Protests erupt at L.A. City Council meeting as calls mount for Kevin de León to resign

Demonstrators interrupted a Los Angeles City Council meeting Tuesday and again called for embattled member Kevin de León to resign.

A recess was called around noon after de León walked into the chamber and demonstrators, some holding up signs, began shouting.

The meeting eventually returned to order and the City Council authorized Mayor Karen Bass’ state of emergency on homelessness, the Los Angeles Times reported.

It was the first held since video captured de León involved in a fight with a protestor during a holiday event in Lincoln Heights Friday.

Residents have called for the elected leader to resign since leaked audio captured a racist conversation between him, former city councilmembers Gil Cedillo and Nury Martinez, as well as Ron Herrera, the former president of the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor.

The fallout from the recorded meeting led to the resignations of Martinez and Herrera.

Tuesday’s meeting was also the first time five new members sat in the chamber, some of whom walked out when de León got to the meeting, the L.A. Times reported.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.