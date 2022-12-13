Read full article on original website
House January 6 panel recommends criminal charges against Donald Trump
The referral marks the first time in US history that Congress has taken such action against a former president
BBC
Capitol riot: Committee to seek charges for Trump - reports
The congressional inquiry into last year's Capitol riot will reportedly recommend three criminal charges against former President Donald Trump. The House of Representatives select committee will seek an unprecedented charge of insurrection against a former US president, according to US media. The panel is expected to publish its final report...
Donald Trump had to be told a pool of reporters would no longer follow him around because he wasn't president anymore: report
Trump asked staff members if they could call on his press pool for a private event at his Palm Beach home, former aides told the Washington Post.
US officials tried to stop Ukraine from killing high-ranking Russian general who was on a risky visit to the front lines, report says
US officials withheld the information from Ukraine because they believed it would "sharply escalate" the conflict.
A Russian tank unit deliberately attacked another Russian position in Ukraine, report says, illustrating vicious rivalries within Putin's army
The Russian attack on an allied group after an argument clearly showed the tensions that have been widely reported in the Russian war effort.
Russian State TV Host Admits People Were Wrong To Joke About U.S. Weapons
Russian TV anchor Artyom Sheynin expressed concern at how U.S.-supplied HIMARS systems are hitting Russian targets.
BBC
US to end crack and powder cocaine sentencing disparity
The US justice department has moved to end the sentencing disparity between crack and powder cocaine offences, ending a policy widely seen as racist. Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a memo that the policy "drives unwarranted racial disparities in our criminal justice system". President Joe Biden had backed ditching...
DOJ cares about the evidence, not the criminal referrals
"The referral will not change the outcome" of prosecution decisions, a former official says.
States appeal to high court to keep immigration limits; title 42 holds, for now
Nineteen states have asked the Supreme Court for an emergency stay to keep restrictions in place while the issue plays out in court.
High court temporarily blocks lifting of asylum restrictions
WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Supreme Court is temporarily blocking an order that would lift pandemic-era restrictions on asylum seekers. But it is leaving open the prospect of lifting the restrictions by Wednesday. The order Monday by Chief Justice John Roberts comes as conservative states are pushing to...
U.S. House Jan. 6 panel refers Trump for criminal charges, including inciting insurrection
The U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol in a historic vote agreed unanimously Monday to refer former President Donald Trump and others to the Justice Department for potential criminal charges, including inciting or aiding an insurrection. Trump associates, including attorneys John Eastman and Kenneth Chesebro and White House Chief […] The post U.S. House Jan. 6 panel refers Trump for criminal charges, including inciting insurrection appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
Netanyahu shreds New York Times for 'demonizing Israel for decades' after scathing editorial
Israel's incoming PM Benjamin Netanyahu called out the New York Times for demonizing Israel for decades after the paper warned his new cabinet would undermine democracy.
BBC
Christian nationalists - wanting to put God into US government
New battle lines are being drawn in the US by a right-wing Christian movement set on what it sees as its divine mission - to spread its beliefs and messages using political power. So what is Christian nationalism and why is it flourishing now?. Thousands of people hungry for an...
Business Insider
North Korea's record-setting missile tests are showing off weapons it has tried to keep hidden for decades
North Korea has a history of underground projects, from subterranean factories to build missiles and nuclear bombs to secret tunnels into South Korea.
BBC
Ukraine: Homelessness fears for refugees as UK hosts face costs crisis
Ukrainian refugees could end up homeless because UK families cannot afford to keep accommodating them, one host in South Yorkshire has warned. Monthly payments for families who have hosted refugees for a year are to rise from £350 to £500 in 2023, ministers said last week. But that...
BBC
Iran protests: Family finds signs of torture on man's exhumed body
The body of a young protester who died in custody in Iran showed shocking signs of torture after it was exhumed, his family says, in the first such case since the anti-government unrest began. Hamed Salahshoor, a 23-year-old taxi driver, was arrested near Izeh on 26 November, his cousins told...
BBC
Nigeria election: Obi campaign chief Doyin Okupe convicted of money laundering
A Nigerian High Court in the capital, Abuja, has found the campaign leader for high-profile presidential candidate Peter Obi guilty of money laundering. Doyin Okupe was, among other charges, convicted of receiving over $400,000 (£330,000) from an individual without following the correct procedures. This is likely to deal a...
BBC
China Covid: Health expert predicts three winter waves
A top Chinese health official says he believes China is experiencing the first of three expected waves of Covid infections this winter. The country is seeing a surge in cases since the lifting of its most severe restrictions earlier this month. The latest official figures appear to show a relatively...
BBC
North Korea country profile
For decades North Korea has been one of the world's most secretive societies. It is one of the few countries still under nominally communist rule. North Korea's nuclear ambitions have exacerbated its rigidly maintained isolation from the rest of the world. The country emerged in 1948 from the chaos following...
