Read full article on original website
Constance Grant
5d ago
So if he wasn't handcuff and did it then that would be ok .......I dnt think he was wrong at all he doesn't no if this person had any diseases or something worse.....
Reply
7
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Best Pizza Places In MiamiD_FoodVendorMiami, FL
Miami Citizen Wins $1,000,000 Lottery By a Scratch GameBryan DijkhuizenMiami, FL
Man Missing After Girlfriend Found Dead In His Hotel RoomStill UnsolvedMiami, FL
Art Basel Exhibition hosted Altís Ludlam Trail in Miami Showcased exceptional artworkJudith MastersMiami, FL
She Abused Her Children, Admitted She Killed Her Missing Daughter, And Was Never ChargedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMiami, FL
Related
WSVN-TV
Teen stable following Lauderhill shooting
LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A teenager was injured in a Lauderhill shooting. Police said a 16-year-old was shot at an apartment complex in the 3100 block of Northwest 19th Street, Sunday. After 5 p.m., the victim’s family took the teenager to a nearby fire station. The teen is now...
Click10.com
Shooter injures driver on I-95 in Broward
OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – Detectives were investigating a shooting that injured a driver on Sunday on Interstate 95 in Broward County. The shooting was at about 4:30 a.m., and injured a man on the northbound lanes of I-95, between Sunrise and Oakland Park boulevards, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. The man was hospitalized.
NBC Miami
2 Women Injured in Northwest Miami Shooting: Police
Miami Police are investigating a Saturday morning shooting that left two women injured in Northwest Miami. Police units responded to the scene at 4:30 am in the area of Northwest 1 Avenue and Northwest 45 Street to investigate a reported shot spotter alert. Upon arrival, officers found two women suffering...
WSVN-TV
2 women transported after shot in Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - Rescue crews took two women to the hospital after they came under fire in Miami. City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting in the area of Northwest First Avenue and 45th Street, at around 4:30 a.m., Saturday. Reports were...
‘I was very disturbed’: Sister of handcuffed patient punched by firefighter speaks out
The sister of a man who was seen on video being punched by a Miami firefighter said she wants justice, NBC affiliate WTVJ reported.
Florida man arrested after writing ‘mass murder coming soon’ online, deputies say
BOCA RATON, Fla. (WFLA) — A Boca Raton man was arrested Wednesday after threatening to kill people in a mass murder, according to deputies. NBC affiliate WPTV reported that Lowell Thomas Schoonmaker, 33, was accused of making terroristic threats on Twitch, a streaming platform that allows people to comment on livestreams. A probable cause affidavit […]
NBC Miami
1 Injured in Shooting After Possible Robbery in Cooper City
The Broward Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting Sunday morning that left one person injured in Cooper City, officials said. Shortly after 9 a.m. Sunday, Broward Regional Communications received a call about a possible shooting at a business in the 9600 block of Stirling Road. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and...
NBC Miami
Attorney Speaks on Behalf of Elderly Couple Defrauded by Former Miami-Dade Pastor
A former pastor was arrested after police say she stole thousands of dollars from an elderly couple who had attended to her church. Yvonne Hampton-Barley, 63, is facing charges including grand theft, organized scheme to defraud and exploitation of the elderly, Miami-Dade Police officials said Thursday. The victims of this...
NBC Miami
‘I Was Appalled': Sister of Man Punched by Miami Firefighter in Video Demands Justice
The sister of a man who was seen on video being repeatedly punched by a City of Miami Fire Rescue lieutenant while handcuffed to a stretcher is speaking out to denounce the firefighter's actions. Antonio Cruz had been brought to the emergency room at Jackson Memorial Hospital on Oct. 15...
Click10.com
1 dies during crash in Miami-Dade’s West End
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A car crash killed a 21-year-old passenger early Sunday mornig in Miami-Dade County. A passenger in a Volkswagen Jetta died at Southwest 162 Avenue and 72 Street, just outside of the Christina M Eve Elementary School in the West End neighborhood. An Audi Q sports...
City of Miami firefighter caught on camera punching ER patient while restrained
MIAMI, Florida (WSVN) — Dramatic surveillance video captured the moment a Miami firefighter pummeled a patient who had requested to be taken to the emergency room, and it’s not the first time the first responder has been in the headlines. In the security footage, obtained on Monday by...
NBC Miami
ICYMI: Sister of Man Punched by Miami Firefighter in Video Demands Justice, 2 New Brightline Stations Set to Open Next Week
Here are some of the top stories from the past week from NBC 6 News:. ‘I Was Appalled': Sister of Man Punched by Miami Firefighter in Video Demands Justice. The sister of a man who was seen on video being repeatedly punched by a City of Miami Fire Rescue lieutenant while handcuffed to a stretcher is speaking out to denounce the firefighter's actions.
Click10.com
Police investigating after vehicle crashes into Hollywood home
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Police are investigating after a driver crashed into a Hollywood home early Saturday morning. According to Hollywood police spokesperson Deanna Bettineschi, officers responded around 4:30 a.m. to 20th Avenue and Rodman Street for a crash. Bettineschi said that preliminary information shows the driver of a car...
NBC Miami
Driver Hospitalized After Car Crashes Into Hollywood Home
Hollywood police are investigating after a car crashed into a home early Saturday morning. HPD was called just after 4:30 am to a crash reported at 20th Avenue and Rodman Street. According to officials, the car struck a city parking sign, a tree, then a home in the 1900 block...
South Florida's retired firefighter distributes NARCAN to help save lives
MIAMI- A retired firefighter makes it his mission to distribute Narcan to families with the hopes of saving lives. Luis Garcia started a non-profitable organization that makes overdose reversal drugs more accessible.Garcia was seen at Pompano Beach distributing and demonstrating how to use Narcan on Saturday. "This is life or death. You cannot wait two or three minutes until the police officer give Narcan or the fire rescue guy gives you Narcan. Two, three, or four minutes, means life or death on that human being." Garcia said in an interview. To help spread Garcia's message people like Maria Faber, who lost her...
NBC Miami
FedEx Driver Killed in Crash in Coral Gables
Police are investigating after a FedEx driver was killed in a crash in Coral Gables Friday. The crash happened in the 6500 block of Riviera Drive. Footage showed the driver's body on the ground covered by a yellow tarp next to the FedEx van. Another work van nearby appeared to be damaged.
Elderly Miami church couple defrauded out of over $18K by ex-pastor: police
MIAMI -- A former South Florida pastor has been arrested and is facing charges that she stole thousands of dollars from an elderly married couple she knew from church and who were both suffering from dementia, police said Thursday.Yvonne Hampton-Barley, 63, of Miami Gardens, was booked into the Miami-Dade Correctional Center after she was charged with four felony criminal counts, including exploitation of the elderly, first- and third-degree grand theft and organized scheme to defraud, according to the arrest affidavit.It was not immediately clear if bond has been set for Hampton Barley or if she was still in custody as...
NBC Miami
Surveillance Shows FedEx Truck Swerving Down Coral Gables Road Before Driver Killed
Police are investigating after a FedEx driver was killed in a crash in Coral Gables Friday. The crash happened in the 6500 block of Riviera Drive. Footage showed the driver's body on the ground covered by a yellow tarp next to the FedEx van. Another work van nearby appeared to be damaged.
cw34.com
Mother of 'Baby June' searched Google before and after baby's body found
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Investigators say the mother accused of killing Baby June in 2018 searched "Boynton Beach Inlet" more than 500 times on Google in a span of a month before and after her baby's body was found. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office arrested 29-year-old Arya...
fox13news.com
South Florida teen found safe following Missing Child Alert
HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. - A South Florida teen who was the subject of a statewide Missing Child Alert on Friday has been safely located. No additional details have been reported.
Comments / 7