ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSLS

Danville Police, UPS host toy drive ahead of Christmas

DANVILLE, Va. – The Danville Police Department hoping to brighten children’s spirits for the holidays with the help of UPS. They hosted their third annual toy drive, “Little Blue Helpers,” in the River City. Police said they were collecting toys for kids ages 0 to 12...
DANVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

RPD responds to shooting on Melrose Ave. NW

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Police (RPD) report they were called to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for a man that had arrived in a personal vehicle with a gunshot wound. Police say they responded to the hospital at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 17 for a man that had...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Man hospitalized after Northwest Roanoke shooting

ROANOKE, Va. – A man was hospitalized after a shooting in Northwest Roanoke Saturday evening, police say. Authorities say at around 7:30 p.m., police were notified of a person with a gunshot wound who had arrived at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital via personal vehicle. Officers responded to the hospital...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

The Hope Center host annual Christmas Party for the Kids

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A non-profit is spreading love to children in the Northwest Roanoke community this holiday season. The Hope Center held its annual Christmas party for the kids. The event had music, food, candy, and Hip Hop Santa even made a surprise visit. 65 kids were adopted from...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Angels of Assisi to give away free pet food

ROANOKE, Va. – Angels of Assisi is giving away free pet food on Monday, Dec. 19, and Wed. Dec. 21. On both days, the events will be held from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Roanoke Food and Produce, located at 1119 4th St. SE. Pet food will be...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

20 people arrested in Lynchburg’s Operation Naughty List

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - 20 people were arrested on 50 warrants as part of what Lynchburg Police call Operation Naughty List. Police say this was a one-day operation, held December 13, 2022, designed to arrest violent offenders and people wanted on pending felony and serious misdemeanor warrants, and to provide an increased law enforcement presence. More than 50 law enforcement officers and professional staff from several local, state, and federal agencies were involved in this operation, according to Lynchburg Police.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Police remind residents to lock cars as vehicle thefts rise

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Police are seeing a rise in stolen cars across the Roanoke Valley since before the pandemic. Recent data from the Salem Police Department show 21 cars have been stolen this year. It’s an increase from a total of 15 cars stolen in 2020. Safety officials...
SALEM, VA
WFXR

Heavy police presence reported at Martinsville Walmart

UPDATE 12/18 6:43 P.M.: WFXR has learned from its media partner BTW21 that Henry County Sheriff Lane Perry says the Walmart was evacuated due to a threat. They say the threat came in at approximately 3:30 p.m. and the Walmart was evacuated. An article from BTW21 says the building is being searched and should be […]
MARTINSVILLE, VA
WSLS

George’s Flowers in Roanoke celebrates 41st Christmas season

ROANOKE, Va. – A Roanoke Valley staple is celebrating its 41st Christmas in business. George’s Flowers located on Franklin Road was formerly housed in Glenvar, Downtown Roanoke, and even in Valley View Mall. Over the years, they say the business has grown, especially during the holiday season. George...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Radford church sends 100,000 meals to Nicaragua

RADFORD, Va. – One church in downtown Radford is giving back to children in need this holiday season. The Community Life Church has a partnership with a church and an orphanage in Nicaragua. This year, the church partnered with Kids Around the World to send 100,000 meals to Nicaraguan...
RADFORD, VA
wfxrtv.com

Man found suffering from gunshot wound in SW Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Roanoke Police Department (RPD) says they located a man with a gunshot wound on Friday night. Police say at approximately 7:05 p.m. on Dec. 16 they were notified of a person suffering from a gunshot wound in the 1400 block of Chapman Avenue SW. Upon arriving at the scene officers found the man with what they say was a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital by Roanoke Fire-EMS.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

One person found dead after fire in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Roanoke County Police are investigating after a person was found dead Sunday. Just before 4:00 p.m. Sunday, Roanoke County Fire and Rescue was dispatched to a structure fire in the 6200 block of Darby Road. The fire was contained quickly and a female was found...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Lynchburg teen convicted of second armed robbery

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR)– A Lynchburg jury has convicted 18-year-old Keyon Da’Monta Petty for a second robbery that occurred on Feb. 16 on Bedford Avenue. According to the City of Lynchburg’s Commonwealth’s Attorney, Bethany Harrison, Petty was convicted of the following charges on Friday, Dec. 16:. use...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke baker competes in Ultimate Baker Contest

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Laura Krell, owner of Sugarheart Baking Co., joined us on Here @ Home to tell us about the Ultimate Baker Contest, in which she is one of the finalists competing to become The Ultimate Baker. If she wins, she will be awarded a $5,000 dollar prize and a custom sprinkle collection with Sprinkle Pop, and will be featured on the cover of ‘ChristmasINC.Magazine (Valentine’s Edition).
ROANOKE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy