SACRAMENTO – The California Air Resources Board (CARB) today announced the approval of six new members to fill vacancies on its Research Screening Committee (RSC), an 11-member committee that provides guidance on the wide range of proposed and completed research projects relevant to CARB programs. Candidates were selected through a public nomination and application process and have demonstrated experience in one or more desired areas of expertise, including backgrounds as physicians, scientists, biologists, chemists, engineers, meteorologists and other subject matter experts.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO