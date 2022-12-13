Read full article on original website
Related
wglt.org
State Week: The divide within the Republican Party
Coming off a statewide drubbing in the November election, the Illinois Republican State Central Committee met this month. While party leadership — including state chair Don Tracy — remain in place, the divisions within the GOP were evident. While some Republicans say the party needs to become more...
wglt.org
ISO Holiday Pops seats young musicians with the pros — and hosts a Christmas sing-along for all
When it comes to central Illinois’ classical music scene, Deanne Bryant is kind of a legend. Bryant took the helm at Bloomington-Normal Youth Symphony in 1995 — just the second person to ever lead the orchestra. Prior to that role, Bryant started the Unit 5 string program in 1969 and worked in public schools for nearly 25 years. So, this is technically her retirement.
Comments / 0