South Bend, IN

abc57.com

Michiana's Jewish community celebrates beginning of Hanukkah

SOUTH BEND, Ind. --- Sunday marks the beginning of Hanukkah! The Jewish community of Michiana came out to the Jon Hunt Plaza outside of the Morris Performing Arts Center to commemorate the start of the holiday, and they say that celebrating it with the rest of the South Bend community makes the meaning of Hanukkah even more special.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Cass County Toys for Tots serves record number of families in 2022

CASSOPOLIS, Mich., -- Cass County Toys for Tots reached new heights this year, serving more than 100 families in Cass County. Learn more about how you can help here. Interested in donating in style, using a decorative yard sign? You can pay to place a holiday sign in the yard of a friend, family or neighbor for a donation. To remove the sign, that person must pay it forward and donate to move it to another yard in the county. Message the organizers for more details.
CASS COUNTY, MI
abc57.com

Fighting Irish football takes local children shopping

SOUTH BEND, Ind – Notre Dame Football goes shopping with the children for Christmas. Local children from the Pokagon band of Potawatomi and the Boys and Girls club of Saint Joe County had their Christmas wishes, come true today. It was all part of the shop with a player...
NOTRE DAME, IN
abc57.com

Multi-week road closure announced in Elkhart

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- The city of Elkhart office of Public Works & Utilities announced that starting Monday, part of County Road 15 will be closed between County Road 4 and Lake Shore Drive. The closure is expected to last for approximately three weeks and is being put in place...
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

$6.4 million awarded in Elkhart Region READI Programming Funds in South Bend

ELKHART, Ind. --Eleven programmatic projects get funded by the South Bend - Elkhart Regional Development Authority, awarded $6.4 million in Regional Economic Acceleration and Develpoment initiative grant, during its meeting at the ETHOS Innovation Center in Elkhart. This $6.4 million is in addition to the $40 million in READI funds...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Stabbing reported at Family Dollar in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A stabbing allegedly involving a man in a Santa hat was reported at a Family Dollar in South Bend Thursday afternoon, according to the South Bend Police Department. At 12:57 p.m., police were called to the store on South Michigan Street for a report of a...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

South Bend Police investigating homicide on Johnson St

SOUTH BEND, Ind.,-- South Bend Police were called to the 700 block of Johnson St. on reports of a shooting Sunday morning around 3 a.m. Upon arrival, officers located a male victim, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

North Webster man dies in crash on County Road 31

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - A North Webster man died in a crash on County Road 31 Friday morning, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. At 5:29 a.m., a 2004 Jeep SUV was traveling north on C.R. 31, north of C.R. 46, when the driver drove left of center and left the road, according to reports.
NORTH WEBSTER, IN
abc57.com

News Now Warsaw

Stacy’s closing its doors at year’s end

LEESBURG — After 50 years, Stacy’s Sports Inn in Leesburg has announced it will close after one final New Year’s eve dinner. Closing of the restaurant was announced Wednesday on its Facebook page by the Haines family. The business was started in 1972 by Stacy and Colleen...
LEESBURG, IN
abc57.com

Penn-Harris-Madison School Corporation to host teacher job fair

MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- The Penn-Harris-Madison School Corporation is set to host a teacher job fair on Tuesday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. The fair will be held at Schmucker Middle School and interested attendees can enter through Door B. All candidates are guaranteed at least one face-to-face interview with...
MISHAWAKA, IN
FOX59

Elkhart restaurant named ‘best once-in-a-lifetime’ meal in Indiana

ELKHART, Ind. — Throughout one’s lifetime, a dedicated diner may rack up thousands upon thousands of meals at restaurants, diners, pizzerias, and the like. But have you ever had a so-called “once-in-a-lifetime meal?” According to Eat This, Not That!, a once-in-a-lifetime meal is one “actually worth traveling for” and doesn’t necessarily mean fine dining. It […]
ELKHART, IN
News Now Warsaw

North Webster man killed in accident near Goshen

GOSHEN – A North Webster man was killed Friday morning in a one-vehicle accident south of Goshen. According to an Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office crash news release, the accident occurred at 5:29 a.m. Friday on CR 31, 1.84 about two miles south of the Goshen city limits. Evans...
GOSHEN, IN
WNDU

Country Bake Shop will be closing

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A story you will see exclusively on 16 News Now. After nearly five decades in business, the Country Bake Shop in South Bend is closing its doors. “Probably the last six, seven years it’s gotten profitable and we’ve done very well...Tried to sell it as a bakery for three years and we really didn’t get much interest, and I just figured that the property was valuable and that somebody made me an offer on the building and I decided to accept it,” said Owner of Country Bake Shop Craig Rumpf.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Missing 14-year-old Doris Douglas found safe

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Doris Douglas, the 14-year-old announced as a runaway, has been located and is safe, according to the South Bend Police Department. Police posted about her disappearance on December 6.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Michigan City conducting investigation, need help identifying woman

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. - The Michigan City Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a woman in connection with an ongoing investigation officers are conducting. If you have any information, please contact police via Facebook Messenger or by calling Det. Lt. Painter at 219-874-3221 ext. 1077. You...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
WNDU

Early morning crash on Bypass

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A crash on the bypass had all Eastbound and one Westbound lane between State Road 23 and South Mayflower closed early this morning. According to dispatch there were multiple cars involved in this crash with one vehicle catching on fire. The call came in just...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Man found not guilty in August 2020 shooting on Roosevelt Avenue

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A man accused of murder in an August 2020 shooting on South Roosevelt Avenue has been found not guilty, according to case documents. Brandon Stahl was found not guilty on Thursday following a four-day trial. Just before 11:30 p.m. on August 21, 2020, police were...
MISHAWAKA, IN

