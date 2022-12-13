ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Capitol riot: Committee to seek charges for Trump - reports

The congressional inquiry into last year's Capitol riot will reportedly recommend three criminal charges against former President Donald Trump. The House of Representatives select committee will seek an unprecedented charge of insurrection against a former US president, according to US media. The panel is expected to publish its final report...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
BBC

US to end crack and powder cocaine sentencing disparity

The US justice department has moved to end the sentencing disparity between crack and powder cocaine offences, ending a policy widely seen as racist. Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a memo that the policy "drives unwarranted racial disparities in our criminal justice system". President Joe Biden had backed ditching...
WSB Radio

High court temporarily blocks lifting of asylum restrictions

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Supreme Court is temporarily blocking an order that would lift pandemic-era restrictions on asylum seekers. But it is leaving open the prospect of lifting the restrictions by Wednesday. The order Monday by Chief Justice John Roberts comes as conservative states are pushing to...
WASHINGTON STATE
Colorado Newsline

U.S. House Jan. 6 panel refers Trump for criminal charges, including inciting insurrection

The U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol in a historic vote agreed unanimously Monday to refer former President Donald Trump and others to the Justice Department for potential criminal charges, including inciting or aiding an insurrection. Trump associates, including attorneys John Eastman and Kenneth Chesebro and White House Chief […] The post U.S. House Jan. 6 panel refers Trump for criminal charges, including inciting insurrection appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
GEORGIA STATE
BBC

Ukraine: Homelessness fears for refugees as UK hosts face costs crisis

Ukrainian refugees could end up homeless because UK families cannot afford to keep accommodating them, one host in South Yorkshire has warned. Monthly payments for families who have hosted refugees for a year are to rise from £350 to £500 in 2023, ministers said last week. But that...
BBC

Iran protests: Family finds signs of torture on man's exhumed body

The body of a young protester who died in custody in Iran showed shocking signs of torture after it was exhumed, his family says, in the first such case since the anti-government unrest began. Hamed Salahshoor, a 23-year-old taxi driver, was arrested near Izeh on 26 November, his cousins told...
BBC

Nigeria election: Obi campaign chief Doyin Okupe convicted of money laundering

A Nigerian High Court in the capital, Abuja, has found the campaign leader for high-profile presidential candidate Peter Obi guilty of money laundering. Doyin Okupe was, among other charges, convicted of receiving over $400,000 (£330,000) from an individual without following the correct procedures. This is likely to deal a...
BBC

China Covid: Health expert predicts three winter waves

A top Chinese health official says he believes China is experiencing the first of three expected waves of Covid infections this winter. The country is seeing a surge in cases since the lifting of its most severe restrictions earlier this month. The latest official figures appear to show a relatively...
BBC

North Korea country profile

For decades North Korea has been one of the world's most secretive societies. It is one of the few countries still under nominally communist rule. North Korea's nuclear ambitions have exacerbated its rigidly maintained isolation from the rest of the world. The country emerged in 1948 from the chaos following...

Comments / 0

Community Policy