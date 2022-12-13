ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Roanoke Police Department (RPD) says they located a man with a gunshot wound on Friday night. Police say at approximately 7:05 p.m. on Dec. 16 they were notified of a person suffering from a gunshot wound in the 1400 block of Chapman Avenue SW. Upon arriving at the scene officers found the man with what they say was a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital by Roanoke Fire-EMS.

ROANOKE, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO