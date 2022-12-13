Read full article on original website
OB-GYN shortage looming in NJ: Who will deliver your baby?
Getting pregnant and delivering a healthy baby can certainly be challenging in New Jersey these days, in part because it’s becoming increasingly difficult to find OBGYN. Right now in the Garden State, there is a shortage of OB-GYNs, but the problem could soon get a lot worse. According to...
Financially, New Jersey is the worst of the worst according to report
TRENTON, NJ – A report by the University of Denver says when it comes to the financial state of all 50 states in America, New Jersey is the worst of the worst. The Garden State ranks dead last. The report is the university’s 13th annual “Truth in Accounting” report by a neutral and non-partisan research group. “Government reports are lengthy, cumbersome, and sometimes misleading documents. At Truth in Accounting (TIA), we believe that taxpayers and citizens deserve easy-to-understand, truthful, and transparent financial information from their governments,” the University said. New Jersey was actually named the #1 sinkhole state by the The post Financially, New Jersey is the worst of the worst according to report appeared first on Shore News Network.
NJ job seekers could soon be getting more detailed salary information
Job seekers in New Jersey could soon be able to get some important information about the position they’re applying for, that hasn’t always been previously available. New Jersey lawmakers are expected to soon consider a wage transparency measure that would require employers to include a salary range with all job postings.
Do you engage in these dangerous driving behaviors?
New Jersey in the year 2021 recorded 667 fatal crashes on its roads, compared to 550 the year prior. New survey figures from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety may offer a peak into the reasoning behind this jump. In the survey, which asked motorists whether or not they've engaged...
Not a great year for women in New Jersey politics, according to report card
It’s been a disappointing year for women in New Jersey politics. According to the annual New Jersey County Report Card from the Center for American Women and Politics at Rutgers University, women’s representation remains stalled in New Jersey counties. Women made incremental gains as county commissioners and in...
Paid NJ apprenticeship launches at Fortune 500 company
No bachelor's degree required. In fact, it's not allowed. Looking to address a growing skills gap and offer young adults a viable alternative to the typical college path, an apprenticeship initiative is underway in New Jersey for aspiring engineers in the area. The apprentices, 33 in total right now, are...
Pennington School grad shot to death at Hopewell Township, NJ nature preserve
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP (Mercer) — The shocking death of a Pennington School graduate at a nature preserve last night is under investigation by homicide detectives. Phillip Urban, 20, of Manalapan, was shot and killed Saturday evening at around 7 p.m., according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri. He graduated from the Pennington School this past June after attending for his junior and senior years, a school spokesperson confirmed to New Jersey 101.5.
Top 4 places to get coffee in NJ
Coffee is fuel. Coffee is a relaxation break, and as Alec Baldwin put it so eloquently in the iconic movie Glengarry Glen Ross, "Coffee is for closers!" Regardless of your passion for coffee, and need for it on a daily basis, taste and temperature matter. Most fast-food places serve coffee...
Latest numbers: NJ recreational marijuana sales grow higher
Legal marijuana dispensaries in the Garden State saw a 3rd quarter flush with cash, as sales receipts topped more than $116 million. State officials said if medical marijuana sales were also factored in, sales topped $177 million for the same span between July and September. During the third quarter, 20...
Is a front license plate required in New Jersey?
NEW JERSEY — With the winter holidays right around the corner, drivers may see some vehicles traveling through New Jersey without a front license plate attached. This may leave some drivers confused about whether that is allowed in the state. According to New Jersey law, all vehicles registered within the state must have a license […]
Students, adult bring 3 guns to chaotic NJ school fight, cops say
PATERSON — Four people including three juveniles and an 18-year-old man have been arrested following a violent fight at a local school that nearly escalated into a full-blown firefight, according to Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes. Paterson cops at John F. Kennedy High School reported seizing three loaded handguns...
This is how much you have to earn in New Jersey to be ‘middle class’
If you can make it here you can make it anywhere right? For all of its awesome qualities, New Jersey is not easy. In particular, we are challenged financially in ways that other people across the country are not. In fact, you may or may not even qualify as a middle-class family anymore.
The Jewish Press
NY Mayor Adams Tells ‘Woke’ Folks to ‘Leave’, City Needs Its Rich People
New York City Mayor Eric Adams had a strong message this week for the “woke” folks who have no problem with wealthy residents fleeing the city. “To continually attack high-income earners where 50 percent of our taxes are paid by two percent of New York . . . It blows my mind when I hear people say ‘Leave,’ Adams said during a news conference with Governor Kathy Hochul.
Christie near bottom – GOP voters reject former NJ Gov
As he reportedly continues to consider another run for president, there is little encouragement former Gov. Chris Christie can take from the latest Monmouth University Poll. At least he did better than Ye (the artist formerly known as Kanye West). The Monmouth survey did not test head-to-head matchups of potential...
New Jersey’s top signature food named — Do you agree?
I love to read about New Jersey online, mostly because there are so many stereotypes about our great state, and I chuckle every time I read one. This time I was surprised. It didn't take me long to find another one of those lists that talk about each state's best food or signature food, and you can almost always guarantee that the article will bypass all the great New Jersey food and head straight for the obvious.
NJ still has COVID virgins even as 2022 comes to a close
It's really hard to believe the holiday season is in full swing throughout New Jersey. Before you know it, we'll be diving in at full speed into 2023. This time of year is always fast-paced, with all the traveling to see family and friends, as well as shopping looking for those perfect gifts. And when it comes to New Jersey, it's about as fast-paced as it can get.
This NJ restaurant is picked as having ‘tastiest nachos’ in New Jersey
No matter where you go in New Jersey, you're bound to find a restaurant that offers great nachos, but one foodie website has determined which restaurant has the best nachos in the state. Lovefood, is a well-respected site that is never short on food opinions and is regularly right on...
Catastrophic learning loss — Few NJ students ready to graduate
The New Jersey Department of Education has yet to release district-by-district test scores from the four days of standardized testing administered the spring. But the results that have been made public are alarming. It has long been feared that learning loss during nearly two years of remote and hybrid learning...
Starbucks workers going on 3-day strike — Will NJ be affected?
If it's a Peppermint Mocha or Iced Sugar Cookie Almondmilk from Starbucks you crave you should be good to go this weekend in New Jersey despite a three-day strike by 1,000 of the company's baristas that started Friday. The union said more the baristas would walk off the job for...
The best Christmas town in New Jersey
There are so many great towns to visit during the holidays. Most of them are decorated with lights, and some have elaborate festivals and Christmas displays. Most of us go to where we're familiar with, or a nice town that's within a half-hour drive from where we live. Travel and...
