Georgia State

2d ago

this person looks ridiculous! why is this an acceptable presentation for professionalism? the way this person presents reads bedroom behavior. not judging sexual preferences here, simply stating how offputting this energy and visual gives anyone who sees it. geesh

James Weston
1d ago

Isnt he just the ideal image of a model citizen?!? BWAHAHAHHA!!! More so an ideal image of the liberals and democrats!

Kim Brailey
2d ago

Mental illness is wide in this administration.

TheDailyBeast

Biden’s Nuclear Waste Guru Out of a Job After Alleged Luggage Theft

A Biden administration nuclear waste official, Sam Brinton, is out of a job after being accused of stealing airport luggage in two separate incidents. “Sam Brinton is no longer a DOE employee,” a Department of Energy spokesperson told The Daily Beast on Monday evening. “By law, the Department of Energy cannot comment further on personnel matters.”Brinton, who attracted attention as one of the federal government's first non-binary officials, was first charged last month for nabbing a woman’s suitcase from the baggage carousel at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport in September. They initially denied taking the bag—which was reportedly worth more...
The Hill

Retired Air Force officer who entered Senate chamber in tactical gear found guilty in Jan. 6 case

A judge on Wednesday found a Texas man guilty on six charges for entering the Capitol and the Senate chamber during the riot on Jan. 6, 2021, in tactical gear. Prosecutors said retired Air Force Lt. Col. Larry Brock, 55, spent 37 minutes inside the building, at times rifling through paperwork on senators’ desks and at one point picking up a discarded pair of plastic flex-cuffs. Brock was arrested four days after the riot.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

US nuclear official fired after being accused of stealing luggage from airport

A top nuclear waste official was fired by the Department of Energy after the Biden administration came under fire following allegations of a string of luggage thefts.Sam Brinton who identifies as non-binary and served as deputy assistant secretary of the Department of Energy’s Office of Spent Fuel and Waste Disposition, was charged in two separate incidents of stealing suitcases from US airports. A Department of Energy spokesperson said: “Sam Brinton is no longer a DOE employee. By law, the Department of Energy cannot comment further on personnel matters.”Brinton was placed on leave by the department last month after being charged...
The Independent

House oversight committee asks Archives to review Trump storage unit where classified documents were found

The chairwoman of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform has asked the National Archives and Records Administration to investigate whether former president Donald Trump is harbouring presidential records that should’ve been turned over to the archives when he left office in a storage unit where a search firm hired by his lawyers recently found two classified documents.In a letter to acting Archivist of the United States Debra Wall, Representative Carolyn Maloney voiced concerns that Mr Trump’s storage unit and the other properties in New York and New Jersey that were combed through by a team charged with...
SheKnows

Donald Trump's Former Lawyer Thinks His 2024 Presidential Campaign Is a 'Great Grift' to Boost His Finances

Donald Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, continues to be a thorn in his side. He’s making sure to help spread any bad press the former president receives because he thinks there is a less-than-reputable reason as to why Donald Trump would be running for president again. Cohen, who had his own legal troubles with tax and bank fraud, told CNN that he doesn’t think Donald Trump is “going to be able to run with all the litigation and the sedition that he’s committed against this country.” He came right out and questioned how serious the former president is about his campaign...
Joel Eisenberg

Dillard’s Permanently Closing Longstanding Location

The closure was announced weeks following an insider trading incident. Redevelopment of the property is reported to be the reason. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, Google.com, SimplyWall.st, and GettheCoast.com.
AOL Corp

Leaked documents indicate over 300 members of far-right paramilitary Oath Keepers may be current or former DHS employees, Project on Government Oversight reports

A leaked membership list suggests that Oath Keepers have infiltrated the Department of Homeland Security. More than 300 members of the paramilitary group describe themselves as current or former DHS employees. DHS did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Just weeks after Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes was...
SFist

Prosecutors Finding Alleged Pelosi Attacker David DePape Was a Big Gamergate Guy

As prosecutors build their case by digging into the online history of alleged Paul Pelosi hammer attacker David DePape, they’re finding that the 2014 Gamergate furor was his gateway from hippie nudism to QAnon-Pizzagate trutherism. The Paul Pelosi hammer attack suspect David DePape has pleaded not guilty to the...
Field & Stream

Feds Approve Largest Dam Removal Project in the U.S. History

A federal energy board has unanimously approved a dam removal project that could restore hundreds of miles of salmon and steelhead habitat in the Pacific Northwest. The move green lights the demolition of four dams spread out along a remote stretch of the Klamath River on the border of Oregon and California. Once complete, it would be the largest dam removal and river restoration project in U.S. history.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KNX 1070 News Radio

National Park sued after gate decapitates woman

Opening statements were given on Monday in a case involving the death of a woman who was killed at Utah’s Arches National Park when a metal gate whipped around on a windy day and sliced through the passenger door of her vehicle, decapitating her.
MSNBC

Voter fraud investigation takes a serious turn for Mark Meadows

At roughly this time a decade ago, Mark Meadows was probably feeling pretty good about his career in North Carolina politics. The Republican had just easily won his first congressional campaign in the state, and the future appeared bright. Local voters proceeded to re-elect him by wide margins in the next three election cycles.
