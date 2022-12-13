Read full article on original website
Yankees being hampered by 2 contracts
The New York Yankees have seen their payroll grow this offseason thanks to the contracts given to Aaron Judge and Carlos Rodon. The team could have done even more damage, but they are being hampered by two contracts. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported in an article posted on...
Mets’ Billy Eppler continues spending spree, signs former All-Star and ex-Yankees infielder
Billy Eppler strikes again. The New York Mets general manager signed another former All-Star on Thursday as he continues to spend owner Steve Cohen’s money. TO BUY METS TICKETS, VISIT: VIVIDSEATS, TICKETNETWORK and STUBHUB. MLB.com reports the Mets signed catcher Omar Narváez to a one-year, $8 million contract with...
Red Sox DFA Eric Hosmer After Completing Trade With Royals
The Boston Red Sox cut ties with one of their infielders Friday as a corresponding move following a trade with the Kansas City Royals. First baseman Eric Hosmer was designated for assignment in order to make room on the Red Sox’s 40-man roster for their latest offseason addition. Boston announced it acquired pitcher Wyatt Mills from the Royals in exchange for minor-league pitcher Jacob Wallace.
Eric Hosmer DFAd by Red Sox but still could be traded
Eric Hosmer was designated for assignment by the Boston Red Sox on Friday, but the team could still end up trading him. Boston acquired pitcher Wyatt Mills from the Kansas City Royals in exchange for minor league pitcher Jacob Wallace. In order to make room for Mills on the 40-man roster, the Red Sox designated Hosmer for assignment.
Why Justin Turner Makes Sense For Red Sox As Short-Term Move
Regardless of how you feel about the short- and long-term futures of the Red Sox, Sunday’s reported signing of Justin Turner was a sound, logical move. The Sox reportedly came to terms on a two-year deal worth just south of $20 million with the now-former Los Angeles Dodgers infielder. Turner, according to The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier, will make $8.3 million in 2023 and has a player option he could exercise for ’24 worth $11.4 million.
MLB Rumors: Andrew Benintendi Finds New Home With This AL Central Team
Andrew Benintendi is staying in the American League, but it’s not with the New York Yankees. The former Boston Red Sox outfielder reportedly has agreed to a five-year, $75 million deal with the Chicago White Sox, according to Jesse Rogers and Jeff Passan of ESPN and Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.
Kiké Hernández Enthusiastically Reacts To Reported Justin Turner Signing
At least one member of the Red Sox is happy to see Justin Turner come to Boston. The Red Sox reportedly have signed the 38-year-old to a two-year deal, as reported by ESPN’s Joon Lee. The former Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman will bring a veteran presence to the roster, one which Kiké Hernández is clearly welcoming based on his latest tweets.
MLB Insider Floats Red Sox Idea After J.D. Martinez Joins Dodgers
Could the Red Sox replace J.D. Martinez with a fellow veteran slugger?. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman kicked around the idea after Martinez left Boston in free agency to reportedly sign a one-year deal with the Dodgers. Martinez’s new deal might have marked the end of the road in Los Angeles for Justin Turner, who’s been with the organization since 2014 and turned 38 last month. Heyman on Saturday reported the Dodgers haven’t definitively moved on from Turner, but if he ultimately does need to find a new home, perhaps the Red Sox could provide it.
MLB Rumors: J.D. Martinez Agrees To Deal With Dodgers
The Los Angeles Dodgers and J.D. Martinez reportedly agreed to a $10 million deal Saturday. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman was the first to report the news on the former Boston Red Sox designated hitter. The deal will be official after the completion of a physical, according to Robert Murray of FanSided. Jorge Castillo of the LA Times reported it was a one-year deal.
MLB Rumors: AL East Rival Shows Interest In Ex-Red Sox Pitchers
As offseason moves have continued to unfold, one American League East rival of the Red Sox has reportedly expressed interest in adding two free agents who pitched last season for Boston. Rich Hill and Michael Wacha, who both hit the open market following their 2022 campaigns, reportedly have garnered interest...
Red Sox Trade Hoy Park To Braves Month After Acquiring Him
The Red Sox on Friday traded the utilityman to the Atlanta Braves in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations, the team announced. The move comes less than a month after the Red Sox acquired Park from the Pittsburgh Pirates on Nov. 23. Boston designated Park...
MLB Rumors: Dansby Swanson Finalizing Deal To Join Cubs
Dansby Swanson is going, going, gone. Swanson reportedly became the last high-profile free agent shortstop to sign on with a team this offseason as ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported Saturday that the 28-year-old is finalizing a deal to join the Chicago Cubs. Swanson received a seven-year, $177 million deal to join the Cubs, per Bally Sports’ Russell Dorsey.
How Chaim Bloom Responded After Red Sox DFA’d Eric Hosmer
After the Boston Red Sox severed ties with Eric Hosmer, chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom explained the thought process behind the decision on Friday. As the Red Sox made their latest offseason move and acquired Wyatt Mills from the Kansas City Royals, the club needed roster space. That’s where Hosmer came in. Boston designated the veteran for assignment after playing just 14 games for the Red Sox last season.
Red Sox Reportedly Agree To Terms With Veteran Justin Turner
The Boston Red Sox have reportedly added a veteran bat to their lineup. According to ESPN’s Joon Lee, the Red Sox are in agreement on a contract with former Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner. Jeff Passan confirmed Lee’s report with the details, adding the deal is worth $22 million over two years. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman initially reported the Red Sox were interested in Turner.
White Sox Sign Outfielder Andrew Benintendi
The Chicago White Sox signed Andrew Benintendi to a five-year, $75 million contract on Friday, according to Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com. Benintendi started with the Kansas City Royals last season before being dealt to the New York Yankees at the trade deadline. However, his season was cut short after breaking his hamate bone. Benintendi didn’t participate in the playoffs.
MLB Rumors: Christian Vázquez Explored Return With Red Sox
During the offseason, Christian Vázquez made efforts in order to reunite with the Boston Red Sox before he landed a three-year deal with the Minnesota Twins. However, that aspiration came to no avail. Despite being dealt at last season’s Major League Baseball trade deadline, Vázquez had his sights set...
