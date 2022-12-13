Read full article on original website
Psychic Who Predicted Pandemic Has 2023 Forecasts: King Charles Health Issues, Beyoncé Relationship Drama And More
Nicolas Aujula is a self-proclaimed psychic from London. He claims he predicted the health disaster in 2018, Donald Trump's election loss, and the fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. Now, he has some predictions for 2023.
Alex Rodriguez makes new relationship official on Instagram
Former New York Yankees slugger and shortstop Alex Rodriguez made his relationship with 42-year-old Jac Cordeiro official on Instagram with a few pictures.
Veteran CNN investigative journalist Drew Griffin dead at 60
Drew Griffin, CNN's award-winning Senior Investigative Correspondent, known for getting even the cagiest of interview subjects to engage in a story, died Saturday after a long battle with cancer, his family said. He was 60.
'He will be missed by all of us': Anderson Cooper remembers CNN's Drew Griffin
CNN's Anderson Cooper takes a look back at the life and career of CNN investigative reporter Drew Griffin.
'This was a hate crime': A year after a fire destroyed their house, an interracial family may soon be homeless again
A year after his Tennessee home was burned down and a racial slur was spray-painted on his property, Alan Mays says he's still pleading with authorities for answers to what he's calling a hate crime.
'Very rarely is it as good as it seems': Black women in leadership are finding themselves on the 'glass cliff'
Kyra Kyles recalls the time early in her career when an abrupt staffing change at her communications job caused managers to look to her to fill a leadership role.
Sharon Osbourne has been released from the hospital, her son says
Television personality Sharon Osbourne returned home Saturday, one day after she was taken to a Southern California hospital following an emergency call.
Opinion: Yes, Harry and Meghan aired grievances. But there's another takeaway from their docuseries
Harry and Meghan are not villains, nor are they trying to tear down the royal family. In the language of today, they are speaking their truth, as unpleasant as it might be for some to hear, writes Sophia A. Nelson.
James Cameron wants to put debate around Jack's death in 'Titanic' to rest 'once and for all'
Ever since "Titanic" came out 25 years ago, a debate has arisen about a pivotal scene toward the end that has become almost as iconic as the film itself.
Haberman: Trump insiders say he sees 2024 campaign as a shield
CNN political analyst Maggie Haberman discusses Donald Trump's 2024 presidential campaign and what Trump's inner circle has to say about it.
Hear how Musk responded to journalists before he hung up mid-question
Elon Musk banned several prominent journalists from Twitter Thursday evening, calling into question his commitment to free speech. CNN's Erin Burnett Out Front reveals a heated discussion between the CEO, The Washington Post's Drew Harrell and Buzzfeed's Katie Notopoulos.
Original animatronic 'E.T.' model used in Spielberg classic sells for $2.56 million
E.T. has a new home. The original mechatronic model of the little alien from Steven Spielberg's 1982 sci-fi classic "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial" sold over the weekend for a staggering $2.56 million.
'Avatar: The Way of Water' gives James Cameron his first $100 million domestic debut
The highly anticipated "Avatar: The Way of Water" took in $134 million at the US box office, giving director James Cameron his first $100 million opening weekend — despite falling short of analyst predictions.
Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren saddle up for another 'Yellowstone' prequel in '1923'
The growing "Yellowstone" universe has developed a pretty clear formula, which starts with an older movie star espousing square-jawed western values, surrounding them with a younger cast and the trappings of a soap opera. With Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren saddling up "1923" takes the star quality to the next level, putting a shiny bow on a pretty basic package.
Elon Musk says Twitter will ban some links to other social media sites, sparking backlash
Twitter said Sunday it would ban links to other social media services and suspend accounts that try to direct users to alternative platforms, in an apparent attempt to stem user defections to competitors.
Jake Tapper on the life of his father-in-law, Tom Brown
CNN's Jake Tapper reflects on the life and legacy of his father-in-law, Tom Brown, who passed away last week at the age of 75.
Opinion: The problem with how many are talking about tWitch's death
Like millions of people around the world, I am processing the heartbreaking news that Stephen 'tWitch' Boss died from suicide this week.
Twitter deletes controversial new policy banning links to other social platforms
Twitter deleted its controversial new policy on Sunday evening that had banned links to certain other social media platforms, less than 24 hours after the policy's initial introduction.
Elon Musk says he will step down as Twitter CEO if voted out by a poll he tweeted
Twitter's mercurial new boss may be out the door after less than two months on the job, if results of a Twitter poll go against him.
Rihanna shares first images of baby boy
Rihanna can add "first social media video" to the family scrapbook after posting a TikTok filled with the sounds of happy baby babble, revealing her son with rapper A$AP Rocky on-camera.
