Morristown animal shelter asking for help after parvovirus outbreak

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Morristown Hamblen Humane Society asked for the public’s help after they had a litter of puppies test positive for the parvovirus. The shelter has been closed since Thursday following positive tests for the virus. On Saturday, more puppies started to show symptoms. “We need...
Sunshine and chilly to start, much colder towards Christmas

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sunshine remains in the forecast as we start the new week, but all eyes will remain at the second half of the forecast and colder weather moves in with the potential for some wintry weather. We’ll focus on a little warmer weather as we head into the middle of the week before the big changes arrive.
Let’s Get Cooking with Chef John | Perfect rack of lamb

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - This dish could be the star of any holiday meal!. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F. Rub the lamb with the olive oil. Combine the salt, pepper, garlic, thyme and coriander and press all over the lamb. Place the rack in a pan. Place on...
Knoxville family does their part spreading Hanukkah cheer

Edward Kelley and Austin Carter reportedly planned attacks on law enforcement who participated in the investigation in the Jan. 6 riots. Knoxville Police Department officers are searching for Jomo Berry, who is wanted for several attempted murder charges. ‘Deeply a part of Zoo Knoxville’ | Iconic rhino euthanized after health...
Colder for Sunday with plenty of sunshine

Gabriel Bolas, CEO at Knoxville Utilities Board, visits a customer to get feedback about its new fiber high-speed internet service on Friday. Edward Kelley and Austin Carter reportedly planned attacks on law enforcement who participated in the investigation in the Jan. 6 riots. KPD searches for fugitive considered armed and...
TBI: At-risk, missing children in Knox Co. found

The Morristown Hamblen Humanity Society has been closed since Thursday after puppies showed symptoms of parvo. A recovery effort is underway in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park after a 61-year-old kayaker disappeared underwater. Hundreds of people place wreaths veteran's headstones. Updated: 5 hours ago. More than 8,000 wreaths were...
Wreath-laying ceremony brings veteran to tears

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Sunday, the final day of Wreaths Across America took place in East Tennessee, where several people placed wreaths on the headstones of fallen U.S. veterans. Susan Schmidt, a senior vice commandant at the Marine Corps League in Knoxville, visited the Great Smoky Mountains National Park...
Hundreds of people place wreaths at headstones of veterans

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Saturday, hundreds of people gathered to attend the Wreaths Across America wreath-laying ceremonies across East Tennessee. The people attending the ceremony lay the wreaths at the headstones of veterans. Elizabeth Hobbs, a former University of Tennessee student, has been the one to place the wreath...
Cold and blustery heading into the weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Get ready for plenty of sunshine as we head into the weekend, but that doesn’t mean we see warmer afternoons. Temperatures are going to remain some 10-15 degrees below average with the chance for a few mountain snow flurries. Drier weather is continuing into early next week before an Artic blast arrives in time for Christmas.
Firefighter injured responding to Knoxville apartment fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Saturday morning, a firefighter sustained minor injuries while fighting a Knoxville apartment fire. At 11:00 a.m., Knoxville Fire Department responded to Morning Side Garden Apartments for an activated fire alarm, according to a KFD media release. When crews arrived, they saw smoke on the third...
Ben tracks two big rounds of cold - and perhaps some snow falling

Edward Kelley and Austin Carter reportedly planned attacks on law enforcement who participated in the investigation in the Jan. 6 riots. Knoxville Police Department officers are searching for Jomo Berry, who is wanted for several attempted murder charges. ‘Deeply a part of Zoo Knoxville’ | Iconic rhino euthanized after health...
Cold air settles in for the weekend and the week ahead

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Welcome to Saturday and the cold air that’s settled in for the weekend. Temperatures today will struggle to get out of the 30s in many locations. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.
KUB CEO visits customer for feedback on fiber internet service

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Thursday, Amie Cohorst, a customer of Knoxville Utilities Board’s new fiber high-speed internet service, got a surprise visit from the CEO of the utility company to get feedback on how the service is helping her. “In terms of the internet, it’s just faster. It’s...
Sheriff: Nails intentionally dumped on East Tennessee roadways

MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials announced Monday that roofing nails had been intentionally dumped on roads in multiple East Tennessee counties. McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy said deputies and Tennessee Department of Transportation personnel had responded to several incidents involving “large quantities” of roofing nails being found on various highways.
KPD searches for fugitive considered armed and dangerous

Edward Kelley and Austin Carter reportedly planned attacks on law enforcement who participated in the investigation in the Jan. 6 riots. ‘Deeply a part of Zoo Knoxville’ | Iconic rhino euthanized after health fails. Updated: 7 hours ago. Zoo Knoxville officials are mourning the loss of the iconic white...
Fitz and the Tantrums to headline Orange Bowl halftime show

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Multi-platinum band Fitz and the Tantrums will headline the halftime show at the Orange Bowl, bowl representatives announced Friday. Fitz and the Tantrums is known for hits like Pickin’ up the Pieces, More Than Just A Dream, All the Feels and their brand-new album Let Yourself Free. Arguably their most well-known song is “Handclap.”
UT hoops hopeful Paul McNeil featured in 5Star Preps HoopJam

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The inaugural 5StarPreps HoopJam is underway from the Knoxville Civic Coliseum and has already seen tons of talent take the floor. That includes 2024 shooting guard Paul McNeil, of Richmond, North Carolina. McNeil, a four-star prospect who stands at 6′6″ tall has been on Tennessee basketball’s...
