Pittston, PA

WOLF

Santa visits Old Forge by firetruck

Old Forge, Lackawanna Co. — The Old Forge Fire Department escorted Santa and Mrs. Claus around the borough for their annual Santa run. They stopped at a dozen different areas so Santa could hand out goodie bags to kids. Families were able to take pictures with Santa and see...
OLD FORGE, PA
WOLF

Chanukah Street Festival at the JCC

SCRANTON,LACKAWANNA CO.(WOLF) — December 18th marks the first day of Hanukkah and the Jewish Community Center of Scranton celebrated by holding their second annual street festival. This year's event had to be held indoors due to the cold and the snow on the ground but that did not deter...
SCRANTON, PA
WOLF

Vigil and silent walk through Wilkes-Barre for Josh Taylor

Wilkes-Barre, Luzerne Co. — A vigil and silent walk was held tonight for 32-year-old Joshua Taylor in Wilkes-Barre today. He died after being assaulted back in August and now his family and friends want justice to be served. People at the vigil had T-shirts, signs and bracelets that read...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WOLF

Two women wanted for theft and assault

DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — Two women are wanted by Dickson City Police for allegedly stealing from a store and assaulting an employee. Officials say they were involved in a retail theft at Macy's and when they were approached by Asset Protection. At this point, police say they...
DICKSON CITY, PA
WOLF

Scranton issues CODE BLUE for Saturday

SCRANTON (LACKAWANNA COUNTY) - WOLF — Due to the forecast of overnight temperatures dropping below 20 degrees with windchill and inclement weather expected to impact the area, the City of Scranton will be issuing a CODE BLUE for tomorrow. Weston Field House, 982 Providence Road, will be open as...
SCRANTON, PA
WOLF

Peach Music Festival releases 2023 lineup

Scranton, Lackawanna Co. — The Peach Music Festival released their 2023 summer lineup. The festival will have it’s 11th year on Montage Mountain from June 29th to July 2nd. The headling artists include Goose, My Morning Jacket, Ween and Tedeschi’s Truck Band. The team is already getting...
SCRANTON, PA
WOLF

Man who led police on chase throughout Monroe Co. found guilty on multiple charges

POCONO TWP, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — A man from Henryville, Monroe County, was found guilty of thirteen counts of aggravated assault and other related charges on Friday. According to the Monroe County DA's Office, 34-year-old Martin A. Baboolal was found guilty of thirteen counts of Aggravated Assault, two counts of felony Fleeing, one count of Flight to Avoid Apprehension, ten counts of Recklessly Endangering Another Person, felony Institutional Vandalism, six counts of Accidents Involving Damage to a Vehicle, one count of Possession of a Controlled Substance, one count of Driving Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance, one count of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and one count of Criminal Mischief.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Elk Mountain Ski resort opens for the season

Union Dale, Susquehanna County — Elk Mountain Ski resort in Union Dale held their opening day yesterday. They said they did not expect the afternoon snow to bring in people but they said they had a great turnout with many staying until close. “We are always, our goal always...
UNION DALE, PA

