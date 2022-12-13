An uptick in COVID-19 cases over the last few weeks in McLennan County is lining up with the return of influenza and other winter ailments. The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District reported 70 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, and a weekly average of between 60 and 80 new cases per day most of the month, the most since mid-summer. Waco COVID-19 hospitalizations have been in the double-digits since late last month and stood at 17 Friday, the first period regularly in the double digits since mid-summer.

MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO