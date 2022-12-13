Read full article on original website
Is It Really Illegal To Remove Your Mattress Tag In Iowa?
When you're growing up sometimes you hear or see things that you believe to be true until you grow up. When I was a young kid, I used to think that when TV was in black and white, the world was black and white too. I remember asking my parents when I was a kid "what was it like when you finally got to see colors?" They couldn't help but just laugh and roll their eyes.
An Open Letter To Iowans About Using Vacation Days in 2023
I hope you're having a wonderful month of December. This is normally one of my favorite months of the year. I have a birthday in December, we get to enjoy Christmas, and then ring in the new year. I do have one request for every single Iowan, in 2023. Use every vacation day and personal day your workplace gives you.
Revisiting Iowa’s Year Of Huge Farmland Sales And Records
It has been quite the year to sell land here in Iowa. A recent survey from Iowa State University showed that the average acre of farmland in Iowa jumped 17 percent. And we definitely saw this with land sales throughout the state. As we head towards the end of 2022,...
Fascinating: Legality of a ‘Hit and Run’ With a Deer in Iowa
Ohh deer. You just hit a, um, deer. It's possible. It's awful (yes, I've experienced it). But it's not the end of the world. Well, it is for Bambi, but not for you. Iowa is one of the top 5 states for deer/vehicle collisions, coming in at number 4 according to Your Mechanic.
Celebrity Has Eerie Connection To Iowa POW Camp
It can be incredibly emotional to take a look back at your family history, especially if there are some dark secrets. We recently shared with you details about a movie based on real events in Northern Iowa. It's called "Silent Night in Algona" and follows real events that took place in a prisoner-of-war camp in Iowa during World War 2.
Where Does Iowa Rank for Christmas Spirit This Year?
There's something to be said for the notion that all the Christmas magic we felt as kids was a result of being kids, and having parents who spent the time and energy needed to make it special. When you're now the one responsible for making it happen, it's kind of different, isn't it?
Miss Iowa Could Be Making History This Week
Even if you aren't into "beauty pageants" the Miss America competition will have you rooting for the young woman representing your state. Not trying to play favorites over here, but I know I'll be rooting for Miss Iowa. Her message this year is one that is close to a whole lot of people's hearts.
The Odds of a White Christmas in Eastern Iowa Will Surprise You
If you talk to almost any Iowan who dislikes snow, winter, and cold, they'll likely agree that they'll put up with those things for two days each year: Christmas Eve and Christmas day. After that, they're ready to say adios to the snow and cold. While most Hallmark movies show...
Survey Says: Iowa Land Values Are On The Rise
All year, we have been telling you about farmland for sale in Iowa. We looked into record-breaking sales, seasonal listings, and even just some farm properties with unique features. In 2021, Iowa State University Extension’s Farmland Value Survey reported a 29% increase to $9,751 per acre in average farmland values...
Iowa Gas Prices Are Dropping Just In Time For The Holidays
This might not always be the case but doesn't it seem like right before a busy time to travel, the price at the pumps increases? Around July 4th you've gotten used to seeing an increase in prices. During the Thanksgiving and Christmas months, you prepare to spend extra cash heading to your travel destinations. I have some fantastic news for you as you gear up for your end-of-the-year holiday plans in 2022. Gas prices are going down in Iowa.
Better Not Do This The Next Time It Snows in Iowa
Whether you're a fan of snow this time of the year or not, dealing with snow is just a way of life for the people of Iowa during the winter months. Some people love having snow around the holidays and others wish it stayed 75 degrees year-round. Whether you like having snow or not, driving in it, shoveling it, or snow-blowing it is something Iowans deal with every year.
7 Ways Iowans Can Keep Their Home Warm While On A Budget
As Iowa reaches the middle of December, I think it'd be fair to admit we've had it pretty good so far this winter. Parts of Iowa have dealt with some snowy days/nights but for the most part, the temperature hasn't been too bad. The high temperature in Iowa, this December, has averaged around 33 degrees and the low has rarely fallen below 15 degrees.
Tyler Childers Delivers Special Gifts to Colorado Elementary Students
Before taking the stage for a sold out show at Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Tyler Childers took time to connect with local schoolchildren. The acclaimed singer-songwriter paid a visit to nearby Foothills Elementary School and donated a trove of musical instruments to the students. Childers is a Tunes Ambassador for Can'd Aid, a nonprofit organization that helps underserved youth connect with music, arts and the outdoors. Through their partnership, the Kentucky native was able to put instruments directly in the hands of students, and even treated them to a performance in the school's auditorium.
Iowa Health Officials Scoping Dating Apps for Infectious Reason
They say it's better to give than receive, especially during the holidays, but in this case, neither is a very desirable outcome. When it comes to dating, it's no secret it's a jungle out there. More and more singles are resorting to meeting each other through dating apps, and according to KCRG, there's an increase locally and nationwide in those encounters ending with more than dinner, a movie, and a little cuddling.
Did You See The ‘Light Pillars’ In The Sky This Weekend? [PHOTOS]
No, those weren't the Northern Lights shining in the night sky this past weekend. It was another weather phenomenon known as 'Light Pillars' and they were beautiful!. The amazing lights were seen late on Saturday night and early Sunday morning in areas of Eastern Iowa. Just what are light pillars? Really, nothing more than a weather-related optical illusion! Our friends in the KCRG Weather Lab state that light pillars form in very cold air masses when moisture in the air is likely in the form of ice crystals. Those crystals slowly drift through the air and usually orient themselves parallel to the ground. When you get light from sources like street lights, buildings, or other sources, it reflects off the crystals and back to the ground, giving the illusion of, you guessed it, pillars of light!
Eagles Singer Don Henley Buys Luxurious $4.3 Million ‘Green’ Home in California — See Inside! [Pictures]
Eagles leader Don Henley recently purchased a luxurious home in California, and the residence is compatible with his environmental activism. According to celebrity real estate site Dirt.com, Henley bought the 4-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom, 3,554-square-foot home for his 24-year-old son, Will Henley, and it's a perfect mix of luxury and green living.
Donice Morace Pushes Through the Pain of Heartbreak in ‘Wait Til I’m Gone’ [SONG PREMIERE]
Texas native Donice Morace explores the pain of a relationship's final moments in his pure country track "Wait Til I'm Gone," which is exclusively premiering at The Boot today (Dec. 15). The rising talent's latest single presents the final chapter of romance captured through three songs. Released earlier this year,...
