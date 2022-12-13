No, those weren't the Northern Lights shining in the night sky this past weekend. It was another weather phenomenon known as 'Light Pillars' and they were beautiful!. The amazing lights were seen late on Saturday night and early Sunday morning in areas of Eastern Iowa. Just what are light pillars? Really, nothing more than a weather-related optical illusion! Our friends in the KCRG Weather Lab state that light pillars form in very cold air masses when moisture in the air is likely in the form of ice crystals. Those crystals slowly drift through the air and usually orient themselves parallel to the ground. When you get light from sources like street lights, buildings, or other sources, it reflects off the crystals and back to the ground, giving the illusion of, you guessed it, pillars of light!

IOWA STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO