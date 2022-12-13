ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey County, CA

2 dead, 5 injured after eucalyptus tree falls on Highway 101

By Phil Mayer
 5 days ago

AROMAS, Calif. ( KRON ) — Two people were killed and five others were injured after a eucalyptus tree fell on Highway 101 early Sunday morning and caused three crashes, according to a news release from California Highway Patrol. The incident happened on Highway 101 at Cannon Road, in Monterey County.

CHP was dispatched to the scene at about 3:30 a.m. The release said, “it appears the eucalyptus tree fell on top of a Toyota Prius” which was going southbound in the left lane.

Road closed after woman killed in early morning San Jose crash

The tree came to rest on top of the car, remaining elevated several feet above the ground and blocking all southbound lanes of Highway 101. Sometime later, a GMC crashed into the tree. Later, a BMW crashed into the tree.

The driver of the GMC and one passenger in the BMW were killed. The GMC driver was a 50-year-old man from San Tan Valley, AZ. The BMW passenger who was killed was a 28-year-old man from Gonzales, CA.

Both victims suffered fatal head injuries, according to the San Benito County Coroner. CHP did not release their names.

The driver and two passengers of the Prius all sustained “moderate to major injuries” to their head to chest, CHP said. The driver and one passenger of the BMW suffered major head injuries. The driver of the GMC was traveling alone. All people involved in the crash were wearing seatbelts.

KRON ON is streaming news live now

Highway 101 southbound was closed for about four hours in the area as authorities investigated. Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be a factor.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact CHP Officer Armando Perez at Armando.PerezJr@chp.ca.gov or Officer Timothy.Mahanay@chp.ca.gov. You can also call (408) 400-0700.

A GoFundMe has been set up for one of the victims, which you can find HERE .

Comments / 6

