This Diner Has Been Named the Best in VirginiaTravel MavenRoanoke, VA
In 2010, a loving mom vanished while visiting with her 7-year-old daughter. What happened to Joan Renee Cook?Fatim HemrajSalem, VA
The Haunted House on Patton AveCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Feed birds ducks and geese birdseed instead of crackers bread crumbs or junk foodCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Local scientists reveal that Virginia once had volcanoesCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
WSLS
Danville Police, UPS host toy drive ahead of Christmas
DANVILLE, Va. – The Danville Police Department hoping to brighten children’s spirits for the holidays with the help of UPS. They hosted their third annual toy drive, “Little Blue Helpers,” in the River City. Police said they were collecting toys for kids ages 0 to 12...
wfxrtv.com
RPD responds to shooting on Melrose Ave. NW
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Police (RPD) report they were called to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for a man that had arrived in a personal vehicle with a gunshot wound. Police say they responded to the hospital at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 17 for a man that had...
WSLS
Man hospitalized after Northwest Roanoke shooting
ROANOKE, Va. – A man was hospitalized after a shooting in Northwest Roanoke Saturday evening, police say. Authorities say at around 7:30 p.m., police were notified of a person with a gunshot wound who had arrived at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital via personal vehicle. Officers responded to the hospital...
WDBJ7.com
The Hope Center host annual Christmas Party for the Kids
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A non-profit is spreading love to children in the Northwest Roanoke community this holiday season. The Hope Center held its annual Christmas party for the kids. The event had music, food, candy, and Hip Hop Santa even made a surprise visit. 65 kids were adopted from...
WSLS
Roanoke families receive free school supplies at Grades Over Guns event
ROANOKE, Va. – Total Action for Progress (TAP) gave away free school supplies to families ahead of the second half of the school year. Grades Over Guns is among a series of events with the purpose of reducing gun violence in the community. Middle and high schools students will...
WSLS
Angels of Assisi to give away free pet food
ROANOKE, Va. – Angels of Assisi is giving away free pet food on Monday, Dec. 19, and Wed. Dec. 21. On both days, the events will be held from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Roanoke Food and Produce, located at 1119 4th St. SE. Pet food will be...
WSET
Holiday tote bags delivered to senior living residents in Montgomery Co.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) of Montgomery County and Radford is making sure those at Senior Living homes aren't forgotten this holiday season. On Friday, they delivered 120 Holiday Tote Bags to 65 residents of Commonwealth Senior Living and 55 residents of...
WSLS
Blue Ridge Nightmares to host Christmas event in Roanoke Dec. 17, Dec. 18
ROANOKE, Va. – You can get into the holiday spirit with Miracle on 9th Street, a Blue Ridge Christmas – a walking tour that will take you behind the scene of the Blue Ridge Nightmare set. If you have been to Blue Ridge Nightmares around Halloween, you know...
WDBJ7.com
20 people arrested in Lynchburg’s Operation Naughty List
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - 20 people were arrested on 50 warrants as part of what Lynchburg Police call Operation Naughty List. Police say this was a one-day operation, held December 13, 2022, designed to arrest violent offenders and people wanted on pending felony and serious misdemeanor warrants, and to provide an increased law enforcement presence. More than 50 law enforcement officers and professional staff from several local, state, and federal agencies were involved in this operation, according to Lynchburg Police.
WDBJ7.com
Police remind residents to lock cars as vehicle thefts rise
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Police are seeing a rise in stolen cars across the Roanoke Valley since before the pandemic. Recent data from the Salem Police Department show 21 cars have been stolen this year. It’s an increase from a total of 15 cars stolen in 2020. Safety officials...
Heavy police presence reported at Martinsville Walmart
UPDATE 12/18 6:43 P.M.: WFXR has learned from its media partner BTW21 that Henry County Sheriff Lane Perry says the Walmart was evacuated due to a threat. They say the threat came in at approximately 3:30 p.m. and the Walmart was evacuated. An article from BTW21 says the building is being searched and should be […]
WSLS
George’s Flowers in Roanoke celebrates 41st Christmas season
ROANOKE, Va. – A Roanoke Valley staple is celebrating its 41st Christmas in business. George’s Flowers located on Franklin Road was formerly housed in Glenvar, Downtown Roanoke, and even in Valley View Mall. Over the years, they say the business has grown, especially during the holiday season. George...
WSLS
Radford church sends 100,000 meals to Nicaragua
RADFORD, Va. – One church in downtown Radford is giving back to children in need this holiday season. The Community Life Church has a partnership with a church and an orphanage in Nicaragua. This year, the church partnered with Kids Around the World to send 100,000 meals to Nicaraguan...
wfxrtv.com
Man found suffering from gunshot wound in SW Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Roanoke Police Department (RPD) says they located a man with a gunshot wound on Friday night. Police say at approximately 7:05 p.m. on Dec. 16 they were notified of a person suffering from a gunshot wound in the 1400 block of Chapman Avenue SW. Upon arriving at the scene officers found the man with what they say was a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital by Roanoke Fire-EMS.
WDBJ7.com
Pet costume contest wraps up final night of annual Dickens of a Christmas
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The annual Dickens of a Christmas has taken over downtown Roanoke for the last three Fridays. Every year, the final night includes the Roanoke Valley SPCA pet costume contest. More than a dozen furry friends came out with their owners to show their holiday spirit. The...
WSLS
One person found dead after fire in Roanoke County
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Roanoke County Police are investigating after a person was found dead Sunday. Just before 4:00 p.m. Sunday, Roanoke County Fire and Rescue was dispatched to a structure fire in the 6200 block of Darby Road. The fire was contained quickly and a female was found...
WDBJ7.com
Missing girl out of Pittsylvania Co. found by Danville Police
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Pittsylvania Co. Sheriff’s Office has announced Jamila Gadson was located by Danville Police and taken back to her parents. Gadson, 17, went missing on Tuesday.
wfxrtv.com
Lynchburg teen convicted of second armed robbery
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR)– A Lynchburg jury has convicted 18-year-old Keyon Da’Monta Petty for a second robbery that occurred on Feb. 16 on Bedford Avenue. According to the City of Lynchburg’s Commonwealth’s Attorney, Bethany Harrison, Petty was convicted of the following charges on Friday, Dec. 16:. use...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke baker competes in Ultimate Baker Contest
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Laura Krell, owner of Sugarheart Baking Co., joined us on Here @ Home to tell us about the Ultimate Baker Contest, in which she is one of the finalists competing to become The Ultimate Baker. If she wins, she will be awarded a $5,000 dollar prize and a custom sprinkle collection with Sprinkle Pop, and will be featured on the cover of ‘ChristmasINC.Magazine (Valentine’s Edition).
WSLS
Lynchburg Police Department works to reduce violent crime, arrests 39 people
LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is working to reduce violent crime in the community with its newly announced crisis response team and partnerships. On Dec. 8, the LPD said they implemented an officer-led Violent Crime Response Team, also known as VCRT. Since VCRT was implemented, it has...
