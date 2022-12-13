ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financially, New Jersey is the worst of the worst according to report

TRENTON, NJ – A report by the University of Denver says when it comes to the financial state of all 50 states in America, New Jersey is the worst of the worst. The Garden State ranks dead last. The report is the university’s 13th annual “Truth in Accounting” report by a neutral and non-partisan research group. “Government reports are lengthy, cumbersome, and sometimes misleading documents. At Truth in Accounting (TIA), we believe that taxpayers and citizens deserve easy-to-understand, truthful, and transparent financial information from their governments,” the University said. New Jersey was actually named the #1 sinkhole state by the The post Financially, New Jersey is the worst of the worst according to report appeared first on Shore News Network.
Do you engage in these dangerous driving behaviors?

New Jersey in the year 2021 recorded 667 fatal crashes on its roads, compared to 550 the year prior. New survey figures from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety may offer a peak into the reasoning behind this jump. In the survey, which asked motorists whether or not they've engaged...
Pennington School grad shot to death at Hopewell Township, NJ nature preserve

HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP (Mercer) — The shocking death of a Pennington School graduate at a nature preserve last night is under investigation by homicide detectives. Phillip Urban, 20, of Manalapan, was shot and killed Saturday evening at around 7 p.m., according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri. He graduated from the Pennington School this past June after attending for his junior and senior years, a school spokesperson confirmed to New Jersey 101.5.
Top 4 places to get coffee in NJ

Coffee is fuel. Coffee is a relaxation break, and as Alec Baldwin put it so eloquently in the iconic movie Glengarry Glen Ross, "Coffee is for closers!" Regardless of your passion for coffee, and need for it on a daily basis, taste and temperature matter. Most fast-food places serve coffee...
Latest numbers: NJ recreational marijuana sales grow higher

Legal marijuana dispensaries in the Garden State saw a 3rd quarter flush with cash, as sales receipts topped more than $116 million. State officials said if medical marijuana sales were also factored in, sales topped $177 million for the same span between July and September. During the third quarter, 20...
Is a front license plate required in New Jersey?

NEW JERSEY — With the winter holidays right around the corner, drivers may see some vehicles traveling through New Jersey without a front license plate attached. This may leave some drivers confused about whether that is allowed in the state. According to New Jersey law, all vehicles registered within the state must have a license […]
NY Mayor Adams Tells ‘Woke’ Folks to ‘Leave’, City Needs Its Rich People

New York City Mayor Eric Adams had a strong message this week for the “woke” folks who have no problem with wealthy residents fleeing the city. “To continually attack high-income earners where 50 percent of our taxes are paid by two percent of New York . . . It blows my mind when I hear people say ‘Leave,’ Adams said during a news conference with Governor Kathy Hochul.
New Jersey’s top signature food named — Do you agree?

I love to read about New Jersey online, mostly because there are so many stereotypes about our great state, and I chuckle every time I read one. This time I was surprised. It didn't take me long to find another one of those lists that talk about each state's best food or signature food, and you can almost always guarantee that the article will bypass all the great New Jersey food and head straight for the obvious.
NJ still has COVID virgins even as 2022 comes to a close

It's really hard to believe the holiday season is in full swing throughout New Jersey. Before you know it, we'll be diving in at full speed into 2023. This time of year is always fast-paced, with all the traveling to see family and friends, as well as shopping looking for those perfect gifts. And when it comes to New Jersey, it's about as fast-paced as it can get.
The best Christmas town in New Jersey

There are so many great towns to visit during the holidays. Most of them are decorated with lights, and some have elaborate festivals and Christmas displays. Most of us go to where we're familiar with, or a nice town that's within a half-hour drive from where we live. Travel and...
