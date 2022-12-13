Read full article on original website
Related
impact601.com
MS Lottery
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ These Mississippi lotteries were drawn Saturday:. (eight, zero, seven; FB: three) (eight, four, eight; FB: three) (eight, eight, nine, eight; FB: three) (seven, eight, seven, nine; FB: three) Match 5. 04-07-16-24-34 (four, seven, sixteen, twenty-four, thirty-four) Estimated jackpot: $65,000. Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 465,000,000. Powerball. 33-56-64-66-68,...
impact601.com
Mississippi St. 68, Nicholls 66
NICHOLLS (5-6) Collins 0-0 0-0 0, Nelson 5-8 2-3 12, Huffman 5-8 0-0 12, L.Jones 5-15 4-4 15, Thomas 3-13 0-0 8, Littles 4-6 0-1 8, Spencer 3-12 0-0 7, Amir-Paul 2-2 0-1 4, Maxwell 0-0 0-0 0, Del Cadia 0-0 0-0 0, Terrell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-64 6-9 66.
impact601.com
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 3 Evening' game
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Mississippi Lottery's "Cash 3 Evening" game were:. (three, seven, eight; FB: eight)
Comments / 0