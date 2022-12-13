ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska City, NE

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News Channel Nebraska

Falls City proposes ARPA funds for city code, computers, reed bed

The Falls City City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday. The agenda includes a nuisance at 1205 Harlan St., dueling pianos at Prichard Auditorium on March 18, and use of ARPA funds. City Administrator Anthony Nussbaum reports a $10,000 planning grant to the Chamber of Commerce/Main Street for a...
FALLS CITY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

County planners receive public praise for barriers to wind farms

SYRACUSE - Opponents to the Panama Wind Project proposed by NextEra Energy encouraged county planners Thursday as they reshape zoning regulations to constructively ban giant wind turbines. Each of the speakers at a 45-minute public hearing thanked the planning commission for its work since the Otoe County Board ordered a...
OTOE COUNTY, NE
klkntv.com

Organizers cancel Lincoln drag show, citing threats

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Star City Pride Drag Show was canceled Thursday due to safety concerns for patrons and organizers. The fundraising event was set to be held Friday at the Crescent Moon Coffee in the Haymarket. In a Facebook post announcing the cancellation, organized said “an extreme...
LINCOLN, NE
Nebraska Examiner

State now expected to complete long-delayed expressway system in 2036

LINCOLN — The long-delayed state expressway system — once projected to be completed by 2003— is now expected to be completed by 2036, state lawmakers were told Tuesday. That’s good news, because last year, the projected end date was 2040, according to John Selmer, the director of the Nebraska Department of Transportation. Selmer, during an […] The post State now expected to complete long-delayed expressway system in 2036 appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

OPD: Woman injured after man reportedly shoots at vehicle

OMAHA, Neb. -- There was one person injured in a shooting near Puff N Stuff in Omaha Sunday evening. The Omaha Police Department said they are investigating the shooting that they were alerted to by a ShotSpotter around 6:34 p.m. Sunday. The alert reported said there were numerous rounds of gunfire.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Nebraska Department of Corrections reports inmate missing Friday night

LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Department of Corrections reported a missing inmate Friday night. Officials said 26-year-old Keith Duckett didn't return to a community correctional facility in Lincoln after finishing his job in the community. He is a Black male, about 5 feet, 7 inches tall and 180 pounds,...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

LPD investigates attempted armed robbery

LINCOLN, Neb. -- An attempted armed robbery of a man in Lincoln is being investigated. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to the 1300 block of E St. on Dec. 16 around 7:00 p.m. for a reported robbery. Officers said they talked to the 39-year-old victim. The victim...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Cass County deputy dies after battle with cancer

PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. (WOWT) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of a deputy. According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy William Tapley died after a battle with cancer. Tapley was 69 years old. The Sheriff’s Office says Tapley served with Cass County since July...
CASS COUNTY, NE
Western Iowa Today

Red Oak Police Report

(Red Oak) Red Oak Police arrested 28-year-old Sheyenne Linn Eilers of Red Oak on Wednesday in the 2400 block of N 8th Street on a Red Oak Police Department warrant for possession of a controlled substance 1st offense. Officers transported Eilers to the Montgomery County Jail and held her on a $1,000 bond.
RED OAK, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Freezing drizzle makes Monday traffic hazardous

NEBRASKA CITY - The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for portions of southwest Iowa and southeast Nebraska until noon today. Freezing drizzle and light snowfall are expected to result in slick roadways and sidewalks. NC Airport reports precipitation from 7 to 8 a.m. with air temperatures at...
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

Morning snow leads to accidents in Omaha metro's morning commute

OMAHA, Neb. — Accident reports continued to pile-up Thursday morning as snow created slick conditions across the Omaha metro. By 7 a.m., Sarpy County reported nine crashes linked to the weather. Omaha Police were responding to crashes throughout the city as well. One crash reportedly involving three vehicles was...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Omaha man receives 15 year sentence for drug and firearm charges

OMAHA, Neb. -- A man from Omaha was sentenced to 15 years in prison for a drug and firearm charge. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven A. Russell said 29-year-old Christian Genchi, was sentenced in federal court in Omaha on Friday. Genchi was sentenced for possessing with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possessing a firearm during a drug trafficking crime.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Omaha fire investigators make arrest in apartment arson investigation

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha fire responded to an apartment fire around 6:30 p.m. Thursday night, near 108th and Fort streets. Officials said the fire at a 24-unit apartment was started by an occupant's boyfriend. Fire investigators said they located the suspect, who's facing multiple charges: first-degree arson, theft, domestic...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Man reportedly steals money from Omaha business

OMAHA, Neb. -- A business in Omaha reported that a man had jumped the counter and stole money before fleeing. The Omaha Police Department said officers were dispatched to Anytime Laundry, 9720 Park Drive, for a reported robbery around 10:20 a.m. on Wednesday. Officials said the employee told them that...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha area wastewater showing high levels of COVID

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Shannon Bartelt-Hunt is a professor and the department chair of civil and environmental engineering at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She establishes wastewater collection sites, collects samples, and analyzes them. The site at Eppley Airfield filters out travelers, but the process is just the same as the 19 other sites in the state.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Blizzard conditions in Colorado, west Nebraska

The Kansas man wanted in connection with the disappearance of Cari Allen is expected to be back in Nebraska by week's end. Streetcar, park upgrades debated at Omaha City Council meeting. Updated: 5 hours ago. Dr. Cheryl Logan, superintendent of Omaha Public Schools, announced Tuesday that she is resigning.
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy