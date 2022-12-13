Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Cosplay Detonates With Reze
Chainsaw Man's first season is drawing to an end and Studio MAPPA has been showing its stuff with the various trials and tribulations of the anime's star Denji. While various devil hunters and terrifying monsters have appeared in the first season, there are plenty more characters to come, with the mysterious woman known as Reze being a major one. Without going too deeply into spoiler territory, Denji and Reze will be a unique relationship in the series and one cosplayer has captured the woman's aesthetic.
ComicBook
Adult Swim's Yule Log Director Reveals How It Got Made Without Warner Bros. Discovery Finding Out
As you might expect, Adult Swim's Yule Log presentation descended into madness pretty quickly, and was far more than just a static shot of a picturesque holiday fireplace. The special aired following the season six finale of Rick and Morty, and with that powerful lead-in obviously got a pretty significant number of eyes on it. Still, management at Warner Bros. Discovery seemingly never signed off on the special, and were likely as confused as anyone else when the traditional Christmas entertainment suddenly went sideways.
ComicBook
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Shares New Poster for Part 1 Finale
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is gearing up for the final episode of its first cour, and the anime is celebrating what is to come with this big finale with a special new poster! Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War has reached the climax of its first part of episodes taking on Tite Kubo's final arc, and Ichigo Kurosaki needs to learn more about his roots in order to properly become the fighter that he was always meant to be. Following curious teases about his mother, the anime will finally show fans some scenes manga readers have been waiting over a decade to see come to life.
ComicBook
Marvel Studios Reveals One Last 2022 Release
Now that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has been released in theaters, combined with the fact the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is now streaming on Disney+, most thought Marvel Studios' offerings for the year were over. In typical fashion, Marvel still has a surprise release before the calendar turns to 2023. According to a new listing from Disney+ Hotstar, a new episode of Marvel Studios Assembled will be added to the platform on December 28th.
ComicBook
Pokemon Fans Bid Farewell To Pikachu And Ash
The time has finally come for anime fans to say goodbye to Ash Ketchum and Pikachu, with Pokemon Journeys bringing its season to an end and the anime's return looking to focus on two new trainers. With Ash achieving his dream of becoming the world champion, many fans believed that he would continue as the anime's star as the top of the food chain, but were staggered by the revelation that both the trainer and his trusty Pikachu were bidding the television series a fond farewell.
Expert Says Prince Harry’s Body Language in Netflix Docuseries Indicates He ‘Never Intends’ to Return to the Royal Family
A body language expert points out the moment Prince Harry seems to indicate he 'never intends to return to the royal family' in the Netflix series Harry and Meghan.
Psychic Who Predicted Pandemic Has 2023 Forecasts: King Charles Health Issues, Beyoncé Relationship Drama And More
Nicolas Aujula is a self-proclaimed psychic from London. He claims he predicted the health disaster in 2018, Donald Trump's election loss, and the fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. Now, he has some predictions for 2023.
ComicBook
Euphoria Star Jacob Elordi Replaces Henry Cavill as James Gunn’s Superman in DCU Fan Art
Warner Bros. Discovery recently revealed that James Gunn and Peter Safran will head their new DC Studios arm, and ever since that announcement things have been topsy-turvy. Gunn and Safran recently delivered their plans to WB boss David Zaslav and announced that the former is writing a Superman movie that will joy star Henry Cavill. The news comes just two months after Cavill announced his return to the role after a brief cameo in the Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam. After the news broke the actor took to Instagram to reveal that another actor will be donning the iconic symbol of hope and that he's officially exiting the role. Gunn's film will follow a much younger Superman who's going to Metropolis for the first time, so like with every project like this, fans have an actor in mind for the role. One artist has created a new piece of fan art that shows Euphoria star Jacob Elordi transform into the Last Son of Krypton.
ComicBook
Pokemon Theory Suggests Ash's Daughter Is Taking Over the Anime
The anime world's foundation has been shaken to its core with the announcement that the Pokemon anime will move forward without its two stars, Ash Ketchum and Pikachu. While this seemed like a possibility following Ash's new status as the world champion, many believed that the long-running trainer wouldn't be going anywhere. With two new trainers set to take the reins of the series in Liko and Roy, a fan theory has been making the rounds hinting at the idea that the female trainer and Ash might have a major connection.
ComicBook
Loki Season 2, Ahsoka, and More First Looks Revealed In Disney+ 2023 Preview
Disney+ is getting fans hyped for 2023 with a video featuring new and first looks at upcoming Marvel, Star Wars, and Disney programming. The sizzle reel includes footage from Loki Season 2, Ahsoka, The Mandalorian Season 3, Secret Invasion, Peter Pan and Wendy, American Born Chinese, and more. There's also footage from the latest Marvel Studios movie, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which will make its streaming debut on Disney+ in 2023. You can watch the preview reel for yourself below. This video only represents a fraction of the Marvel and Star Wars shows headed to Disney+ in 2023. Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 will debut in January, and Andor Season 2 is coming later in the year. What if…? Season 2, Echo, X-Men '97, Agatha: Coven of Chaos, and Ironheart are all expected to debut on Disney+ from Marvel Studios in 2023.
ComicBook
SNL: Weekend Update Fans Annoyed That Annual Joke Swap Didn't Happen on Christmas Episode
Last night saw Elivs star Austin Butler hosting the final Saturday Night Live of 2022 alongside musical guest Lizzo. It was a big episode that featured some fun sketches as well as a heartfelt goodbye to longtime cast member, Cecily Strong. However, there was one thing that didn't happen in the episode that has some fans upset. A longstanding tradition on "Weekend Update" is the joke swap between Colin Jost and Michael Che. The two write jokes for the other and then read them for the first time on air. Many SNL fans took to Twitter last night to express their disappointment that the bit didn't happen.
ComicBook
Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Showrunner Reveals if the Enterprise-E Will Appear
The USS Enterprise-E will not be showing up in Star Trek: Picard's final season, but a similar ship will. The USS Enterprise-E debuted in the film Star Trek: First Contact and was the latest version of the USS Enterprise seen in Star Trek when the franchise disappeared for a while. Some fans may wonder what became of it and hope to see it again in Picard's final season, but that won't be the case. Star Trek: Picard Season 3 showrunner Terry Matalas confirmed that the Enterprise-E won't be a part of Star Trek: Picard. However, another ship that is of the same Sovereign class as the Enterprise-E, will appear.
ComicBook
The Price Is Right Headed to Primetime With Themed Episodes in 2023
The Price Is Right is headed to primetime with a bunch of specials in 2023. CBS announced that the long-running game show would be celebrating fans from all over. From former contestants, grocery store workers, math geniuses and everyone in-between, there will be a chance to compete for amazing prizes. Drew Carey will be hosting it all as America tunes in. This isn't the first time that The Price Is Right has crossed over into nighttime territory. But, it is a way to get 2023 off with a bang. Check out what's coming up down below!
ComicBook
HBO Max Renews Critically-Acclaimed Comedy For Season 3
HBO Max renewed one of it's most award-winning shows. That's right Sort Of will be returning for Season 3. The streamer and CBC announced the news this week to applause for the fans. Bilal Baig and Fab Fillipo have crafted a set of characters around Sabi Mehboob that people just can't get enough of. Season 2 has been a hit on the Canadian channel and in the states on HBO Max. Luckily, the journey with both the Mehboobs and the Kaneko-Bauers will continue in the next salvo of episodes. Understandably, both cast and crew are excited about the future.
ComicBook
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Star Says Season 2 Will Test Trek's Morality
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' second season will push Star Trek's ethical boundaries, according to series star Anson Mount. Mount is currently helping to promote Paramount+'s launch in new European markets. Star Trek fansite TrekZone asked Mount about what they perceive as a more militaristic leaning morality in Strange New Worlds compared to past Star Trek shows, given the treatment of the Gorn and the resolution of the first season's finale. Mount responded by saying that Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' second season will continue to pull at those threads, looking into whether there really is a diplomatic solution to any given conflict.
ComicBook
HBO Comedy About Superhero Movie-Making Confirms Cast
Superhero comics have dominated our popular culture for the better part of the past century, as well as the various movies, television shows, video games, and radio plays that are inspired by them. A new potential HBO series, The Franchise, is set to poke fun at the circumstances of the superhero boom — and it has officially found its ensemble cast. On Friday, HBO announced the cast of the pilot episode, which will be the first episode of U.S. television directed by Sam Mendes.
hotnewhiphop.com
Columbus Short Implies tWitch May Have Ended His Life After Savings Loss
TWitch sadly passed away earlier this week after suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Shortly after news broke that Stephen “tWitch” Boss had died at age 40 after completing suicide, actor Columbus Short has offered a theory on why the famed dancer and DJ might’ve taken his own life.
ComicBook
Netflix's Blocksbuster Cancelled After One Season
A surprising Netflix series will not be seeing a Season 2. Viewers were confused and interested when the streamer announced a Blockbuster series on the platform. That excited only grew when Randall Park and Vanessa Ramos boarded the project. Unfortunately, Variety reports that there will only be one season of the hijinks at the last Blockbuster on Earth. 10 episodes exist and it's only been about a month since the premiere. Fans are usually down for a one-camera show. But, maybe there was just too much out there to watch at the time. Unfortunately for Blockbuster, it didn't crack the Netflix Top 10 when it debuted. But, Rotten Tomatoes likely played a role as well. 23% on the Tomatometer from critics is hard to shake. Comicbook.com talked to the stars about what they loved about movie rental places. Their answers were pretty amazing.
ComicBook
Doctor Who: Billie Piper Reveals Her One Condition For Returning as Rose Tyler
Billie Piper is best known to many for her role as Rose Tyler, companion to Christopher Eccleston's Ninth Doctor and David Tennant's Tenth Doctor on Doctor Who and while her tenure ran between 2005 and 2006, she's appeared numerous times in the franchise since, both on television and in audio dramas. But now, asked if she would return for a Rose spinoff series, Piper has revealed the one condition she would need for that to happen: it has to be filmed in London.
ComicBook
New Mortal Kombat Leak Teases Big News
A new leak has Mortal Kombat fans excited as its implication is that Mortal Kombat 12 may be revealed soon. Over on Twitter, prominent Mortal Kombat dataminer "TheThiny" has relayed word of a new banner in Mortal Kombat 11 that will apparently be used to advertise the next game from NetherRealm Studios, which is heavily rumored to be Mortal Kombat 12. There's nothing at the moment that dates this potential reveal, but if files are already being added to Mortal Kombat 11 in anticipation of the reveal of NetherRealm Studios' next game, then you would assume said reveal is sooner rather than later.
