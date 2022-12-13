Read full article on original website
Michiana's Jewish community celebrates beginning of Hanukkah
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --- Sunday marks the beginning of Hanukkah! The Jewish community of Michiana came out to the Jon Hunt Plaza outside of the Morris Performing Arts Center to commemorate the start of the holiday, and they say that celebrating it with the rest of the South Bend community makes the meaning of Hanukkah even more special.
abc57.com
Cass County Toys for Tots serves record number of families in 2022
CASSOPOLIS, Mich., -- Cass County Toys for Tots reached new heights this year, serving more than 100 families in Cass County. Learn more about how you can help here. Interested in donating in style, using a decorative yard sign? You can pay to place a holiday sign in the yard of a friend, family or neighbor for a donation. To remove the sign, that person must pay it forward and donate to move it to another yard in the county. Message the organizers for more details.
abc57.com
Fighting Irish football takes local children shopping
SOUTH BEND, Ind – Notre Dame Football goes shopping with the children for Christmas. Local children from the Pokagon band of Potawatomi and the Boys and Girls club of Saint Joe County had their Christmas wishes, come true today. It was all part of the shop with a player...
abc57.com
Multi-week road closure announced in Elkhart
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- The city of Elkhart office of Public Works & Utilities announced that starting Monday, part of County Road 15 will be closed between County Road 4 and Lake Shore Drive. The closure is expected to last for approximately three weeks and is being put in place...
Woman hospitalized after Cass County crash
A woman was injured when two vehicles collided Saturday in Milton Township. A woman was injured when two vehicles collided Saturday in Milton Township.
abc57.com
$6.4 million awarded in Elkhart Region READI Programming Funds in South Bend
ELKHART, Ind. --Eleven programmatic projects get funded by the South Bend - Elkhart Regional Development Authority, awarded $6.4 million in Regional Economic Acceleration and Develpoment initiative grant, during its meeting at the ETHOS Innovation Center in Elkhart. This $6.4 million is in addition to the $40 million in READI funds...
abc57.com
Stabbing reported at Family Dollar in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A stabbing allegedly involving a man in a Santa hat was reported at a Family Dollar in South Bend Thursday afternoon, according to the South Bend Police Department. At 12:57 p.m., police were called to the store on South Michigan Street for a report of a...
abc57.com
South Bend Police investigating homicide on Johnson St
SOUTH BEND, Ind.,-- South Bend Police were called to the 700 block of Johnson St. on reports of a shooting Sunday morning around 3 a.m. Upon arrival, officers located a male victim, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.
abc57.com
North Webster man dies in crash on County Road 31
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - A North Webster man died in a crash on County Road 31 Friday morning, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. At 5:29 a.m., a 2004 Jeep SUV was traveling north on C.R. 31, north of C.R. 46, when the driver drove left of center and left the road, according to reports.
News Now Warsaw
Stacy’s closing its doors at year’s end
LEESBURG — After 50 years, Stacy’s Sports Inn in Leesburg has announced it will close after one final New Year’s eve dinner. Closing of the restaurant was announced Wednesday on its Facebook page by the Haines family. The business was started in 1972 by Stacy and Colleen...
abc57.com
Penn-Harris-Madison School Corporation to host teacher job fair
MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- The Penn-Harris-Madison School Corporation is set to host a teacher job fair on Tuesday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. The fair will be held at Schmucker Middle School and interested attendees can enter through Door B. All candidates are guaranteed at least one face-to-face interview with...
Elkhart restaurant named ‘best once-in-a-lifetime’ meal in Indiana
ELKHART, Ind. — Throughout one’s lifetime, a dedicated diner may rack up thousands upon thousands of meals at restaurants, diners, pizzerias, and the like. But have you ever had a so-called “once-in-a-lifetime meal?” According to Eat This, Not That!, a once-in-a-lifetime meal is one “actually worth traveling for” and doesn’t necessarily mean fine dining. It […]
News Now Warsaw
North Webster man killed in accident near Goshen
GOSHEN – A North Webster man was killed Friday morning in a one-vehicle accident south of Goshen. According to an Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office crash news release, the accident occurred at 5:29 a.m. Friday on CR 31, 1.84 about two miles south of the Goshen city limits. Evans...
WNDU
Country Bake Shop will be closing
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A story you will see exclusively on 16 News Now. After nearly five decades in business, the Country Bake Shop in South Bend is closing its doors. “Probably the last six, seven years it’s gotten profitable and we’ve done very well...Tried to sell it as a bakery for three years and we really didn’t get much interest, and I just figured that the property was valuable and that somebody made me an offer on the building and I decided to accept it,” said Owner of Country Bake Shop Craig Rumpf.
abc57.com
Missing 14-year-old Doris Douglas found safe
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Doris Douglas, the 14-year-old announced as a runaway, has been located and is safe, according to the South Bend Police Department. Police posted about her disappearance on December 6.
abc57.com
Michigan City conducting investigation, need help identifying woman
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. - The Michigan City Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a woman in connection with an ongoing investigation officers are conducting. If you have any information, please contact police via Facebook Messenger or by calling Det. Lt. Painter at 219-874-3221 ext. 1077. You...
WNDU
Early morning crash on Bypass
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A crash on the bypass had all Eastbound and one Westbound lane between State Road 23 and South Mayflower closed early this morning. According to dispatch there were multiple cars involved in this crash with one vehicle catching on fire. The call came in just...
abc57.com
Juvenile allegedly holds man and 8-year-old son at gunpoint during attempted robbery
NEW PARIS, Ind. -- Deputies responded to reports of an attempted robbery on Friday around 6:30 a.m., where a juvenile allegedly held a man and his son at gunpoint, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. According to the caller, a 17-year-old man held him and his 8-year-old son at...
abc57.com
Man found not guilty in August 2020 shooting on Roosevelt Avenue
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A man accused of murder in an August 2020 shooting on South Roosevelt Avenue has been found not guilty, according to case documents. Brandon Stahl was found not guilty on Thursday following a four-day trial. Just before 11:30 p.m. on August 21, 2020, police were...
