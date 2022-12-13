When it comes to central Illinois’ classical music scene, Deanne Bryant is kind of a legend. Bryant took the helm at Bloomington-Normal Youth Symphony in 1995 — just the second person to ever lead the orchestra. Prior to that role, Bryant started the Unit 5 string program in 1969 and worked in public schools for nearly 25 years. So, this is technically her retirement.

BLOOMINGTON, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO