Odell Beckham Jr. to sign with Cowboys: Jerry Jones ends rumors, says 'Odell's going to join us' for 2022 playoffs
Odell Beckham Jr. appears to be headed back to the NFC East. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told USA Today's Jarrett Bell that he expects Beckham to join the team, with the deal potentially to become official after Dallas' Sunday contest against the Jaguars. The contract would be expected to run...
Packers versus Rams; bitter cold welcomes teams, fans to Lambeau Field
GREEN BAY, Wis. - The Green Bay Packers (5-8) and bitter cold temperatures welcome the Los Angeles Rams (4-9) to Lambeau Field on Monday Night Football on Dec. 19. The game marks the latest Monday Night Football contest ever at the fabled football stadium. While you're watching the game, we...
NFC North Champions: Vikings make historic comeback from 33 down to beat Colts, 39-36, in OT
MINNEAPOLIS - The Minnesota Vikings had a chance to win the NFC North Division on their home field Saturday. They had a chance solidify a home playoff game, keep a grip on the No. 2 seed and earn their 11th win of the season. It took the biggest comeback in...
Bucks' Joe Ingles targets season debut Monday: ESPN sources
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Bucks forward Joe Ingles is targeting his return vs. New Orleans on Monday, according to ESPN sources. This, after nearly 10 months of rehabilitation for a torn ACL. "Once Ingles successfully completes a final 5-on-5 workout Saturday, that’ll be the last hurdle in his comeback," tweeted Adrian...
