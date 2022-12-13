Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
News Channel Nebraska
Falls City proposes ARPA funds for city code, computers, reed bed
The Falls City City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday. The agenda includes a nuisance at 1205 Harlan St., dueling pianos at Prichard Auditorium on March 18, and use of ARPA funds. City Administrator Anthony Nussbaum reports a $10,000 planning grant to the Chamber of Commerce/Main Street for a...
News Channel Nebraska
LFR battles three-alarm fire at Komi Auto near 22nd and Y Streets in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln business suffered approximately $225,000 in damages in a fire Sunday night. Authorities were called to Komi Auto in the area of 22nd and Y Streets at approximately 10:30 p.m. The fire was upgraded to a second, then third, alarm for additional support due to the...
News Channel Nebraska
County planners receive public praise for barriers to wind farms
SYRACUSE - Opponents to the Panama Wind Project proposed by NextEra Energy encouraged county planners Thursday as they reshape zoning regulations to constructively ban giant wind turbines. Each of the speakers at a 45-minute public hearing thanked the planning commission for its work since the Otoe County Board ordered a...
klkntv.com
Organizers cancel Lincoln drag show, citing threats
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Star City Pride Drag Show was canceled Thursday due to safety concerns for patrons and organizers. The fundraising event was set to be held Friday at the Crescent Moon Coffee in the Haymarket. In a Facebook post announcing the cancellation, organized said “an extreme...
klkntv.com
Homeowner says some trucks are getting lost on new Lincoln South Beltway
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – For some drivers, it’s going to take a while to get used to the new Lincoln South Beltway. On the east end of the beltway, where Highway 2 and 120th Street connect, some drivers are getting confused due to a lack of clear signage.
State now expected to complete long-delayed expressway system in 2036
LINCOLN — The long-delayed state expressway system — once projected to be completed by 2003— is now expected to be completed by 2036, state lawmakers were told Tuesday. That’s good news, because last year, the projected end date was 2040, according to John Selmer, the director of the Nebraska Department of Transportation. Selmer, during an […] The post State now expected to complete long-delayed expressway system in 2036 appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
News Channel Nebraska
OPD: Woman injured after man reportedly shoots at vehicle
OMAHA, Neb. -- There was one person injured in a shooting near Puff N Stuff in Omaha Sunday evening. The Omaha Police Department said they are investigating the shooting that they were alerted to by a ShotSpotter around 6:34 p.m. Sunday. The alert reported said there were numerous rounds of gunfire.
KETV.com
Nebraska Department of Corrections reports inmate missing Friday night
LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Department of Corrections reported a missing inmate Friday night. Officials said 26-year-old Keith Duckett didn't return to a community correctional facility in Lincoln after finishing his job in the community. He is a Black male, about 5 feet, 7 inches tall and 180 pounds,...
News Channel Nebraska
LPD investigates attempted armed robbery
LINCOLN, Neb. -- An attempted armed robbery of a man in Lincoln is being investigated. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to the 1300 block of E St. on Dec. 16 around 7:00 p.m. for a reported robbery. Officers said they talked to the 39-year-old victim. The victim...
WOWT
Cass County deputy dies after battle with cancer
PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. (WOWT) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of a deputy. According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy William Tapley died after a battle with cancer. Tapley was 69 years old. The Sheriff’s Office says Tapley served with Cass County since July...
Red Oak Police Report
(Red Oak) Red Oak Police arrested 28-year-old Sheyenne Linn Eilers of Red Oak on Wednesday in the 2400 block of N 8th Street on a Red Oak Police Department warrant for possession of a controlled substance 1st offense. Officers transported Eilers to the Montgomery County Jail and held her on a $1,000 bond.
News Channel Nebraska
Freezing drizzle makes Monday traffic hazardous
NEBRASKA CITY - The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for portions of southwest Iowa and southeast Nebraska until noon today. Freezing drizzle and light snowfall are expected to result in slick roadways and sidewalks. NC Airport reports precipitation from 7 to 8 a.m. with air temperatures at...
KETV.com
Morning snow leads to accidents in Omaha metro's morning commute
OMAHA, Neb. — Accident reports continued to pile-up Thursday morning as snow created slick conditions across the Omaha metro. By 7 a.m., Sarpy County reported nine crashes linked to the weather. Omaha Police were responding to crashes throughout the city as well. One crash reportedly involving three vehicles was...
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha man receives 15 year sentence for drug and firearm charges
OMAHA, Neb. -- A man from Omaha was sentenced to 15 years in prison for a drug and firearm charge. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven A. Russell said 29-year-old Christian Genchi, was sentenced in federal court in Omaha on Friday. Genchi was sentenced for possessing with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possessing a firearm during a drug trafficking crime.
KETV.com
Omaha fire investigators make arrest in apartment arson investigation
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha fire responded to an apartment fire around 6:30 p.m. Thursday night, near 108th and Fort streets. Officials said the fire at a 24-unit apartment was started by an occupant's boyfriend. Fire investigators said they located the suspect, who's facing multiple charges: first-degree arson, theft, domestic...
WOWT
EXCLUSIVE: Ex-wife says Aldrick Scott will be ‘as contrary as possible’
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Kidnapping suspect Aldrick Scott is on his way back to Nebraska. The Douglas County Sheriff’s fugitive team on Thursday was en route from Texas to the Douglas County Jail and expected to arrive with Scott sometime Thursday night. He will then be booked on a...
KETV.com
Council Bluffs woman arrested after allegedly attempting to rob a bank from the drive-thru
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — A woman was arrested in Council Bluffs after allegedly attempting to rob a bank in the drive-thru lane. Around 12:03 p.m., officers responded to the First National Bank, located near S 25th Street and West Broadway, for a possible robbery in progress, authorities said. While...
News Channel Nebraska
Man reportedly steals money from Omaha business
OMAHA, Neb. -- A business in Omaha reported that a man had jumped the counter and stole money before fleeing. The Omaha Police Department said officers were dispatched to Anytime Laundry, 9720 Park Drive, for a reported robbery around 10:20 a.m. on Wednesday. Officials said the employee told them that...
WOWT
Omaha area wastewater showing high levels of COVID
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Shannon Bartelt-Hunt is a professor and the department chair of civil and environmental engineering at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She establishes wastewater collection sites, collects samples, and analyzes them. The site at Eppley Airfield filters out travelers, but the process is just the same as the 19 other sites in the state.
WOWT
Blizzard conditions in Colorado, west Nebraska
The Kansas man wanted in connection with the disappearance of Cari Allen is expected to be back in Nebraska by week's end. Streetcar, park upgrades debated at Omaha City Council meeting. Updated: 5 hours ago. Dr. Cheryl Logan, superintendent of Omaha Public Schools, announced Tuesday that she is resigning.
Comments / 1