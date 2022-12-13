MIAMI- A retired firefighter makes it his mission to distribute Narcan to families with the hopes of saving lives. Luis Garcia started a non-profitable organization that makes overdose reversal drugs more accessible.Garcia was seen at Pompano Beach distributing and demonstrating how to use Narcan on Saturday. "This is life or death. You cannot wait two or three minutes until the police officer give Narcan or the fire rescue guy gives you Narcan. Two, three, or four minutes, means life or death on that human being." Garcia said in an interview. To help spread Garcia's message people like Maria Faber, who lost her...

POMPANO BEACH, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO