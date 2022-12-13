St. Joseph’s Center receives holiday donation

POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An important donation is helping Saint Joseph’s Center for Special Learning in Pottsville.

A $100,000 donation was given to the school Tuesday from Blaise Alexander Car Dealerships.

The money will go towards helping Private Pay Parents cover the cost of tuition to attend the school.

The principal of the school, Bob Giba, says the generous donation means the world to students.

Blaise Alexander, President of Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships says they’re glad to do their part.

“To help these parents, the parents of these children, and these instructors that are doing this every day, this is a difficult situation, so we are just trying to do our part,” said Alexander.

The huge donation helps the center bring in individuals to receive an education that helps each of them grow in their own way.

