy veteran Ron Stephens had no idea he would ever get the chance to walk across a graduation stage. Stephens said he was drafted to serve in the Vietnam War in 1968 before he ever had the chance. However, that all changed on Friday during the...
KPD searches for fugitive considered armed and dangerous
Fitz and the Tantrums to headline Orange Bowl halftime show
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Multi-platinum band Fitz and the Tantrums will headline the halftime show at the Orange Bowl, bowl representatives announced Friday. Fitz and the Tantrums is known for hits like Pickin’ up the Pieces, More Than Just A Dream, All the Feels and their brand-new album Let Yourself Free. Arguably their most well-known song is “Handclap.”
UT hoops hopeful Paul McNeil featured in 5Star Preps HoopJam
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The inaugural 5StarPreps HoopJam is underway from the Knoxville Civic Coliseum and has already seen tons of talent take the floor. That includes 2024 shooting guard Paul McNeil, of Richmond, North Carolina. McNeil, a four-star prospect who stands at 6′6″ tall has been on Tennessee basketball’s...
