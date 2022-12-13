Read full article on original website
WOLF
WATCH: Memorial service for two New Tripoli firefighters who died in the line of duty
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A public viewing and memorial service is being held today for the two brave firefighters, of the New Tripoli Fire Company, who tragically lost their lives in the line of duty. The incident, which happened on Dec. 7, killed 36-year-old Assistant Fire Chief Zachary...
WOLF
Community remembers two New Tripoli volunteer firefighters who died
New Tripoli, Lehigh County (WOLF) — A public viewing for two New Tripoli volunteer firefighters who died from their injuries while fighting a fire at a home in Schuylkill County earlier this month ... was held at Northwestern Lehigh Middle School. It was a chance for the community and...
WOLF
Man who led police on chase throughout Monroe Co. found guilty on multiple charges
POCONO TWP, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — A man from Henryville, Monroe County, was found guilty of thirteen counts of aggravated assault and other related charges on Friday. According to the Monroe County DA's Office, 34-year-old Martin A. Baboolal was found guilty of thirteen counts of Aggravated Assault, two counts of felony Fleeing, one count of Flight to Avoid Apprehension, ten counts of Recklessly Endangering Another Person, felony Institutional Vandalism, six counts of Accidents Involving Damage to a Vehicle, one count of Possession of a Controlled Substance, one count of Driving Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance, one count of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and one count of Criminal Mischief.
WOLF
Vigil and silent walk through Wilkes-Barre for Josh Taylor
Wilkes-Barre, Luzerne Co. — A vigil and silent walk was held tonight for 32-year-old Joshua Taylor in Wilkes-Barre today. He died after being assaulted back in August and now his family and friends want justice to be served. People at the vigil had T-shirts, signs and bracelets that read...
WOLF
Scranton issues CODE BLUE for Saturday
SCRANTON (LACKAWANNA COUNTY) - WOLF — Due to the forecast of overnight temperatures dropping below 20 degrees with windchill and inclement weather expected to impact the area, the City of Scranton will be issuing a CODE BLUE for tomorrow. Weston Field House, 982 Providence Road, will be open as...
WOLF
Two women wanted for theft and assault
DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — Two women are wanted by Dickson City Police for allegedly stealing from a store and assaulting an employee. Officials say they were involved in a retail theft at Macy's and when they were approached by Asset Protection. At this point, police say they...
WOLF
Chanukah Street Festival at the JCC
SCRANTON,LACKAWANNA CO.(WOLF) — December 18th marks the first day of Hanukkah and the Jewish Community Center of Scranton celebrated by holding their second annual street festival. This year's event had to be held indoors due to the cold and the snow on the ground but that did not deter...
WOLF
Peach Music Festival releases 2023 lineup
Scranton, Lackawanna Co. — The Peach Music Festival released their 2023 summer lineup. The festival will have it’s 11th year on Montage Mountain from June 29th to July 2nd. The headling artists include Goose, My Morning Jacket, Ween and Tedeschi’s Truck Band. The team is already getting...
WOLF
Classics making early season statement
Since the PIAA went to 6 classes in basketball Scranton Prep has won 5 of the 7 girls basketball district 2 4A titles. Last year’s runner up the Classics have to replace 3 of their top scorers but so far Prep has not lost a game. Rita Collins, Scranton...
